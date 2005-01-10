Official website of the New England Patriots

Belestrator: Breaking down the weapons on the Buffalo Bills

Super Surprise for the Haley Family

Mac Jones 12/1: "People who love football want to play in games like these"

Bill Belichick 12/1: Bills are "top to bottom a good football team"

Notebook: Pats prep for "game-changer" Josh Allen

Game Preview: Patriots at Bills

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Bills

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/1

Josh McDaniels on Mac Jones 11/30: "He's a guy that wants to do everything the best he can"

Patriots Mailbag: Is Belichick the Coach of the Year?

Sights and Sounds: Week 12 vs Tennessee Titans

'He's always with him': Devin McCourty helps family keep their son's memory alive 

Ted Karras represents his friends at Village of Merici for My Cause My Cleats

Inside the Patriots Locker Room After Win Over Titans

Patriots keep moving up in AFC

Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots vs. Titans 

Mac Jones on WEEI 11/29: "We're still hungry"

Jim Trotter makes case for Richard Seymour to be inducted into the Hall of Fame

Game Notes: Patriots win their sixth game in a row

4 Keys from Patriots 36-13 win over Titans

Patriots and Colts Clash in Divisional Playoff Tilt

Jan 10, 2005 at 03:00 AM

The Patriots and Colts will renew acquaintances for the fourth time in a 14-month span as they stage a rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game in this year's AFC Divisional Playoffs. Indianapolis will travel to Foxborough for the second time this season as the two teams stage a reprise of the Patriots' thrilling 27-24 victory in the opening week of the season.

New England's defense tied for second in the NFL in allowing just 16.3 points per game in the regular season, but will face its toughest test of the year in trying to contain the Indianapolis offense, which led the NFL in scoring, averaging 32.7 points per game.

Two of the game's premier quarterbacks will lead their teams against each other for the sixth time in their careers. New England's Tom Brady holds a 5-0 mark against Indianapolis and turned in one of his best performances of the 2004 season in the season opener against the Colts, compiling a season-high 335 yards and three touchdown passes. Indianapolis' Peyton Manning will face the Patriots for the 12th time in his career, with the Patriots holding a 9-2 record in the previous 11 games. New England has won its last five games against Manning-led teams despite the Colts signal caller posting passer ratings of more than 90.0 in two of the three recent games between the teams.

With a victory, New England would advance to the AFC Championship Game for the fifth time in team history, the third time in four years and the fourth time in the nine seasons dating back to 1996.

BROADCAST INFORMATION
TELEVISION: This week's game will be televised to a national audience by CBS. The game can be seen in Boston on WBZ-TV Channel 4. Jim Nantz will handle the play-by-play duties and Phil Simms will provide analysis. Bonnie Bernstein will provide reports from the sidelines throughout the game.

RADIO: WBCN 104.1 FM is the flagship station for the Patriots Rock Radio Network. Play-by-play broadcaster Gil Santos is in his 28th season as the voice of the Patriots and will call the action along with Patriots Hall of Famer Gino Cappelletti. Santos and Cappelletti are celebrating their 21st season as a broadcast tandem.

NATIONAL RADIO: This week's game will be broadcast to a national audience by CBS Radio/Westwood One. Bob Papa and Rick Walker will handle play-by-play duties, while Jeff Bostic will contribute reports from the sidelines.

SPANISH RADIO: A Spanish language national broadcast of the game will be provided by CBS Radio/Westwood One. Armando Quintero and Benny Ricardo will call all of the action from Foxborough.

HOME SWEET HOME
The Patriots have recorded a 23-3 (.885) record at Gillette Stadium, including regular-season and postseason games. The Patriots hold an all-time record of 6-1 in home playoff games, including victories in each of their last six home postseason contests. New England has not lost at home in the playoffs in more than 25 years, dating back to Dec. 31, 1978. The Patriots have won 19 consecutive regular-season and postseason contests at home, compiling the longest current home winning streak in the NFL. New England has not lost at home since a 30-17 defeat to the New York Jets on Dec. 22, 2002. The Patriots' .885 winning percentage at Gillette Stadium is the highest of any NFL team at its current home.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Patriots release kicker Quinn Nordin; Release DB Thakarius (BoPete) Keyes from the practice squad

Notebook: Pats prep for "game-changer" Josh Allen

Game Preview: Patriots at Bills

Mac Jones represents a new friend and Boston Children's Hospital for My Cause My Cleats

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/1

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 12/1

Belestrator: Breaking down the weapons on the Buffalo Bills

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down Dawson Knox, Buffalo's defensive line, and Greg Rousseau on this edition of the Belestrator. For more Patriots All Access, tune in this Friday, December 3rd at 7:00pm on WBZ-TV. The full show will also be available on Patriots.com shortly following the broadcast.

Super Surprise for the Haley Family

Robert Kraft surprised the Haley family with super bowl tickets. Their 14 year old daughter Katherine has brain cancer and is a patient at Mass General Brigham. Katherine stayed in a room at Christopher Haven during treatment. The family came to Gillette Stadium to thank Robert Kraft and give him a gift.

Devin McCourty 12/1: "It's going to be the toughest challenge of the season"

Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty addresses the media on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Mac Jones 12/1: "People who love football want to play in games like these"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Kyle Van Noy on the Van Noy Valor Foundation 12/1: "I just want to create more opportunities for these kids"

Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy addresses the media on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Hunter Henry 12/1: "We have to be ready to go on all levels"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.
New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
