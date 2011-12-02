Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots - Colts Injury Report

The New England Patriots (8-3) and the Indianapolis Colts (0-11) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

Dec 02, 2011 at 05:20 AM

Friday, December 2 2011

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (8-3)
Out
PlayerPositionInjury
Sebastian VollmerOTBack/Foot (DNP)
Doubtful
PlayerPositionInjury
Brandon SpikesLBKnee (DNP)
Questionable
PlayerPositionInjury
Patrick ChungSFoot (LP)
Dan ConnollyCGroin (LP)
Julian EdelmanWRBack (LP)
Dane FletcherLBThumb (LP)
Gary GuytonLBShoulder (LP)
James IhedigboSShoulder (LP)
Matt LightOTAnkle (LP)
Devin McCourtyCBShoulder (LP)
Antwaun MoldenCBConcussion (LP)
Taylor PriceWRHamstring (LP)
Matthew SlaterWRShoulder (LP)
Shane VereenRBHamstring (LP)
Ryan WendellCCalf (LP)
Danny WoodheadRBAbdomen (LP)
Probable
PlayerPositionInjury
Chad OchocincoWRHamstring (FP)
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (0-11)
Out
PlayerPositionInjury
Dallas ClarkTEFibula
Peyton ManningQBNeck
Doubtful
PlayerPositionInjury
No Players Listed
Questionable
PlayerPositionInjury
Joseph AddaiRBHamstring (DNP)
Ryan DiemGKnee (FP)
Brody EldridgeTEHand (DNP)
Anthony GonzalezWRGroin (LP)
Ryan MahaffeyFBConcussion (DNP)
Drake NevisDTLow Back (DNP)
Joe ReitzGKnee (FP)
Jeff SaturdayCKnee (FP)
Probable
PlayerPositionInjury
Dwight FreeneyDENon-Injury/Rest (FP)
Robert MathisDENon-Injury (FP)
* *

Thursday, December 1, 2011

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (8-3)
Out
PlayerPositionInjury
No Players Listed
Did Not Participate
PlayerPositionInjury
Sebastian VollmerOTBack/Foot
Brandon SpikesLBKnee
Limited Participation
PlayerPositionInjury
Patrick ChungSFoot
Dan ConnollyCGroin
Julian EdelmanWRBack
Dane FletcherLBThumb
Gary GuytonLBShoulder
James IhedigboSShoulder
Matt LightOTAnkle
Devin McCourtyCBShoulder
Antwaun MoldenCBConcussion
Chad OchocincoWRHamstring
Taylor PriceWRHamstring
Matthew SlaterWRShoulder
Shane VereenRBHamstring
Ryan WendellCCalf
Danny WoodheadRBAbdomen
Full Participation
PlayerPositionInjury
Brian WatersGKnee
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (0-11)
Out
PlayerPositionInjury
Dallas ClarkTEFibula
Peyton ManningQBNeck
Did Not Participate
PlayerPositionInjury
Ryan DiemGKnee
Brody EldridgeTEHand
Anthony GonzalezWRGroin
Ryan MahaffeyFBConcussion
Robert MathisDENon-Injury
Drake NevisDTLow Back
Joe ReitzGKnee
Limited Participation
PlayerPositionInjury
No Players Listed
Full Participation
PlayerPositionInjury
Dwight FreeneyDENon-Injury/Rest
Jeff SaturdayCKnee
* *

Wednesday, November 30, 2011

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (8-3)
Out
PlayerPositionInjury
No Players Listed
Did Not Participate
PlayerPositionInjury
Sebastian VollmerOTBack/Foot
Limited Participation
PlayerPositionInjury
Patrick ChungSFoot
Dan ConnollyCGroin
Julian EdelmanWRBack
Dane FletcherLBThumb
Gary GuytonLBShoulder
James IhedigboSShoulder
Matt LightOTAnkle
Devin McCourtyCBShoulder
Antwaun MoldenCBConcussion
Chad OchocincoWRHamstring
Taylor PriceWRHamstring
Matthew SlaterWRShoulder
Brandon SpikesLBKnee
Ryan WendellCCalf
Full Participation
PlayerPositionInjury
Brian WatersGKnee
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (0-11)
Out
PlayerPositionInjury
Dallas ClarkTEFibula
Peyton ManningQBNeck
Did Not Participate
PlayerPositionInjury
Ryan DiemGKnee
Brody EldridgeTEHand
Dwight FreeneyDENon-Injury/Rest
Anthony GonzalezWRGroin
Ryan MahaffeyFBConcussion
Drake NevisDTLow Back
Jeff SaturdayCKnee
Limited Participation
PlayerPositionInjury
No Players Listed
Full Participation
PlayerPositionInjury
Joe ReitzGKnee
*
Limited Participation (LP) = less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation (FP) = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP) *BOLD indicated a change from previous day's report		(O) Out = definitely will not play
(D) Doubtful = at least 75% chance will not play
(Q) Questionable = 50-50 chance will not play
(P) Probable = virtual certainty will be available for normal duty

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

