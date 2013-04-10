Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots 2013 Preseason Opponents Announced

Apr 10, 2013 at 06:00 AM
New England Patriots
elvis-logo.jpg

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots' 2013 preseason opponents were announced today. The Patriots will open on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles, followed by a nationally-televised home contest vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, slated for Friday, Aug. 16 at 8:00 p.m. on FOX. The Patriots will then travel to Detroit to play the Lions and return home to close out the preseason against New York Giants.

New England will open on the road at Philadelphia on Friday, Aug. 9 during the first week of the preseason. The Patriots last opened the preseason on the road in 2009, coincidentally at Philadelphia. The Patriots and Eagles have been frequent preseason opponents with 20 previous preseason matchups. Last season, the Patriots and Eagles met in the preseason on Monday Night Football with Philadelphia taking a 27-17 win at Gillette Stadium on Aug. 20.

The Patriots will then play their first home game of the 2013 season when they host the Buccaneers on Friday, Aug. 16, in a nationally-televised game on FOX. The Patriots and Buccaneers will meet in the preseason for the third straight year after New England traveled to Tampa Bay in 2011 and 2012. Last season, the teams held two days of joint practices before playing a preseason contest that was won by Tampa Bay, 30-28, on Aug. 24, just four days after the Patriots played Philadelphia in a Monday Night game. Tampa Bay will also travel to face New England in the regular season, marking the Buccaneers' first regular season game at Gillette Stadium since a 28-0 loss to the Patriots in 2005.

The Patriots will travel to Detroit for a preseason game for the second time in three seasons on Thursday, Aug. 22. The Patriots played their third preseason game in 2011 in Detroit, losing 34-10 to the Lions on Aug. 27.

The Patriots and Giants will play each other in the preseason finale on Thursday, Aug. 29, meeting for the ninth straight season and for the 23rd time overall in the preseason, the most frequent preseason opponent for New England. Last season, the Giants beat the Patriots, 6-3, at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 29, 2012.

2013 PATRIOTS PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time TV Coverage
Friday, Aug. 9 at Philadelphia Eagles 7:30 p.m. Patriots Preseason Network
Friday, Aug. 16 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:00 p.m. FOX
Thursday, Aug. 22 at Detroit Lions 7:30 p.m. Patriots Preseason Network
Thursday, Aug. 29 New York Giants 7:30 p.m. Patriots Preseason Network

PATRIOTS 2013 REGULAR SEASON OPPONENTS

In 2013, the Patriots will play each of the other AFC East rivals twice and will play one game against each of the AFC North and NFC south teams. As the first-place team in the AFC East, the Patriots will play the first-place teams of the AFC South (Houston) and the AFC West (Denver).

HOME

TEAM W L Pct.
Denver Broncos 13 3 .813
Pittsburgh Steelers 8 8 .500
New Orleans Saints 7 9 .438
Miami Dolphins 7 9 .438
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7 9 .438
New York Jets 6 10 .375
Buffalo Bills 6 10 .375
Cleveland Browns 5 11 .313

AWAY

TEAM W L Pct.
Atlanta Falcons 13 3 .813
Houston Texans 12 4 .750
Baltimore Ravens 10 6 .625
Cincinnati Bengals 10 6 .625
Miami Dolphins 7 9 .438
Carolina Panthers 7 9 .438
New York Jets 6 10 .375
Buffalo Bills 6 10 .313

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

