Patriots at Jaguars: Pregame notes; Inactives

The following are pregame notes and player inactives for today's game against the Jacksonville Jagaurs at Alltel Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.

Dec 24, 2006 at 02:00 AM

PATRIOTS INACTIVES14 Vinny Testaverde 3QB
31 Antwain Spann CB
32 Rashad Baker S
64 Gene Mruczkowski G/C
68 Ryan O'Callaghan T
75 Vince Wilfork NT
84 Benjamin Watson TE
91 Marquise Hill DE

JAGUARS INACTIVES:17 Charles Sharon WR
24 Montell Owens RB
25 Ahmad Carroll CB
28 Fred Taylor RB
76 Richard Collier OT
90 James Wyche DE
91 Jeremy Mincey DE
96 Tony McDaniel DT
PLAYOFF SCENARIO
The Patriots can clinch the 2006 AFC East title with one win or tie in their last two games (at Jacksonville, at Tennessee) or one loss or tie by the New York Jets in their last two games (at Miami, vs. Oakland). The Patriots (10-4) lead the secondplace Jets (8-6) by two games in the AFC East standings with two games to play. The Patriots have won a franchise-record three straight AFC East titles and have won four of the last five division crowns dating back to 2001. New England has won six division titles in the 12 full seasons since Robert Kraft bought the team in 1994.

A RECORD PERFORMANCE
The Patriots have allowed an average of 13.79 points through 14 games this season, a mark that ranks second in the NFL (Baltimore, 13.36), and are on track to challenge the Patriots franchise record of 14.88 points per game, set in 2003.

SERIES HISTORYThe Patriots and Jaguars will meet for the seventh time overall and for the first time since New England claimed a 28-3 win in the first round of last season's playoffs. The Patriots have won all three of the regular-season games between the clubs, including a 27-13 victory in the 2003 season at Gillette Stadium. The Jaguars will visit Foxborough for the fifth time, with the Patriots having won all four previous games against the teams in New England. Three of the six previous games between the teams have been playoff games, including the 1996 AFC Championship Game at Foxboro Stadium. In that contest, the Patriots beat the Jaguars 20-6 to advance to Super Bowl XXXI. The Jaguars claimed a 25-10 win in the 1998 wild card playoffs. In addition to their regular season and playoff games, the teams have met once in preseason play, with the Jaguars claiming a 31-0 victory in the final game of the 2004 preseason on Sept. 2, 2004.

SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY
The Patriots have an all-time record of 70-43-1 (.618) against the teams that make up the AFC South. It is the only division in the NFL where the Patriots own a winning record against each team. New England owns winning marks against Tennessee (20-16-1), Indianapolis (43-26), Jacksonville (5-1) and Houston (2-0). New England has won 10 of its last 12 games against AFC South teams. The Patriots play each of the four AFC South teams this season as part of the NFL's scheduling rotation. New England fell to Indianapolis, 27-20 on Nov. 5 and defeated Houston, 40-7 on Dec. 17.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

