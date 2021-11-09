Patriots activate QB Jarrett Stidham to the 53-man roster; Release DB Brian Poole

Official website of the New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that QB Jarrett Stidham has been activated to the 53-man roster from the Reserve/PUP List. Stidham was placed on the Reserve/PUP List on Aug. 31. In addition, the Patriots released DB Brian Poole from the practice squad.

Stidham, 25, was drafted by the New England Patriots in the fourth round (133rd overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder has played in eight regular season games with five appearances, completing 48-of-124 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns.

2021_headshots_recropped__0011_Stidham_Jarrett_2021

Jarrett Stidham

#4 QB

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 215 lbs
  • College: Auburn

Poole, 29, a veteran of five NFL seasons with Atlanta (2016-18), the New York Jets (2019-20) and New Orleans (2021), was signed by New England to the practice squad on Oct. 7, 2021. The 5-10, 213-pounder was signed by New Orleans as an unrestricted free agent on July 27, 2021 and was placed on injured reserve on Aug. 24, before being released on Oct. 12. Poole originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Atlanta in 2016 out of Florida. He was signed by the Jets as an unrestricted free agent on March 15, 2019. Overall, he has played in 70 regular season games with 38 starts and has 222 tackles, six sacks, seven interceptions with one returned for a touchdown, 31 passes defensed, one forced fumble and four fumble recoveries. He also has played five postseason games with four starts for Atlanta and posted 19 tackles.

