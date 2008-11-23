Patriots at Dolphins: Inactives

|PLAYER INACTIVES
Keegan Bradley shares he 'marks moments in life' by Patriots Super Bowls after winning Travelers Championship
McCourtys launch Project Nigeria to help fight sickle cell disease in first international service project
Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up
New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes
News and notes from Patriots training camp.
Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp
El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest
Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions
We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes
News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!
Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.
Patriots sign S Patrick Chung
The New England Patriots have announced the following transaction on Thursday, April 3, 2014.
Patriots Foundation and Matthew Judon Raise Awareness for Cancer at Annual Buzz Off
The 14th annual One Mission Buzz Off took place Sunday, June 18th at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon was in attendance shaving heads and greeting families to raise funds for charity. The One Mission Buzz Off is a fundraising event centered around honoring children with cancer through the act of head shaving.
New England Patriots Host Inaugural Girls High School Flag Football Championship at Gillette Stadium
The New England Patriots hosted the inaugural girls high school flag football championship at Gillette Stadium. The tournament featured eight schools in a competing in bracket-style play: Ayer-Shirley Regional High School, Chelsea High School, Fitchburg High School, Leominster High School, St. Mary's Lynn, Needham High School, Peabody Veterans Memorial High School and Woburn Memorial High School. Leominster captured the title in with a dramatic 13-12 win over St. Mary's to finish the evening.
Deatrich Wise Jr. Reflects on the Significance of Juneteenth and Shares How Fans Can Continue to Raise Awareness
Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. talks about the importance of Juneteenth, the day Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas and announced that slavery had been officially abolished. Wise Jr. shares what Juneteenth means to him while continuing to spread awareness and dialogue about the national holiday.
2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House
Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.