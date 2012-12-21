Official website of the New England Patriots

Mac Jones 11/2: "We have to be ready to go"

Press Pass: Salute to Service

Bill Belichick 11/2: "They've put together a solid roster"

10 to Watch: Changing Colts ride into Foxborough

Game Preview: Colts at Patriots

Nick Folk Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

How to Watch/Listen: Colts at Patriots

Patriots Make Changes on the Practice Squad

Sights and Sounds: Week 8 vs. New York Jets

Patriots Assistant Coaches Praise Mac Jones for Things That 'Won't Show Up on the Stat Sheet' in Sunday's Win

Patriots players get in Halloween spirit with group family costumes

Matt Patricia 11/1: "We are always trying to get better"

Patriots Mailbag: How to deal with QB situation

NFL Notes: Pats should sit this one out

Peppers makes presence felt for Pats defense, special teams

Jabrill Peppers 10/31: "I just try to make the plays that came to me"

James Ferentz 10/31: "At the end of the day it comes down to fundamental play"

Matthew Slater 10/31: "I hope we all appreciate what we have in Coach Belichick"

After Further Review: Breaking Down Mac Jones's Performance, Defense's Big Day vs. Jets

Why earning NFL interception milestone in New Jersey was special for Devin McCourty

Patriots Cheerleaders and P.A.W.S.

Dec 20, 2012 at 10:00 PM
New England Patriots
500x305-20121221-paws.jpg

This holiday season, the Patriots Cheerleaders have teamed up with P.A.W.S. Cat and Kitten Rescue of Woodstock, CT to help find permanent homes for its rescued cats and kittens. The cheerleaders will be promoting one adoptable cat each week on the Patriots Cheerleaders Facebook page.

The Patriots Cheerleaders and Pat Patriot will be making a special appearance at the shelter on Saturday, December 29th from 12pm-2pm. The event is open to the public, and all fans are encouraged to attend. PA.W.S. is located at 244 Route 171, Woodstock, CT.

ABOUT P.A.W.S
P.A.W.S (which stands for Pound Animals are Worth Saving) is an all volunteer, no-kill, 501(c)(3) animal shelter in Woodstock, CT. P.A.W.S' mission to find permanent homes for stray, abused and abandoned cats in Connecticut. The P.A.W.S. rescue group was established in 2003. Recently, P.A.W.S. received the opportunity to have a permanent shelter. The shelter is located at 244 Route 171 in Woodstock, CT. P.A.W.S. works closely with Animal Control officers and other rescue groups to help as many cats and kittens as possible find great new homes.

P.A.W.S. Cat and Kitten Rescue
244 Route 171
Woodstock, CT
(860) 480-1104
http://www.woodstockcats.org

**Pictured above: Patriots Cheerleaders Caitie and LisaMarie at P.A.W.S.

*

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Latest News

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 11/2

Week 9: Patriots - Colts Injury Report

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/2

Salute to Service: Patriots get competitive hosting pickleball tournament for military

How complete stranger inspired Lawrence and Andrea Guy's annual baby shower for single moms

10 to Watch: Changing Colts ride into Foxborough

Trending Video

Press Pass: Salute to Service

Patriots players Devin McCourty, Lawrence Guy, Jalen Mills and more address the media on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

JaWhaun Bentley 11/2: "Right now our focus is solely on this game"

Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley addresses the media on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

Mac Jones 11/2: "We have to be ready to go"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

Devin McCourty 11/2: "I think it's one of those games where everyone needs to play well"

Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty back addresses the media on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

Lawrence and Andrea Guy Host Second Annual Guy Family Foundation Baby Shower for Single Moms

Patriots captain Lawrence Guy and his wife, Andrea, hosted single mothers at the Guy Family Foundation's second annual baby shower to celebrate and supply local moms with their favorite baby items.

Patriots Foundation and Cross Insurance Unveil World War II Memorial at Patriot Place

As part of the Patriots and the NFL's Salute to Service campaign, the Patriots Foundation and Cross Insurance teamed up to dedicate a new temporary display at Patriot Place that will honor and remember World War II veterans.

