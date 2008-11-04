Patriots battle Bills in divisional clash

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (5-3) vs.BUFFALO BILLS** (5-3)

*Sunday, November 9, 2008 - Gillette Stadium (68,756) - 1:00 p.m. EST

The Patriots welcome the Buffalo Bills to Gillette Stadium for a 1:00 p.m. clash this Sunday. New England will look to extend its nine-game winning streak against the Bills and kick off a string of three straight AFC East division games on a positive note.

BOUNCING BACK

Since the beginning of the 2003 season, the Patriots are 15-1 (.938) in games following a loss. New England fell to the Indianapolis Colts last week, 18-15. Over the last five-and-a-half seasons (2003-08), the Patriots have only lost back-to-back games on one occasion (Nov. 5 and Nov. 12, 2006).

DIVISIONAL SUCCESS

This week's game against the Bills begins a streak of three straight AFC East games for the Patriots, marking their first string of back-to-back-to-back divisional contests since 2001. Over the last seven-plus seasons (2001-08), the Patriots have compiled a 36-10 (.783) record against AFC East opponents, marking the best divisional record in the NFL. Pittsburgh ranks second with a 36-13 (.735) divisional mark since 2001. New England's five straight division championships heading into this season are the most in the history of the AFL/AFC East division (1960-present). The Patriots have won the AFC East title in six of the last seven years (2001, 2003-07).

HOME SWEET HOME

Since Gillette Stadium opened in 2002, the Patriots have allowed the NFL's fewest number of points per game at home, sparking the team to the NFL's best home record over that span. The Patriots are 49-10 (.831) at home since Gillette Stadium opened in 2002 and have allowed just 15.51 points per game at home over that span. New England's home record since the stadium opened, tops the Indianapolis Colts' 44-14 (.759) mark as the best home record in the league. The Patriots' average of allowing 15.51 points per game at home since 2002 tops the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' mark of 16.18 points per game allowed at home over that span.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TELEVISION:This week's game will be broadcast to a regional audience by CBS. The game can be seen in the Boston area on WBZ-TV Channel 4. Dick Enberg and Randy Crosswill call the game.

RADIO:WBCN 104.1 FM is the flagship station for the Patriots Rock Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 36 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Gil Santosis in his 32nd season as the voice of the Patriots and will call the action along with Patriots Hall of Famer Gino Cappelletti. Santos and Cappelletti are celebrating their 25th anniversary season.

NATIONAL RADIO:This week's game will be broadcast to a national audience by Sports USA Radio. Larry Kahn and Dan Fouts will call the game and Troy West will provide sideline reports.

SERIES HISTORY

This week, the Patriots and Bills will meet for the 97th time since the series between the AFC East rivals began in 1960. The Patriots lead the series 55-40, with one tie. The Patriots' 55 wins over Buffalo are their most over any opponent, six more than they own over the New York Jets (49). New England has won nine straight games in the series and has won 14 of its last 15 games against Buffalo dating back to the 2000 season. The Patriots have swept the season series from the Bills in four straight years and have achieved the feat six of the last seven years. The Patriots have dominated the series in recent years as four of their last five victories have come by 22 points or more. The Patriots own a perfect 6-0 record against the Bills at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots beat the Bills last season at Gillette Stadium by a 38-7 score. The teams have had many memorable matchups over the years, including a five-game span from 1999 to 2001 where four of the five contests were decided in overtime.

SERIES SUCCESS

The Patriots have won nine straight games against the Bills, establishing their third longest regular-season winning streak against an opponent. The longest winning streak against any opponent in team history came against Buffalo, with the Patriots winning 11 straight games in the series from the 1982 season finale until the final month of the 1987 season. New England's current nine-game winning streak against Buffalo is tied for the third longest current winning streak against an opponent in the NFL, trailing only the 10 straight wins by Pittsburgh over Cleveland and the 10 straight wins by San Diego over Oakland.

PATRIOTS - BILLS QUICK HITS

The Patriots have recorded 55 wins over the Bills, the most by the Patriots against any one opponent.

New England has won nine straight games against Buffalo and has swept the season series in each of the last four seasons.

The Nov. 9 meeting is the latest the division rivals have met for the first game of their season series since 1998.

The Patriots have defeated the Bills 14 times in the last 15 games between the teams - a feat never before achieved in franchise history against any opponent.

The Patriots defense has held the Bills to a touchdown or less in five of the last eight games between the teams.

Bill Belichick holds a 14-3 career record against Buffalo, including a 14-2 record as head coach of the Patriots.

The Patriots and Bills have played in 19 games decided by three points or fewer since 1972.

Since 1993, the two teams have played five overtime games, good for a total of 51:49 of extra time, almost equaling an entire game.

PASSING PERFORMANCES

Matt Cassel is slated to start against the Buffalo Bills for the first time. Cassel played against the Bills the last time the two teams squared off on Nov. 18, 2007. Cassel entered the game on New England's final drive of the game and completed two passes for 10 yards to help close out the Patriots' 56-10 victory.

CONNECTIONS