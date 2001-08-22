Patriots choose Pepsi!

FOXBORO, Mass., August 22, 2001 - The New England Patriots announced today that they have awarded The Pepsi Bottling Group, Inc. (NYSE: PBG) exclusive soft drink pouring rights at CMGI Field as part of a new, 10-year partnership agreement. Under the terms of the new agreement, a full line-up of Pepsi-Cola products will be offered at CMGI Field for all activities and events taking place within the facility beginning in 2002.

"We're thrilled that The Pepsi Bottling Group has partnered with the Patriots to serve as the official soft drink provider at CMGI Field," said Patriots Vice Chairman Jonathan Kraft. "Pepsi has been a great partner of the organization for the past six years and we are proud to announce them as a corporate sponsor at CMGI Field. As the soft drink category leader in the sports industry, Pepsi has a proven record of successfully partnering with organizations like the Patriots to provide consumers with high quality products. We look forward to many successful years together. "

"The Pepsi Bottling Group is excited to begin this partnership with the New England Patriots, " said Paul Snell, PBG Northeast Business Unit General Manager. "The New England market is very important to us and we're looking forward to the great events this new venue will attract. Each game played in CMGI Field will give the players and the fans the opportunity to celebrate the Joy of Pepsi!"

Pepsi-Cola, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew and Aquafina bottled water are among the products that will be served at CMGI Field as part of the 10-year agreement. The PBG will have category exclusivity for all soft drink and water products sold and distributed at CMGI Field during all events. Additional elements of the agreement include tri-panel end zone signage, as well as ramp banners and concourse signs. Additionally, Pepsi will hold various promotional programs and special events throughout the football season.

The Pepsi Bottling Group, Inc. (www.pbg.com) is the world's largest seller, manufacturer and distributor of Pepsi-Cola beverages with operations in the U.S., Canada, Greece, Russia and Spain. To receive company news releases by e-mail, please visit http://www.pbg.com.