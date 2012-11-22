Patriots activate Markus Zusevics to 53-man roster; Release WR Greg Salas

Zusevics, 23, was signed by the Patriots as a rookie free agent out of Iowa on May 10, 2012. The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder, was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list on Aug. 27, 2012. He was a two-year starter at right tackle during his college career at Iowa.

Salas, 24, was signed by the Patriots to the 53-man roster from the practice squad on Nov. 17 and played as a reserve last Sunday vs. Indianapolis. He was originally acquired by New England in a trade with St. Louis on Sept. 1, 2012, in exchange for an undisclosed future draft choice. Salas dressed for the 2012 season-opener at Tennessee but did not play and was inactive vs. Arizona in the home-opener. Salas was released on Sept. 19 and signed to the practice squad on Sept. 20. Salas was originally drafted by St. Louis in the fourth round (112th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Hawaii. The 6-foot-1, 209-pounder played in six games for the Rams last season and finished with 27 receptions for 269 yards. His season was limited to six games due to a leg injury.