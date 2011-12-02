Patriots - Colts Injury Report

Friday, December 2 2011
|NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (8-3)
|Out
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Sebastian Vollmer
|OT
|Back/Foot (DNP)
|Doubtful
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Brandon Spikes
|LB
|Knee (DNP)
|Questionable
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Patrick Chung
|S
|Foot (LP)
|Dan Connolly
|C
|Groin (LP)
|Julian Edelman
|WR
|Back (LP)
|Dane Fletcher
|LB
|Thumb (LP)
|Gary Guyton
|LB
|Shoulder (LP)
|James Ihedigbo
|S
|Shoulder (LP)
|Matt Light
|OT
|Ankle (LP)
|Devin McCourty
|CB
|Shoulder (LP)
|Antwaun Molden
|CB
|Concussion (LP)
|Taylor Price
|WR
|Hamstring (LP)
|Matthew Slater
|WR
|Shoulder (LP)
|Shane Vereen
|RB
|Hamstring (LP)
|Ryan Wendell
|C
|Calf (LP)
|Danny Woodhead
|RB
|Abdomen (LP)
|Probable
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Chad Ochocinco
|WR
|Hamstring (FP)
|INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (0-11)
|Out
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Dallas Clark
|TE
|Fibula
|Peyton Manning
|QB
|Neck
|Doubtful
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|No Players Listed
|Questionable
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Joseph Addai
|RB
|Hamstring (DNP)
|Ryan Diem
|G
|Knee (FP)
|Brody Eldridge
|TE
|Hand (DNP)
|Anthony Gonzalez
|WR
|Groin (LP)
|Ryan Mahaffey
|FB
|Concussion (DNP)
|Drake Nevis
|DT
|Low Back (DNP)
|Joe Reitz
|G
|Knee (FP)
|Jeff Saturday
|C
|Knee (FP)
|Probable
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Dwight Freeney
|DE
|Non-Injury/Rest (FP)
|Robert Mathis
|DE
|Non-Injury (FP)
|* *
|* *
|*
|Limited Participation (LP) = less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation (FP) = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP) *BOLD indicated a change from previous day's report
|(O) Out = definitely will not play
(D) Doubtful = at least 75% chance will not play
(Q) Questionable = 50-50 chance will not play
(P) Probable = virtual certainty will be available for normal duty