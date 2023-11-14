Patriots Claim RB JaMycal Hasty Off Waivers

Hasty, 27, is in his fourth NFL season after spending time with San Francisco (2020-21) and Jacksonville (2022-23). The 5-foot-8, 205-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with San Francisco in 2020 out of Baylor. After two seasons in San Francisco, Hasty was acquired off waivers by Jacksonville on Aug. 31, 2022. He was released by Jacksonville on Nov. 11, 2023. Overall, Hasty has played in 39 regular season games and has 410 rushing yards on 101 attempts with four touchdowns and 50 receptions for 316 yards and one touchdown. He has also played in five postseason games and has 36 rushing yards and 13 yards receiving.