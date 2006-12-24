Patriots at Jaguars: Pregame notes; Inactives

PATRIOTS INACTIVES14 Vinny Testaverde 3QB

31 Antwain Spann CB

32 Rashad Baker S

64 Gene Mruczkowski G/C

68 Ryan O'Callaghan T

75 Vince Wilfork NT

84 Benjamin Watson TE

91 Marquise Hill DE

JAGUARS INACTIVES:17 Charles Sharon WR

24 Montell Owens RB

25 Ahmad Carroll CB

28 Fred Taylor RB

76 Richard Collier OT

90 James Wyche DE

91 Jeremy Mincey DE

96 Tony McDaniel DT

PLAYOFF SCENARIO

The Patriots can clinch the 2006 AFC East title with one win or tie in their last two games (at Jacksonville, at Tennessee) or one loss or tie by the New York Jets in their last two games (at Miami, vs. Oakland). The Patriots (10-4) lead the secondplace Jets (8-6) by two games in the AFC East standings with two games to play. The Patriots have won a franchise-record three straight AFC East titles and have won four of the last five division crowns dating back to 2001. New England has won six division titles in the 12 full seasons since Robert Kraft bought the team in 1994.

A RECORD PERFORMANCE

The Patriots have allowed an average of 13.79 points through 14 games this season, a mark that ranks second in the NFL (Baltimore, 13.36), and are on track to challenge the Patriots franchise record of 14.88 points per game, set in 2003.

SERIES HISTORYThe Patriots and Jaguars will meet for the seventh time overall and for the first time since New England claimed a 28-3 win in the first round of last season's playoffs. The Patriots have won all three of the regular-season games between the clubs, including a 27-13 victory in the 2003 season at Gillette Stadium. The Jaguars will visit Foxborough for the fifth time, with the Patriots having won all four previous games against the teams in New England. Three of the six previous games between the teams have been playoff games, including the 1996 AFC Championship Game at Foxboro Stadium. In that contest, the Patriots beat the Jaguars 20-6 to advance to Super Bowl XXXI. The Jaguars claimed a 25-10 win in the 1998 wild card playoffs. In addition to their regular season and playoff games, the teams have met once in preseason play, with the Jaguars claiming a 31-0 victory in the final game of the 2004 preseason on Sept. 2, 2004.