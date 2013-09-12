Patriots claim DT Chris Jones off waivers from Tampa Bay; Released OL Josh Kline

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they claimed rookie DT Chris Jones off waivers from Tampa Bay. To make room on the roster for Jones, the Patriots released rookie OL Josh Kline.

Jones, 23, was originally drafted by the Houston Texans in the sixth round (198th pick overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Bowling Green. The 6-foot-1, 309-pounder was released by Houston on Aug. 31 and claimed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 1. Jones was inactive for the Tampa Bay's season opener last week against the New York Jets. He was released by the Buccaneers on Sept. 10. Jones ranked third in the nation as a senior in 2012 with 12½ sacks and was named the MAC Defensive Player of the Year.