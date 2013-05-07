Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Jan 26 - 02:00 PM | Tue Jan 31 - 11:55 AM

Potential Patriots to watch at 2023 Senior Bowl

Boston College WR Zay Flowers Impresses With Patriots West Squad at Shrine Bowl

Troy Brown 1/29: "I don't think I could get this experience any other place"

Shrine Bowl Day 2 Recap

Shrine Bowl Notebook: Bill Belichick, Bill O'Brien Very Involved in Day One of Practice in Las Vegas

Shrine Bowl Day 1 Recap

New England connections run deep at East-West Shrine Bowl

Matt Groh 1/28: "Appreciative of the opportunity to come out here and coach these guys"

Shrine Bowl: Get to Know the West Roster

Analysis: What Will the Patriots Offense Look Like With Bill O'Brien Returning as Offensive Coordinator?

One-on-One with Bill O'Brien

Patriots Hire Bill O'Brien as Offensive Coordinator / Quarterbacks Coach

Cole Strange and the Patriots Foundation Celebrate Perfect Attendance at Young Woods Elementary School

Future bright for Pats undrafted rookie special teamers

No Days Off: Cole Strange, Patriots reward Providence elementary school for perfect attendance

NFL Films Presents: Dante Scarnecchia, Ivan Fears reflect on their coaching careers

Patriots Mailbag: Billy O is back, more moves to come?

NFL Notes: Patriots reportedly get their man

Report: Patriots to Reunite with Bill O'Brien as New Offensive Coordinator

Judon, Marcus Jones earn PFWA honors

Patriots Claim Rookie RB Akeem Shavers Off Waivers From Tampa Bay

The New England Patriots have claimed rookie RB Akeem Shavers off waivers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

May 07, 2013 at 08:07 AM
New England Patriots
500x305-20130507-shavers.jpg

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots claimed and were awarded rookie RB Akeem Shavers off waivers from Tampa Bay today. Shavers was originally signed by Tampa Bay as a rookie free agent on April 29, 2013 and released on May 6, 2013.

Shavers, 23, played two seasons at Purdue after transferring from Tyler Junior College. Last season, the 5-11, 203-pounder, gained 871 yards rushing on 181 attempts and scored six touchdowns. He also added 370 receiving yards on 18 receptions with three touchdowns.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Nitpicks and Nitwits: Turning the corner, but do we know what's ahead?

When you turn the corner, does it always mean a smooth road ahead? Plus, mid-term grades and JR's take on this week's nitwitty...

news

Junior Patriots Cheerleaders joined the Patriots Cheerleaders at the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk

The Junior Patriots Cheerleaders joined the Patriots Cheerleaders to walk, on behalf of DA Active, at the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk

news

Patriots Conference Call Transcripts 11/7

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick, Offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels and Defensive Coordinator Matt Patricia address the media during their conference calls on Monday, November 7, 2016.

news

News Blitz 11/7: Pats enjoy the bye

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Trade winds blowing

With the trade deadline approaching, which position should the Patriots be interested in acquiring?

news

La Previa: Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills 2

Patriots viajan a Buffalo por la revancha

news

News Blitz 10/28: Gronk not focused on No. 69

Today's Patriots.com News Blitz pulls together a week of pre-Bills coverage, including a look at Rob Gronkowski on the verge of a potential record-setting day in Buffalo.

news

Bill Belichick Press Conference Transcript 10/28

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday, October 28, 2016.

news

PFW in Progress Recap 10/27: Patriots-Bills and NFL Week 8 Picks

We're breaking down the top segments from Thursday's edition of PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

news

New England Patriots Charitable Foundation donates $200,000 in the names of 2015 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award winners

Twenty-six New Englanders honored at Gillette Stadium during the 2015 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards. Susan Canning of Westfield, Mass. wins grand prize of $25,000 for KEVS Foundation.

news

Chandler Jones Celebrates Special Olympic Athletes in Holliston

More than 80 athletes showcase their talents in a five-town event.

news

Patriots sign DE Will Smith

The Patriots announced that they have signed DE Will Smith.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Sign Lynn Bowden Jr. To A Future Contract

Potential Patriots to watch at 2023 Senior Bowl

Boston College WR Zay Flowers Impresses With Patriots West Squad at Shrine Bowl

Shrine Bowl Notebook: Bill Belichick, Bill O'Brien Very Involved in Day One of Practice in Las Vegas

New England connections run deep at East-West Shrine Bowl

Shrine Bowl Preview: What to Watch for With the Patriots Coaching Staff Taking Part in the Draft Showcase

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Shrine Bowl Day 3 Recap

Tamara Brown and Evan Lazar break down a rainy day 3 of practices from the East West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas.

Troy Brown and Brian Belichick Mic'd Up at 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl Practice

West team head coach Troy Brown and co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Brian Belichick are mic'd up while working with some of college football's top prospects at the 2023 Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas.

Shrine Bowl Practice Highlights

Watch highlights from this week's East-West Shrine Bowl practices in Las Vegas where members of the Patriots coaching staff are serving as coaches for the West team.

Troy Brown 1/30: "They're all eager to learn"

Shrine Bowl West Team Head Coach Troy Brown addresses media after Day 3 of practice at the East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas on Monday, January 30, 2023.

Patriots Catch-22 1/29: Zay Flowers Breakdown, Shrine Bowl Day 2 Prospects that Stood Out, Coaching Staff Takeaways

Watch as Evan Lazar and Alex Barth break down Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers and discuss other prospects that stood out at Day 2 of Shrine Bowl practices. Plus, a few of our observations on the Patriots coaching staff at the Shrine Bowl.

Shrine Bowl Day 2 Recap

Patriots team reporter Tamara Brown and Patriots.com writer Evan Lazar recap day two of practice from the East-West Shrine Bowl from the UNLV Fertitta Football Complex.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots set 2023 opponents

With the conclusion of their 2022 season, the Patriots 2023 slate of opponents has been set.

Patriots set 2023 first-round draft slot

The Patriots will pick 14th overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Entry Draft.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2023 through 2024

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2023 through 2024.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

Advertising