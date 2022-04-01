Patriots 2022 OTA dates tentatively set

The NFL announced dates for this spring's off-season team activities as the path from the draft toward training camp becomes clearer. The Patriots will still lock in and confirm their own official dates later this spring, as reporters can expect to get media access to a handful of the sessions, including the full team minicamp, slated for early June.
Last year's minicamp provided an early glimpse at the Mac Jones-Cam Newton quarterback competition that would later unfold at training camp.
NEW ENGLAND
First Day: April 18
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-24, May 26, June 1-3, June 13-14, June 16-17
Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9
Players will begin the off-season workout program on April 18, with OTAs beginning at the end of May.
The NFL Draft will be held in Las Vegas from April 28-30, while the full 2022 league schedule is expected to be announced in mid-May.
The league's full OTA schedule can be found here.