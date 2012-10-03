Patriots Cheerleaders host 2013 Swimsuit Calendar Launch Party

The 2013 Patriots Cheerleaders Swimsuit Calendar Launch Party took place on Thursday, August 30th at CBS Scene Restaurant and Bar at Patriot Place. All 24 Patriots Cheerleaders were in attendance to unveil their 2013 Swimsuit Calendar and "From Sideline to Shoreline," a video showcasing the making of the calendar in Jamaica. Hundreds of fans attended the launch party, where they were able to meet and take photos with the cheerleaders while having their calendars autographed. 30% of proceeds from calendar sales at the party were donated to the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation.
Official website of the New England Patriots
Former Patriots, Colts teammates celebrate Adam Vinatieri's legendary career after retirement announcement
Former Patriot Eugene Chung opens up about experience as an Asian-American athlete, coach on 'Boston Globe' panel
Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up
New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes
News and notes from Patriots training camp.
Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp
El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29
Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest
Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions
We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride
"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.
Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes
News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!
Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.
Latest News
Trending Video
Memorial Day Garden Ceremony
The Memorial Day Flag Garden at Patriot Place honors, mourns and remembers military personnel who have died in the performance of their military duties while serving in the United States Armed Forces. A signage display honors user submitted heroes, with one flag placed for each name. On Friday, May 28, Robert and Josh Kraft participated in a wreath laying ceremony to commemorate the fallen.