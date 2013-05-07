Patriots Claim Rookie RB Akeem Shavers Off Waivers From Tampa Bay

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots claimed and were awarded rookie RB Akeem Shavers off waivers from Tampa Bay today. Shavers was originally signed by Tampa Bay as a rookie free agent on April 29, 2013 and released on May 6, 2013.
Shavers, 23, played two seasons at Purdue after transferring from Tyler Junior College. Last season, the 5-11, 203-pounder, gained 871 yards rushing on 181 attempts and scored six touchdowns. He also added 370 receiving yards on 18 receptions with three touchdowns.