Day 10 Blogservations: Thornton back in the mix

Patriots Announce 'The McCourty TwinCast', an Alternate Viewing Option for the Preseason

Nine Thoughts on Patriots Defense Through Three Padded Practices

A Position-By-Position Recap of the First Nine Training Camp Practices for the Patriots Offense

Day 9 Blogservations: Report: Judon gets his reward

Five Takeaways From Media Availability With Bill O'Brien, Patriots Offensive Coaches 

Patriots QB Mac Jones Discusses Positives Strides for the Offense in Training Camp

Mac Jones 8/3: "We've got to keep working"

Day 8 Blogservations: Pats put emphasis on tackling

Patriots announce additional dates and times for Training Camp

Day 7 Blogservations: Offense turns it up a notch

Rookie Specialists Kicking Things off Daily at Patriots Training Camp

Patriots Key Offensive Pieces at the Center of Offense's Continued Progress

Day 6 Blogservations: Defense dialing it up

Patriots Offense Building Red-Zone Chemistry During Valuable Side Sessions

Hunter Henry continues hot start at Patriots Training Camp

Patriots Mailbag: Which RB makes sense, looking for OL depth and other camp musings

Jahlani Tavai details first conversation after Patriots signed brother Justus

First week of Patriots Training Camp recap

Day 5 Blogservations: Young running backs get chance to shine

Patriots.com News Blitz - 02/01/06

In today's news blitz, the Boston Herald takes a look at the rift between ESPN analyst Tom Jackson and Bill Belichick.  The Boston Globe draws comparisons between Seattle's Lofa Tatupu and New England's Tedy Bruschi.  It's all in today's Patriots.com News Blitz.

Feb 01, 2006 at 01:00 AM

Michael Felger of the Boston Herald writes that early in the 2003 season, ESPN analyst Tom Jackson drew the ire of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick when he said the Pats players "hate their coach" following the release of Lawyer Milloy. Jackson admitted that the two have not patched things up since. Jackson said, "I have not spoken with him." Belichick joins the ABC/ESPN pregame show from the Super Bowl on Sunday and will do the broadcast from a secondary location on the field away from the main set with Jackson.

Nick Cafardo of the *Boston Globe * draws comparisons of Seattlle Seahawks linbacker Lofa Tatupu to Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi. ''Wow, that's my guy," said Tatupu. ''Being from Massachusetts, I loved Tedy Bruschi and Ted Johnson and Willie McGinest. But Tedy was my guy. He was kind of the underdog who played big. I've always loved his game. He's always been my favorite. ''I don't know about comparing me to Tedy. There's only one Tedy. He's got three rings, man." Like Tatupu, Bruschi made the Super Bowl in his first season, under Bill Parcells. At the time, Bruschi was a situational player/pass rusher who flew around the field and made plays. Lofa Tatupu is the son of former Patriots fullback Mosi Tatupu.

Gayle Fee and Laura Raposa of the Boston Herald's "Inside Track" report that Tedy Bruschi will be appearing in a 60-second commercial which will air during ABC's Super Bowl XL broadcast on Sunday, February 5th. The commercial celebrates the 40th anniversary of the Super Bowl and pays tribute to the players, fans and families that comprise "NFL Nation."

Michael Felger of the Boston Herald writes that there may not have been a place for Sean Morey on the Patriots, but the Marshfield native has landed on his feet just fine. Morey has played a regular special teams role on the Pittsburgh Steelers for the better part of two years, and yesterday he was loving life on media day. Morey, who played two games for the Pats in 1999 before spending 2000 on the practice squad and getting released by Bill Belichick early in 2001, has mixed feelings about his hometown team. He's more partial to his current one. "I'd be lying if . . . I mean, there's a love-hate," Morey said in regards to the Patriots. "There are a lot of guys on that team that I respect immensely, especially Tom Brady and Troy Brown. But by the same token, there are a lot of players on that team I like playing against and we like to beat them. I can't name names, but it's a healthy competition. When they beat us last year in the AFC title game, that leaves scars. You want payback. You play the team that cut you, you obviously want to beat that team."

Gayle Fee and Laura Raposa of the Boston Herald's "Inside Track" report that Patriots defensive lineman, Richard Seymour will be a guest on NFL Network live from Detroit this Thursday.

Mike Reiss of the Boston Globe offers his daily sports blog with Patriots notes. Reiss also offers his latest mailbag where he answers your questions.

Tom Curran of the Providence Journal offers his daily sports blog with Patriots notes and commentary.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

news

Super Bowl Preview: Patriots at Falcons

The Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5, 2017.
news

Edwin McCain takes in singing at AFC Championship

Singer Edwin McCain was more than excited to get a chance to sing at his favorite team's AFC Championship game.

news

News Blitz 1/24: Focus on Falcons

A roundup of Patriots news.
news

The New England Patriots Drive for 5 Bus rolls out this Wednesday

Fans will have an opportunity to follow the team's Drive for 5 bus on its 5-day, 16-state journey to Houston for Super Bowl LI.
news

Patriots earn record-breaking ninth Super Bowl berth; Grab second highest rating for Non-Super Bowl game in team history

The Patriots ninth conference championship victory captured an impressive ratings haul, making it the second highest household rating ever in team history for a non-Super Bowl performance.
news

Nitpicks and Nitwits: NE's true stars, and thank you Mr. Commish?

The Patriots' real stars are often underappreciated...and JR's off his rocker, but "Thank you, Mr. Goodell?"
news

Tom Brady e Chris Hogan brilharam numa noite histórica

Devido ao seu historial, os Patriots estabelecem novos recordes sempre que jogam mais um desafio nos play-offs. E isso tornou a acontecer frente aos Steelers, numa noite em que Tom Brady e Chris Hogan, entre outros, estiveram em grande destaque.
news

Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Steelers

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-17 win over the Steelers in this week's infographic.
news

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers
news

JetBlue Adds Flights So Football Fans Can Touch Down in Houston at The Big Game

JetBlue today announced a win for football fans traveling from Boston and Providence to Houston on game day weekend. Customers on all JetBlue flights enjoy live TV, complimentary Fly-Fi, unlimited snacks and special beverage offerings on game day.
news

Famous fans celebrate Patriots big win on social media

From Elizabeth Banks to Deion Branch, the Patriots had a lot of support from their celebrity fans Sunday night.

news

Game day recipe: Best Buffalo Chicken Dip Eva!

What's a game day party without some buffalo chicken dip? Nutrition Chef Valerie Cogswell brings us this healthy twist on a game day staple.
