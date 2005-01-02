Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Wed Nov 24 - 04:00 PM | Sun Nov 28 - 10:40 AM

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Titans

What They're Saying: Tennessee Titans

Mac Jones 11/24: "The goal is to go 1-0 each week"

Rapid Fire with Mac Jones

NFL Week 12: Patriots - Titans Injury Report

Seymour, Wilfork named Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists

Notebook: Henry, Patriots offense will keep chipping away

Three Patriots lead early Pro Bowl voting

Game Preview: Titans at Patriots

Bill Belichick 11/24: "They are a physical team in all three phases of the game"

WBZ's Game Day Forecast for Patriots vs. Titans

How the Patriots gave back this Thanksgiving

Carrying On: Through good times or bad, family keeps Harris on track

How to Watch/Listen: Titans at Patriots

Patriots sign punter Corliss Waitman to the practice squad

Red sleeves, red hot take: Matthew Judon hates macaroni and cheese

Notebook: Pats defense hopes for post-Thanksgiving peak

Pats-Colts primed for Saturday night slot

Patriots - Colts Week 15 Game Time and Date Announced

NFL Notes: Pats possibilities on the rise

Patriots accomplish goals in win; look ahead

Jan 02, 2005 at 12:30 PM

Foxborough, Mass. - The New England Patriots entered Sunday's season finale against the San Francisco 49ers with an array of goals that would bridge the gap from the end of the regular season to the beginning of the playoffs. The Patriots exited Gillette Stadium with a 21-7 win over the futile 49ers, and can also feel satisfied they accomplished most, if not all, of their itinerary along the way.

The Patriots sustained their late-season momentum and confidence by coming away with a win Sunday, even if it was in less-than-perfect fashion against a far-from-perfect opponent. They survived turnovers on three of their five first half possessions and managed to keep the game tied at 7-7 at halftime mostly because the 49ers were simply overmatched. They played turnover-free in the second half, riding 116 yards rushing a touchdown from Corey Dillon and Tom Brady's second touchdown pass of the day to take a 14-point lead early in the fourth quarter before getting many starters out of the game.

The Patriots also succeeded in leaving the game without any additional injuries, finding playing time for several reserve players, and keeping the starters sharp even though their performance, at times, was less than stellar.

"Well, it was a good regular season," Brady summarized. "And 14-2, everyone was excited, especially coming into today. Although we kind of knew where we were seeded and stuff for the playoffs, it was still fun to go out there and win."

As soon as the final whistle sounded, the Patriots moved on from the victory - which was meaningless in terms of wins and losses - and looked immediately ahead to the playoffs. Head coach Bill Belichick made it a point to congratulate his team on matching last season's franchise-best 14-2 record.

"Congratulations to the team on another 14-win season," Belichick said. "I thought for what they have been through this year, I think you have to give a lot of credit to the players for their diligence, their perseverance, and for battling all the way through. It has been a long season and they have been tough and they played tough. I thought they played well enough again today so we are happy with that. It is on to the playoffs."

The Patriots 14-win season matches the franchise-best 14-2 mark they set last season en route to their second Super Bowl win in three years. It also ties the best regular-season record in league history by a defending Super Bowl champion, accomplished by five other teams, the latest being the 1998 Denver Broncos.

"Here's a game that a lot of people didn't look at and a lot of people weren't looking forward to," Tedy Bruschi said. "In this locker room, we wanted to win the game. We wanted 14."

Indeed, the most important aspects of Sunday's win aren't in the details of the game but in the fact the Patriots didn't suffer any additional major injuries and can now look ahead to a bye week through the first round of the playoffs before a home divisional game the following week. The week off will gave the battered Patriots - who currently have 15 players on the injury list, including Pro Bowl defensive end Richard Seymour and veteran cornerback Ty Law - a chance to heal from the 16-game regular season while giving injured players an extra week of recovery. The Patriots have played 14 straight weeks since their bye during Week 3 of the regular season.

The Patriots won't take the field again until the AFC Divisional Playoffs in two weeks. Belichick indicated that he would give the players some time off later in the week and over the weekend as he determines their upcoming schedule, saying they deserved the break.

"I think the players earned it," Belichick said. "When you win 14 games, I think you earn that. I am sure that from playing out the last 14 games, since the Arizona game, it has been a tough schedule. It has been grueling. We have faced a lot of good, tough competition and I am sure the players will be able to use a couple of days and a weekend without that battle and without battling another tough football team like we have had for the last 14 weekends. So, I am sure that they will appreciate it next Sunday afternoon."

As remarkable as the Patriots have been in winning games without injured starters, getting key players like Seymour, Law, safety Eugene Wilson and running back Kevin Faulk - none of whom played Sunday - back to full strength. The bye week provides an immediate remedy.

"You want your best out there when you're playing playoff football, especially," Bruschi said. "Ty is our best defensnive back. Richard is our best defensive lineman. So to not have those guys, I would miss them definitely. I think our defense would miss them. But that's how we have to take advantage of the these two weeks and get them back."

Considering the magnitude of the injuries on the Patriots, many of the starters were left in the game longer than many expected, or many were comfortable with seeing, in a game with no bearing on the postseason. Brady, who completed 22-of-30 passes for 226 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception, played three quarters before being replaced by Rohan Davey. Most of the offensive starters came out with just more than eight minutes remaining for the Patriots final two drives, while many of the defensive players played the entire game but were rotated more liberally at the end of the game.

Belichick said taking his starters out at any point was more about giving reserve players a chance to play than concerns about injuries to key players.

"The only thing we looked at in this game was getting people in the game," Belichick said. "I never thought about taking anybody out. I thought about putting people in who might have to take on a role later on in the season. This is more about getting your team ready and getting your players ready to play and putting people in, rather than it is taking people out."

Bruschi echoed many of the player's thoughts about playing time.

"That's the only way I would have wanted to finish a football season, is to play the entire game," Bruschi said. "No matter what the situation is, leave me in. I want to play."

In the big picture, to judge the Patriots assessment of Sunday's win and their overall mentality is to see how quickly they turned their attention to the playoffs.

"I started thinking about them now," Rodney Harrison said. "Because you get a certain excitement that comes along with finishing the season off. You make sure you're playing hard personally, with no injuries, from a personal standpoint, and it's exciting. You almost want to go out and play next week. But you enjoy the bye and then whoever we play, we're excited about it."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Bowl Preview: Patriots at Falcons

The Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5, 2017.
news

Edwin McCain takes in singing at AFC Championship

Singer Edwin McCain was more than excited to get a chance to sing at his favorite team's AFC Championship game.

news

News Blitz 1/24: Focus on Falcons

A roundup of Patriots news.
news

The New England Patriots Drive for 5 Bus rolls out this Wednesday

Fans will have an opportunity to follow the team's Drive for 5 bus on its 5-day, 16-state journey to Houston for Super Bowl LI.
news

Patriots earn record-breaking ninth Super Bowl berth; Grab second highest rating for Non-Super Bowl game in team history

The Patriots ninth conference championship victory captured an impressive ratings haul, making it the second highest household rating ever in team history for a non-Super Bowl performance.
news

Nitpicks and Nitwits: NE's true stars, and thank you Mr. Commish?

The Patriots' real stars are often underappreciated...and JR's off his rocker, but "Thank you, Mr. Goodell?"
news

Tom Brady e Chris Hogan brilharam numa noite histórica

Devido ao seu historial, os Patriots estabelecem novos recordes sempre que jogam mais um desafio nos play-offs. E isso tornou a acontecer frente aos Steelers, numa noite em que Tom Brady e Chris Hogan, entre outros, estiveram em grande destaque.
news

Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Steelers

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-17 win over the Steelers in this week's infographic.
news

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers
news

JetBlue Adds Flights So Football Fans Can Touch Down in Houston at The Big Game

JetBlue today announced a win for football fans traveling from Boston and Providence to Houston on game day weekend. Customers on all JetBlue flights enjoy live TV, complimentary Fly-Fi, unlimited snacks and special beverage offerings on game day.
news

Famous fans celebrate Patriots big win on social media

From Elizabeth Banks to Deion Branch, the Patriots had a lot of support from their celebrity fans Sunday night.

news

Game day recipe: Best Buffalo Chicken Dip Eva!

What's a game day party without some buffalo chicken dip? Nutrition Chef Valerie Cogswell brings us this healthy twist on a game day staple.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Carrying On: Through good times or bad, family keeps Harris on track

How the Patriots gave back this Thanksgiving

What They're Saying: Tennessee Titans

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Titans

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 11/24

Notebook: Henry, Patriots offense will keep chipping away

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Thanksgiving favorites

Patriots players Dont'a Hightower, Devin McCourty, Matthew Judon and others address the media about their favorite Thanksgiving foods on November 23, 2021.

One-on-One with Mac Jones

Steve Burton sits down to talk 1-on-1 with quarterback Mac Jones about joining the Patriots organization and looking at what has unfolded so far this season.

Adrian Phillips 11/24: "The great thing about our locker room is that everybody rocks with everybody"

Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Matthew Slater 11/24: "Seven wins doesn't get you anywhere"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Kyle Van Noy on Tennessee 11/24: "That o-line, they're a good group"

Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy addresses the media on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Mac Jones 11/24: "The goal is to go 1-0 each week"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising