Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Patriots Postgame Show Fri Nov 19 - 01:08 AM | Mon Nov 22 - 08:55 AM

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Discussing wins over the Falcons and Browns, Trent Brown 1-on-1 

Patriots This Week: Browns and Falcons lookback

Trent Brown treated high school football program to game-day experience in Atlanta 

Kyle and Marissa Van Noy featured in 'Wall Street Journal' for their work flipping houses 

Patriots Unfiltered TV: One-on-One with Trent Brown

Bill Belichick 11/19: "We're going to fight for every yard"

Press Pass: Players react to Thursday night shutout against the Falcons

What Went Right: Patriots shutout the Falcons

Game Observations: An open and shut(out) case 

4 Keys from Patriots 25-0 win over Falcons

Game Notes: Patriots extend streak to seven straight wins over the Falcons

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Falcons Week 11

Pats wreak interior havoc to stuff Falcons' fourth-and-short plunge

Davon Godchaux keeps sack party going with Pats' fourth QB takedown of night

Devin McCourty nabs 30th career INT on Matt Ryan's pressured throw

Nick Folk's season-long 53-yard FG doinks camera operator

J.C. Jackson's sideline tightrope act secures sixth pick of 2021

Kyle Van Noy reads Rosen's eyes for 35-yard pick six

Shutout secured! Adrian Phillips lunges for Pats' FOURTH INT of night

Full Patriots vs. Falcons highlights: NFL Week 11

Patriots.com New Blitz 12/23/04

Dec 22, 2004 at 04:00 PM

The Pro Bowl rosters were announced yesterday, and as has become the custom here in New England, a number of players earned berths while others were among the most noticeable snubs. Tom Brady and Adam Vinatieri were named to their second Pro Bowl, while Larry Izzo and Richard Seymour were each named to their third.

As Nick Cafardo of The Boston Globe writes, other Patriots were seemingly as deserving, but were left off the roster. Tedy Bruschi, Corey Dillon, Rodney Harrison, and Joe Andruzzi are four players that Cafardo believes warranted a closer look from those voting.

Cafardo also reviews comments made yesterday by Brady, who addressed the media after reviewing the tape of his four-interception, un-Brady-esque performance in Miami.

Michael Felger of The Boston Herald also reviews the perceived Pro Bowl snubs. Harrison, arguably the best safety in football after the Ravens Ed Reed, is often left off the roster by his fellow players because of his hard-hitting, take-no-prisoners style of play. With Miami's Zack Thomas out with injuries, it was widely believed that Bruschi would finally get a nod behind Baltimore's Ray Lewis. Instead, Pittsburgh's James Farrior was the second middle linebacker named to the squad.

Felger also goes around the locker room, where no one on the team is panicking. Despite the disaster in Miami, the team expressed its confidence in Brady and its ability to regroup in time for the playoffs.

Tom Curran of The Providence Journal also notes the team is doing its best to put the loss behind them, and includes some positive words from Jason Taylor, the Miami defensive end who had a big part in the Patriots loss.

In his notebook, Curran discusses the decline in looks David Givens has received as of late. Givens says his diminished role has nothing to do with his health, and Curran ties it to the return of Deion Branch, who had missed seven games with a leg injury.

Bill Reynolds of the Journal points out that it took a stunning upset for the Patriots to gain the full attention of New England sports fans. Throughout the season, particularly during the Red Sox playoff run, the Patriots seemed to fly well below the radar, despite amassing one of the league's best records. Now, as Reynolds points out, everyone is watching the Pats, and many do so with remarkable trepidation.

Alan Greenberg of The Hartford Courant reviews the tremendous heat coming Brady's way after his questionable decision-making towards the end of Monday night's loss.

Michael Parente of The Woonsocket Call commends Brady for the grace with which he has handled the media this week. In stark contrast to Jets quarterback Chad Pennington, who has come under heavy fire in New York for some very immature behavior, Brady calmly withstood the barrage of questioning that followed a rare poor performance.

In his notebook, Parente reviews the Pro Bowl selections, the injuries, and the attempt to wake up the struggling special teams unit.

On ESPN.com, John Clayton discusses whom he believes to constitute snubs, starting with Dillon.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Kyle and Marissa Van Noy featured in 'Wall Street Journal' for their work flipping houses 

Trent Brown treated high school football program to game-day experience in Atlanta 

New England Patriots Lawrence Guy named Week 11 NFLPA Community MVP

Patriots reflect on dominant defensive performance against Falcons on Thursday Night Football

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/19

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Falcons presented by CarMax

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Discussing wins over the Falcons and Browns, Trent Brown 1-on-1 

Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots performance against the Falcons and look back at the dominant performance against Cleveland. Tamara Brown also goes one-on-one with Trent Brown.

Patriots Unfiltered TV: One-on-One with Trent Brown

Tamara Brown sits down with offensive tackle Trent Brown to discuss what it's been like to rejoin the team and how he has been giving back to his community.

Bill Belichick 11/19: "We're going to fight for every yard"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Friday, November 19, 2021.

Press Pass: Players react to Thursday night shutout against the Falcons

Patriots players Mac Jones, Matthew Judon, Kyle Van Noy and others address the media following the week 11 victory against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

What Went Right: Patriots shutout the Falcons

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 25-0 victory against the Atlanta Falcons.

Mac Jones 11/18: "We all believe in each other"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Thursday, November 18, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising