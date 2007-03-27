Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots awarded four compensatory picks in 2007 Draft

The NFL has announced its 2007 compensatory choices.  A total of 32 compensatory picks in this year's draft have been awarded to 16 teams. The New England Patriots received a total of four(4) compensatory selections.

Mar 27, 2007 at 02:00 AM

The New England Patriots have been awarded four compensatory choices in the 2007 Draft.

The compensatory selections are as follows:

  • Fifth Round - 34th pick (171st overall)
  • Sixth Round - 34th pick (208th overall)
  • Sixth Round - 35th pick (209th overall)
  • Seventh Round - 37th pick (247th overall)

Awarded picks are based on the value of the compensatory free agents lost. Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors. The formula was developed by the NFL Management Council. Not every free agent lost or signed by a club is covered by this formula.

With the adddition of the compensatory picks, New England now has a total of 10 selections in the 2007 Draft. The current draft board is as follows:

DRAFT BOARD NOTES
Round One
24th pick (24th overall) New England from Seattle
28th pick (28th overall) Slotted pick

Round Three
28th pick (90th overall) Slotted pick

Round Four
28th pick Slotted pick

Round Five
34th pick (171st overall) Compensatory selection

Round Six
6th pick New England from Arizona
28th pick Slotted pick
34th pick (208th overall) Compensatory selection
35th pick (209th overall) Compensatory selection

Round Seven
37th pick (247th overall) Compensatory selection

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

