Patriots - Browns Injury Report

The New England Patriots (9-3) and the Cleveland Browns (4-8) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

Dec 07, 2013 at 02:00 PM
New England Patriots

Friday, December 6, 2013

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-3)
OUT
Player Position Injury
Marcus Cannon OT Ankle (DNP)
Aaron Dobson WR Foot (DNP)
 
DOUBTFUL
Player Position Injury
No Players Listed
 
QUESTIONABLE
Player Position Injury
Kyle Arrington CB Groin (LP)
Marquice Cole CB Shin (LP)
Alfonzo Dennard CB Not Injury Related / Knee (DNP)
Steve Gregory S Finger (LP)
Rob Gronkowski TE Back/Forearm/Hamstring (LP)
Michael Hoomanawanui TE Knee (LP)
Brandon Spikes LB Knee (LP)
Will Svitek OT Ankle (LP)
Aqib Talib CB Hip (LP)
Kenbrell Thompkins WR Hip (LP)
 
PROBABLE
Player Position Injury
Danny Amendola WR Groin (FP)
Brandon Bolden RB Not Injury Related (DNP)
Tom Brady QB Right Shoulder (FP)
Matthew Slater WR Wrist (FP)
Shane Vereen RB Wrist (FP)
 
CLEVELAND BROWNS (4-8)
OUT
Player Position Injury
Brandon Weeden QB Concussion / Knee (DNP)
 
DOUBTFUL
Player Position Injury
No Players Listed
 
QUESTIONABLE
Player Position Injury
Tank Carder LB Shoulder (LP)
MarQueis Gray TE Hamstring (LP)
Craig Robertson LB Knee (LP)
 
PROBABLE
Player Position Injury
Jason Campbell QB Concussion (LP)
Paul Kruger LB Finger (FP)
Spencer Lanning P Left Knee (FP)
Willis McGahee RB Knee (LP)
Mitchell Schwartz T Toe (FP)
 
Limited Participation (LP) = less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation (FP) = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
BOLD indicated a change from previous day's report		 (O) Out = definitely will not play
(D) Doubtful = at least 75% chance will not play
(Q) Questionable = 50-50 chance will not play
(P) Probable = virtual certainty will be available for normal duty

Thursday, December 5, 2013

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-3)
Out
Player Position Injury
No Players Listed
 
Did Not Participate
Player Position Injury
Marcus Cannon OT Ankle
Alfonzo Dennard CB Not Injury Related
Aaron Dobson WR Foot
 
Limited Participation
Player Position Injury
Kyle Arrington CB Groin
Marquice Cole CB Shin
Steve Gregory S Finger
Rob Gronkowski TE Back/Forearm/Hamstring
Michael Hoomanawanui TE Knee
Brandon Spikes LB Knee
Will Svitek OT Ankle
Aqib Talib CB Hip
Kenbrell Thompkins WR Hip
 
Full Participation
Player Position Injury
Danny Amendola WR Groin
Tom Brady QB Right Shoulder
Matthew Slater WR Wrist
Shane Vereen RB Wrist
 
CLEVELAND BROWNS (4-8)
Out
Player Position Injury
No Players Listed
 
Did Not Participate
Player Position Injury
Brandon Weeden QB Concussion / Knee
 
Limited Participation
Player Position Injury
Jason Campbell QB Concussion
Tank Carder LB Shoulder
MarQueis Gray TE Hamstring
Willis McGahee RB Knee
Craig Robertson LB Knee
 
Full Participation
Player Position Injury
Paul Kruger LB Finger
Spencer Lanning P Left Knee
Mitchell Schwartz T Toe
 
Limited Participation (LP) = less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation (FP) = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
BOLD indicated a change from previous day's report		 (O) Out = definitely will not play
(D) Doubtful = at least 75% chance will not play
(Q) Questionable = 50-50 chance will not play
(P) Probable = virtual certainty will be available for normal duty

Wednesday, December 4, 2013

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-3)
Out
Player Position Injury
No Players Listed
 
Did Not Participate
Player Position Injury
Marcus Cannon OT Ankle
Aaron Dobson WR Foot
Brandon Spikes LB Not Injury Related
 
Limited Participation
Player Position Injury
Kyle Arrington CB Groin
Marquice Cole CB Shin
Alfonzo Dennard CB Knee
Steve Gregory S Finger
Rob Gronkowski TE Back/Forearm/Hamstring
Michael Hoomanawanui TE Knee
Will Svitek OT Ankle
Aqib Talib CB Hip
Kenbrell Thompkins WR Hip
 
Full Participation
Player Position Injury
Danny Amendola WR Groin
Tom Brady QB Right Shoulder
Matthew Slater WR Wrist
Shane Vereen RB Wrist
 
CLEVELAND BROWNS (4-8)
Out
Player Position Injury
No Players Listed
 
Did Not Participate
Player Position Injury
Jason Campbell QB Concussion
Brandon Weeden QB Concussion / Knee
 
Limited Participation
Player Position Injury
Tank Carder LB Shoulder
MarQueis Gray TE Hamstring
Craig Robertson LB Knee
 
Full Participation
Player Position Injury
Paul Kruger LB Finger
Spencer Lanning P Left Knee
Willis McGahee RB Knee
Mitchell Schwartz T Toe
 
Limited Participation (LP) = less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation (FP) = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
BOLD indicated a change from previous day's report		 (O) Out = definitely will not play
(D) Doubtful = at least 75% chance will not play
(Q) Questionable = 50-50 chance will not play
(P) Probable = virtual certainty will be available for normal duty

