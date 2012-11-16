Patriots - Colts Injury Report

Friday, November 16, 2012
|NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (6-3)
|OUT
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|No Players Listed
|DOUBTFUL
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Logan Mankins
|G
|Ankle/Calf (DNP)
|QUESTIONABLE
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Ron Brace
|DT
|Back (LP)
|Deion Branch
|WR
|Hamstring (LP)
|Dan Connolly
|G
|Back (LP)
|Patrick Chung
|S
|Shoulder (LP)
|Steve Gregory
|S
|Hip (LP)
|Rob Gronkowski
|TE
|Hip (LP)
|Aaron Hernandez
|TE
|Ankle (LP)
|Dont'a Hightower
|LB
|Hamstring (LP)
|Brandon Lloyd
|WR
|Knee (LP)
|Nick McDonald
|OL
|Shoulder (LP)
|Trevor Scott
|DE
|Hamstring (LP)
|Brandon Spikes
|LB
|Knee (LP)
|Sebastian Vollmer
|OT
|Back/Knee (LP)
|Wes Welker
|WR
|Ankle (LP)
|Tracy White
|LB
|Foot (LP)
|Malcolm Williams
|CB
|Thigh (LP)
|PROBABLE
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Julian Edelman
|WR
|Hand (FP)
|Kyle Love
|DT
|Knee (FP)
|Jerod Mayo
|LB
|Elbow (FP)
|Tavon Wilson
|S
|Ankle (FP)
|INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (6-3)
|OUT
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Vontae Davis
|CB
|Knee (DNP)
|Coby Fleener
|TE
|Shoulder (DNP)
|DOUBTFUL
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|No Players Listed
|QUESTIONABLE
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|No Players Listed
|PROBABLE
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Donald Brown
|RB
|Knee (FP)
|Josh Chapman
|NT
|Knee (FP)
|Robert Mathis
|LB
|Back (FP)
|Winston Justice
|T
|Knee (FP)
|Samson Satele
|C
|Back (FP)
Thursday, November 15, 2012
|NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (6-3)
|Out
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|No Players Listed
|Did Not Participate
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Dan Connolly
|G
|Back
|Logan Mankins
|G
|Ankle/Calf
|Wes Welker
|WR
|Ankle
|Limited Participation
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Ron Brace
|DT
|Back
|Deion Branch
|WR
|Hamstring
|Patrick Chung
|S
|Shoulder
|Steve Gregory
|S
|Hip
|Rob Gronkowski
|TE
|Hip
|Aaron Hernandez
|TE
|Ankle
|Dont'a Hightower
|LB
|Hamstring
|Brandon Lloyd
|WR
|Knee
|Nick McDonald
|OL
|Shoulder
|Trevor Scott
|DE
|Hamstring
|Brandon Spikes
|LB
|Knee
|Sebastian Vollmer
|OT
|Back/Knee
|Tracy White
|LB
|Foot
|Malcolm Williams
|CB
|Thigh
|Full Participation
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Julian Edelman
|WR
|Hand
|Kyle Love
|DT
|Knee
|Jerod Mayo
|LB
|Elbow
|INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (6-3)
|Out
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|No Players Listed
|Did Not Participate
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Donald Brown
|RB
|Knee
|Josh Chapman
|NT
|Knee
|Vontae Davis
|CB
|Knee
|Coby Fleener
|TE
|Shoulder
|Robert Mathis
|LB
|Back
|Limited Participation
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|No Players Listed
|Full Participation
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Winston Justice
|T
|Knee
|Samson Satele
|C
|Back
Wednesday, November 14, 2012
|NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (6-3)
|Out
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|No Players Listed
|Did Not Participate
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Dan Connolly
|G
|Back
|Logan Mankins
|G
|Ankle/Calf
|Wes Welker
|WR
|Ankle
|Limited Participation
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Ron Brace
|DT
|Back
|Patrick Chung
|S
|Shoulder
|Steve Gregory
|S
|Hip
|Rob Gronkowski
|TE
|Hip
|Aaron Hernandez
|TE
|Ankle
|Dont'a Hightower
|LB
|Hamstring
|Brandon Lloyd
|WR
|Knee
|Nick McDonald
|OL
|Shoulder
|Trevor Scott
|DE
|Hamstring
|Brandon Spikes
|LB
|Knee
|Sebastian Vollmer
|OT
|Back/Knee
|Tracy White
|LB
|Foot
|Malcolm Williams
|CB
|Thigh
|Full Participation
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Julian Edelman
|WR
|Hand
|Kyle Love
|DT
|Knee
|Jerod Mayo
|LB
|Elbow
|INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (6-3)
|Out
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|No Players Listed
|Did Not Participate
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Vontae Davis
|CB
|Knee
|Coby Fleener
|TE
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|No Players Listed
|Full Participation
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Donald Brown
|RB
|Knee
|Winston Justice
|T
|Knee
|Robert Mathis
|LB
|Back
|Samson Satele
|C
|Back
|Limited Participation (LP) = less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation (FP) = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
BOLD indicated a change from previous day's report
|(O) Out = definitely will not play
(D) Doubtful = at least 75% chance will not play
(Q) Questionable = 50-50 chance will not play
(P) Probable = virtual certainty will be available for normal duty