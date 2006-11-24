Patriots - Bears Injury Report - 11/24/2006

|NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (7-3)
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|STATUS
|INJURY
|PRACTICE
|Miller, Josh
|P
|Out
|Shoulder
|Placed on IR
|Harrison, Rodney
|S
|Out
|Shoulder
|Missed Portion
|Faulk, Kevin
|RB
|Questionable
|Flu
|Missed Portion
|Graham, Daniel
|TE
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Missed Portion
|Hobbs, Ellis
|CB
|Questionable
|Wrist
|Missed Portion
|Mays, Corey
|LB
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|Missed Portion
|Samuel, Asante
|CB
|Questionable
|Knee
|Missed Portion
|Scott, Chad
|TE
|Questionable
|Groin
|Missed Portion
|Thomas, David
|TE
|Questionable
|Groin
|Missed Portion
|Wilson, Eugene
|S
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|Missed Portion
|Seymour, Richard
|DL
|Probable
|Elbow
|Brady, Tom
|QB
|Probable
|Right Shoulder
|CHICAGO BEARS (9-1)
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|STATUS
|INJURY
|PRACTICE
|No Injuries
"Missed Portion" indicates players who missed a portion of team practice.
The injury report consists of four categories that describe the condition of the player:
OUT: Definitely will not play.
DOUBTFUL: At least 75 percent chance will not play.
QUESTIONABLE: A 50-50 chance will not play.
PROBABLE: Virtual certainty that player will be available for normal duty.