Patriots Cheerleaders host 2013 Swimsuit Calendar Launch Party

The 2013 Patriots Cheerleaders Swimsuit Calendar Launch Party took place on Thursday, August 30th at CBS Scene Restaurant and Bar at Patriot Place. All 24 Patriots Cheerleaders were in attendance to unveil their 2013 Swimsuit Calendar and "From Sideline to Shoreline," a video showcasing the making of the calendar in Jamaica. Hundreds of fans attended the launch party, where they were able to meet and take photos with the cheerleaders while having their calendars autographed. 30% of proceeds from calendar sales at the party were donated to the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation.