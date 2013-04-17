Patriots Cheerleaders to team up with fitness professional Andy Berler

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders are excited to announce that fitness professional, Andy Berler, creator of the Berler Maximum Activation Extreme (BMAX) fitness program, has been selected as the "Official Trainer of the New England Patriots Cheerleaders" and BMAX has been named the "Official Workout Program of the New England Patriots Cheerleaders."
The BMAX program uses Berler's innovative "Maximum Activation" techniques that are proven to effectively build lean muscle, burn fat and enable users to get in the "best shape of their lives" using smart, efficient workouts that require very little equipment (just some dumbbells, a medicine ball and a mat)!
Berler has created a customized BMAX program for NEPC that they will utilize throughout the season, including three separate 18-exercise BMAX workouts, each with a "core chiseler" bonus. The "NEPC Edition" BMAX program will be made available to the public to train alongside the squad!
The cheerleaders are excited to work with Andy, known for his extensive fitness knowledge, passion and highly motivational instruction style, and to join the other members of BMAX's "Activation Nation" to get in the very best shapes of their lives, and will be sharing BMAX pictures, videos, information and updates on the Patriots Cheerleaders' Facebook and Instagram pages, and also on the BMAX sites at www.facebook.com/BerlerMAX, www.twitter.com/BerlerMAX, [www.youtube.com/BerlerMAX](http://www.youtube.com/BerlerMAX and berlermax.blogspot.com) and [berlermax.blogspot.com](http://www.youtube.com/BerlerMAX and berlermax.blogspot.com).