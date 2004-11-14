Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Oct 15 - 12:00 AM | Sun Oct 17 - 01:55 PM

Patriots Unfiltered TV 10/15: One-on-One with Gunner Olszewski

The Journey: Jonathan Jones

Do Your Life: Gunner Olszewski in Texas

Notebook: Bourne's practice execution turning into game reality

Robert Kraft surprises undefeated URI football team with a lift to game against Towson

Expert Predictions: Week 6 picks for Patriots vs. Cowboys

Game Preview: Cowboys at Patriots

Belestrator: Preparing for the Cowboys high powered offense

How to Watch/Listen: Cowboys at Patriots

NFL Week 6: Patriots - Cowboys Injury Report

5 Burning questions facing Patriots after five games

What They're Saying: Dallas Cowboys

Prescott, Cowboys offense a tough task for Patriots

Ball-hawking Cowboys defense presents big test for Pats O

Hightower shows spark in Houston

Mac Jones 10/13: "The fun part is the winning part"

Bill Belichick on Dallas Defense 10/13: "They can rush, they can cover, and they can play the run"

Press Pass: The challenges of facing the Cowboys

Notebook: Better starts on McDaniels' priority list

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Houston Texans

Patriots bury Bills, 29-6

Nov 14, 2004 at 03:40 PM

New England cooled the hooves of the Buffalo Bills with a solid defensive effort that held Willis McGahee to 37 yards on 14 carries and Drew Bledsoe to 76 yards passing on 8 of 19 with three interceptions -- one of them to Troy Brown.

On offense, the Patriots dominated although came up short in the red zone enough to force five Adam Vinatieri field goals. Tom Brady was 19 of 35 passing for 233 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while Corey Dillon powered his way to 151 yards on 26 carries.

"I thought it was nice to win a division game," head coach Bill Belichick said. "It was a really good win for our football team. I thought it was overall a pretty solid effort. There are certainly too many guys to single anyone out. We got a pretty solid effort all the way around. Any time you shut a team out on defense, you have to feel good about that."

Although Asante Samuel was active for the game, the team elected to keep him on the sideline to nurse his injury sustained last week in St. Louis. Despite the inexperience at corner, the secondary still managed to hold Drew Bledsoe and the Bills scoreless after two quarters.

After New England stopped Buffalo at its 35 yard line, Brady and company went to work at the New England 10 in its first drive of the game. A 30-yard gain by Dillon behind two Patrick Pass blocks brought the ball to midfield. Tight end Jed Weaver caught his first pass as a Patriot along the way, good for 10 yards. But a third and two from the Buffalo 10 came up short with a Dillon run and Vinatieri came on for a 27-yard field goal for the early 3-0 lead.

The game's first turnover came later in the first quarter after the Bills defense had stopped the Patriots in three plays and forced a punt. Buffalo took over at the New England 42 where McGahee immediately knocked off an 11-yard run. On the next play Bledsoe looked long to Moulds but Eugene Wilson came over from his safety spot and picked off the slightly overthrown ball.

New England converted the pick into points although the three it got on Vinatieri's 24-yarder was a disappointment considering they were first and goal from the 4-yard line. From there Dillon ran twice for gains of 1. On third down, Brady tripped as he took the snap for a loss of 4.

On the scoring drive, Bethel Johnson had a 47-yard catch with Izell Reese in coverage.

Later in the second quarter, New England put together an 11-play, 75-yard drive that elapsed 5:29 and ended with a 13-yard touchdown pass to David Patten. Patten's defender had fallen in pursuit and the pass from Brady was to a wide open target. Two passes, 19 and 20 yards, to David Givens were key components to the scoring drive.

Dillon left the game after an 8-yard run during the drive and did not return until the third quarter. Up to that point he had rushed for 89 yards on 12 carries.

Vinatieri's point after gave him 1000 points for his career. The only other Patriot to accomplish that feat was Gino Cappelletti.

Now up 13-0, the Patriots were in place to really make it a long night for the Bills when Tedy Bruschi intercepted Bledsoe on the Bills next series. Bruschi returned the pick 29 yards to the Buffalo 27. Brady then hit Patten for 15 yards. Three plays later Brady found Christian Fauria from 5 yards out for the score and a 20-0 lead with 35 seconds left in the first half.

The Patriots opened the second half on its own 28 and drove to the Bills 2 where Vinatieri was good on a 20-yard field goal. Dillon returned to the game mid-drive and had a 6-yard run but down close his runs of 3 and for no gain kept the Patriots out of the end zone. Brady was good on passes to Graham, Patten and Brown for 9, 15 and 17 yards respectively.

The field goal looked like it might be the only points of the third quarter until the Bills Jonathan Smith took a Josh Miller punt 70 yards all the way for a touchdown. Miller was punting from his own 28 and angled the ball to the left sideline. It looked like Smith was hemmed in but a hole appeared in the middle of the field and he was gone.

The Bills went for the two-point conversion but were unsuccessful.

As the third quarter ended, the Patriots found themselves on the Buffalo 26, fourth down with 10 to go for a first. They got a huge break on the third play of the drive when Rashad Baker was flagged for pass interference on Patten deep downfield. The 47-yard penalty placed the ball on the Buffalo 26 but a holding call on Stephen Neal quickly lost 10 yards for New England. Brady eventually made up the yards with a pass to Kevin Faulk but it wasn't enough to extend the drive and Vinatieri came on once again, this time for a 45-yard attempt that he made.

Next came the Brown interception on a ball intended for Moulds. Bledsoe threw just behind his receiver and Brown was there for the pick. He returned it 17 yards to the Bills 23 but Brady returned the favor just three plays later when he hit Buffalo's Nate Clements in the numbers. Clements took it 35 yards the other way and Buffalo was first and 10 at the New England 48.

Bledsoe went to work, hitting Lee Evans for 15 and then Moulds for 8. On second and two from the 35, Tully Banta-Cain and Rosevelt Colvin teamed up for a 5-yard sack to bring on a third and six situation. Bledsoe threw incomplete over the middle and on fourth down his pass to Moulds was ruled out of bounds.

That was essentially Buffalo's last chance as New England went to work eating clock with around 11 minutes left to play. They did so with steady doses of Dillon and Faulk runs down to the Bills 20-yard line. That's as far as they could get, however, and Vinatieri came on for his fifth field goal of the night, a 37-yarder which he hit.

That drive consumed 6:54 and left under five minutes to play.

"It was a pretty solid team effort," Belichick said. "We felt like we left some points out there on the field, offensively. But anytime you can score in the high 20s, that's good, and anytime you shut a team out on defense, that's good. Other than the punt return for the touchdown, I thought we were OK in the kicking game."

That was it for Bledsoe as the Bills brought in rookie J.P. Losman who was promptly stripped of the ball by Willie McGinest on a third down run. The ball was recovered by Roman Phifer. McGinest was credited with a sack on the play. Losman also threw an interception to Banta-Cain -- the first of Banta-Cain's career -- in his only other series.

Rohan Davey came in to mop up and that's the way it ended, a decisive victory for the Patriots who are headed to Kansas City next week for a Monday night tilt.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Kraft Sports + Entertainment Announces Robert K. Kraft Fellowship Program

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

NFL Week 6: Patriots - Cowboys Injury Report

Notebook: Bourne's practice execution turning into game reality

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/15

Robert Kraft surprises undefeated URI football team with a lift to game against Towson

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Deatrich Wise Jr. 10/15: "I'm planting the seed of success and watering it every day"

Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media on Friday, October 15, 2021.

Kendrick Bourne 10/15: "We've been growing as a team very well"

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media on Friday, October 15, 2021.

Jahlani Tavai 10/15: "This was the place to call home next"

Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai addresses the media on Friday, October 15, 2021.

Ted Karras 10/15: "Moving forward we're just going to keep grinding"

Patriots center Ted Karras addresses the media on Friday, October 15, 2021.

Yodny Cajuste 10/15: "Feels good to be out there"

Patriots offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste addresses the media on Friday, October 15, 2021.

Bill Belichick on Dallas Offense 10/15: "They can put the defense in a lot of stress"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Friday, October 15, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 PM. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising