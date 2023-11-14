Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Claim RB JaMycal Hasty Off Waivers

The Patriots announced that they have claimed RB JaMycal Hasty off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Nov 14, 2023 at 04:27 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots
2023-Transaction (single)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have claimed RB JaMycal Hasty (pronounced – JUH-michael) off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hasty, 27, is in his fourth NFL season after spending time with San Francisco (2020-21) and Jacksonville (2022-23). The 5-foot-8, 205-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with San Francisco in 2020 out of Baylor. After two seasons in San Francisco, Hasty was acquired off waivers by Jacksonville on Aug. 31, 2022. He was released by Jacksonville on Nov. 11, 2023. Overall, Hasty has played in 39 regular season games and has 410 rushing yards on 101 attempts with four touchdowns and 50 receptions for 316 yards and one touchdown. He has also played in five postseason games and has 36 rushing yards and 13 yards receiving.

This is a 2021 photo of JaMycal Hasty of the San Francisco 49ers NFL football team. This image reflects the 49ers active roster as of Day, May 20, 2021 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

JaMycal Hasty

#39 RB

  • Height: 5-8
  • Weight: 205 lbs
  • College: Baylor

