Patriots - Browns Injury Report

Friday, December 6, 2013
|NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-3)
|OUT
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Marcus Cannon
|OT
|Ankle (DNP)
|Aaron Dobson
|WR
|Foot (DNP)
|DOUBTFUL
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|No Players Listed
|QUESTIONABLE
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Kyle Arrington
|CB
|Groin (LP)
|Marquice Cole
|CB
|Shin (LP)
|Alfonzo Dennard
|CB
|Not Injury Related / Knee (DNP)
|Steve Gregory
|S
|Finger (LP)
|Rob Gronkowski
|TE
|Back/Forearm/Hamstring (LP)
|Michael Hoomanawanui
|TE
|Knee (LP)
|Brandon Spikes
|LB
|Knee (LP)
|Will Svitek
|OT
|Ankle (LP)
|Aqib Talib
|CB
|Hip (LP)
|Kenbrell Thompkins
|WR
|Hip (LP)
|PROBABLE
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Danny Amendola
|WR
|Groin (FP)
|Brandon Bolden
|RB
|Not Injury Related (DNP)
|Tom Brady
|QB
|Right Shoulder (FP)
|Matthew Slater
|WR
|Wrist (FP)
|Shane Vereen
|RB
|Wrist (FP)
|CLEVELAND BROWNS (4-8)
|OUT
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Brandon Weeden
|QB
|Concussion / Knee (DNP)
|DOUBTFUL
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|No Players Listed
|QUESTIONABLE
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Tank Carder
|LB
|Shoulder (LP)
|MarQueis Gray
|TE
|Hamstring (LP)
|Craig Robertson
|LB
|Knee (LP)
|PROBABLE
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Jason Campbell
|QB
|Concussion (LP)
|Paul Kruger
|LB
|Finger (FP)
|Spencer Lanning
|P
|Left Knee (FP)
|Willis McGahee
|RB
|Knee (LP)
|Mitchell Schwartz
|T
|Toe (FP)
|Limited Participation (LP) = less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation (FP) = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
BOLD indicated a change from previous day's report
|(O) Out = definitely will not play
(D) Doubtful = at least 75% chance will not play
(Q) Questionable = 50-50 chance will not play
(P) Probable = virtual certainty will be available for normal duty
Thursday, December 5, 2013
|NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-3)
|Out
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|No Players Listed
|Did Not Participate
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Marcus Cannon
|OT
|Ankle
|Alfonzo Dennard
|CB
|Not Injury Related
|Aaron Dobson
|WR
|Foot
|Limited Participation
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Kyle Arrington
|CB
|Groin
|Marquice Cole
|CB
|Shin
|Steve Gregory
|S
|Finger
|Rob Gronkowski
|TE
|Back/Forearm/Hamstring
|Michael Hoomanawanui
|TE
|Knee
|Brandon Spikes
|LB
|Knee
|Will Svitek
|OT
|Ankle
|Aqib Talib
|CB
|Hip
|Kenbrell Thompkins
|WR
|Hip
|Full Participation
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Danny Amendola
|WR
|Groin
|Tom Brady
|QB
|Right Shoulder
|Matthew Slater
|WR
|Wrist
|Shane Vereen
|RB
|Wrist
|CLEVELAND BROWNS (4-8)
|Out
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|No Players Listed
|Did Not Participate
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Brandon Weeden
|QB
|Concussion / Knee
|Limited Participation
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Jason Campbell
|QB
|Concussion
|Tank Carder
|LB
|Shoulder
|MarQueis Gray
|TE
|Hamstring
|Willis McGahee
|RB
|Knee
|Craig Robertson
|LB
|Knee
|Full Participation
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Paul Kruger
|LB
|Finger
|Spencer Lanning
|P
|Left Knee
|Mitchell Schwartz
|T
|Toe
Wednesday, December 4, 2013
|NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-3)
|Out
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|No Players Listed
|Did Not Participate
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Marcus Cannon
|OT
|Ankle
|Aaron Dobson
|WR
|Foot
|Brandon Spikes
|LB
|Not Injury Related
|Limited Participation
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Kyle Arrington
|CB
|Groin
|Marquice Cole
|CB
|Shin
|Alfonzo Dennard
|CB
|Knee
|Steve Gregory
|S
|Finger
|Rob Gronkowski
|TE
|Back/Forearm/Hamstring
|Michael Hoomanawanui
|TE
|Knee
|Will Svitek
|OT
|Ankle
|Aqib Talib
|CB
|Hip
|Kenbrell Thompkins
|WR
|Hip
|Full Participation
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Danny Amendola
|WR
|Groin
|Tom Brady
|QB
|Right Shoulder
|Matthew Slater
|WR
|Wrist
|Shane Vereen
|RB
|Wrist
|CLEVELAND BROWNS (4-8)
|Out
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|No Players Listed
|Did Not Participate
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Jason Campbell
|QB
|Concussion
|Brandon Weeden
|QB
|Concussion / Knee
|Limited Participation
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Tank Carder
|LB
|Shoulder
|MarQueis Gray
|TE
|Hamstring
|Craig Robertson
|LB
|Knee
|Full Participation
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Paul Kruger
|LB
|Finger
|Spencer Lanning
|P
|Left Knee
|Willis McGahee
|RB
|Knee
|Mitchell Schwartz
|T
|Toe
