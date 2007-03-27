Patriots awarded four compensatory picks in 2007 Draft

The New England Patriots have been awarded four compensatory choices in the 2007 Draft.
The compensatory selections are as follows:
- Fifth Round - 34th pick (171st overall)
- Sixth Round - 34th pick (208th overall)
- Sixth Round - 35th pick (209th overall)
- Seventh Round - 37th pick (247th overall)
Awarded picks are based on the value of the compensatory free agents lost. Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors. The formula was developed by the NFL Management Council. Not every free agent lost or signed by a club is covered by this formula.
With the adddition of the compensatory picks, New England now has a total of 10 selections in the 2007 Draft. The current draft board is as follows:
|DRAFT BOARD
|NOTES
|Round One
|24th pick (24th overall)
|New England from Seattle
|28th pick (28th overall)
|Slotted pick
|Round Three
|28th pick (90th overall)
|Slotted pick
|Round Four
|28th pick
|Slotted pick
|Round Five
|34th pick (171st overall)
|Compensatory selection
|Round Six
|6th pick
|New England from Arizona
|28th pick
|Slotted pick
|34th pick (208th overall)
|Compensatory selection
|35th pick (209th overall)
|Compensatory selection
|Round Seven
|37th pick (247th overall)
|Compensatory selection