Patriots Claim TE Kahale Warring Off Waivers from Houston; Release Five Players; Place OL Marcus Martin on IR

Aug 24, 2021 at 05:49 PM
New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have claimed TE Kahale Warring (pronounced – kah-HALL-aye WHERE-ing) off waivers from the Houston Texans.

The Patriots also announced that they have released the following players in anticipation of today's mandatory cutdown to 80 players: DB Malik Gant, LS Brian Khoury, LB Cassh Maluia, OL R.J. Prince and WR Devin Ross.

In addition, the Patriots placed OL Marcus Martin on injured reserve.

Warring, 24, originally entered the NFL as a third-round draft pick (86th overall) of Houston out of San Diego State in the 2019 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-5, 252-pounder spent his rookie season on injured reserve. Last season, Warring saw action in seven games and finished with three receptions for 35 yards. He was released by Houston on Aug. 23, 2021.

Gant, 24, was re-signed by New England on August 10, 2021. He was originally signed by New England as a rookie free agent out of Marshall on May 2, 2019. The 6-foot-3, 203-pounder spent the 2019 campaign on injured reserve. He was released by New England on July 26, 2020.

Khoury, 29, was signed by New England on August 9, 2021. He was originally signed by Baltimore on March 17, 2021 and released on May 18, 2021. The 6-foot-3, 238-pounder played college football at Carnegie Mellon and played as a defensive end/long snapper for the XFL's DC Defenders in 2019 before the league's operations came to an end due to the pandemic. Khoury became Carnegie Mellon's all-time leader in sacks with 29 ½, including 12 ½ sacks as a senior.

Maluia, 22, was re-signed by the Patriots on Aug. 7, 2021. He was originally drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round (204th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Wyoming. The 6-foot, 248-pounder rotated between the practice squad and the 53-man roster as a rookie last season. He played in nine games and did not register any statistics. Maluia was released by the Patriots on March 23, 2021.

Prince, 26, was signed by New England as a free agent on June 17, 2021. He originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Pittsburgh Steelers on May 13, 2018 out of North Carolina. The 6-foot-6, 311-pounder spent the entire 2018 season on the Pittsburgh practice squad and the entire 2019 season on the Baltimore Ravens practice squad. He was released by Baltimore on July 27, 2020, before spending part of last season on the Ravens practice squad.

Ross, 24, was re-signed by New England on June 21, 2021. He went to training camp with New England last summer but was released on Sept. 5. He was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 6, where he spent the next four weeks before his release on Oct. 19. The 5-foot-9, 192-pounder, was originally signed by New England to the practice squad on Oct. 15, 2019. Ross entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Tennessee on May 11, 2018 out of Colorado. He spent the 2018 season on the Tennessee practice squad and part of the 2019 offseason with Philadelphia.

