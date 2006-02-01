Patriots.com News Blitz - 02/01/06

Michael Felger of the Boston Herald writes that early in the 2003 season, ESPN analyst Tom Jackson drew the ire of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick when he said the Pats players "hate their coach" following the release of Lawyer Milloy. Jackson admitted that the two have not patched things up since. Jackson said, "I have not spoken with him." Belichick joins the ABC/ESPN pregame show from the Super Bowl on Sunday and will do the broadcast from a secondary location on the field away from the main set with Jackson.

Nick Cafardo of the *Boston Globe * draws comparisons of Seattlle Seahawks linbacker Lofa Tatupu to Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi. ''Wow, that's my guy," said Tatupu. ''Being from Massachusetts, I loved Tedy Bruschi and Ted Johnson and Willie McGinest. But Tedy was my guy. He was kind of the underdog who played big. I've always loved his game. He's always been my favorite. ''I don't know about comparing me to Tedy. There's only one Tedy. He's got three rings, man." Like Tatupu, Bruschi made the Super Bowl in his first season, under Bill Parcells. At the time, Bruschi was a situational player/pass rusher who flew around the field and made plays. Lofa Tatupu is the son of former Patriots fullback Mosi Tatupu.

Gayle Fee and Laura Raposa of the Boston Herald's "Inside Track" report that Tedy Bruschi will be appearing in a 60-second commercial which will air during ABC's Super Bowl XL broadcast on Sunday, February 5th. The commercial celebrates the 40th anniversary of the Super Bowl and pays tribute to the players, fans and families that comprise "NFL Nation."

Michael Felger of the Boston Herald writes that there may not have been a place for Sean Morey on the Patriots, but the Marshfield native has landed on his feet just fine. Morey has played a regular special teams role on the Pittsburgh Steelers for the better part of two years, and yesterday he was loving life on media day. Morey, who played two games for the Pats in 1999 before spending 2000 on the practice squad and getting released by Bill Belichick early in 2001, has mixed feelings about his hometown team. He's more partial to his current one. "I'd be lying if . . . I mean, there's a love-hate," Morey said in regards to the Patriots. "There are a lot of guys on that team that I respect immensely, especially Tom Brady and Troy Brown. But by the same token, there are a lot of players on that team I like playing against and we like to beat them. I can't name names, but it's a healthy competition. When they beat us last year in the AFC title game, that leaves scars. You want payback. You play the team that cut you, you obviously want to beat that team."

Gayle Fee and Laura Raposa of the Boston Herald's "Inside Track" report that Patriots defensive lineman, Richard Seymour will be a guest on NFL Network live from Detroit this Thursday.

