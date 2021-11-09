Patriots activate QB Jarrett Stidham to the 53-man roster; Release DB Brian Poole

Poole, 29, a veteran of five NFL seasons with Atlanta (2016-18), the New York Jets (2019-20) and New Orleans (2021), was signed by New England to the practice squad on Oct. 7, 2021. The 5-10, 213-pounder was signed by New Orleans as an unrestricted free agent on July 27, 2021 and was placed on injured reserve on Aug. 24, before being released on Oct. 12. Poole originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Atlanta in 2016 out of Florida. He was signed by the Jets as an unrestricted free agent on March 15, 2019. Overall, he has played in 70 regular season games with 38 starts and has 222 tackles, six sacks, seven interceptions with one returned for a touchdown, 31 passes defensed, one forced fumble and four fumble recoveries. He also has played five postseason games with four starts for Atlanta and posted 19 tackles.