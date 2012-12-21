Patriots Cheerleaders and P.A.W.S.

This holiday season, the Patriots Cheerleaders have teamed up with P.A.W.S. Cat and Kitten Rescue of Woodstock, CT to help find permanent homes for its rescued cats and kittens. The cheerleaders will be promoting one adoptable cat each week on the Patriots Cheerleaders Facebook page.

The Patriots Cheerleaders and Pat Patriot will be making a special appearance at the shelter on Saturday, December 29th from 12pm-2pm. The event is open to the public, and all fans are encouraged to attend. PA.W.S. is located at 244 Route 171, Woodstock, CT.

ABOUT P.A.W.S

P.A.W.S (which stands for Pound Animals are Worth Saving) is an all volunteer, no-kill, 501(c)(3) animal shelter in Woodstock, CT. P.A.W.S' mission to find permanent homes for stray, abused and abandoned cats in Connecticut. The P.A.W.S. rescue group was established in 2003. Recently, P.A.W.S. received the opportunity to have a permanent shelter. The shelter is located at 244 Route 171 in Woodstock, CT. P.A.W.S. works closely with Animal Control officers and other rescue groups to help as many cats and kittens as possible find great new homes.

P.A.W.S. Cat and Kitten Rescue

244 Route 171

Woodstock, CT

(860) 480-1104

http://www.woodstockcats.org

**Pictured above: Patriots Cheerleaders Caitie and LisaMarie at P.A.W.S.