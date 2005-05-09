Patriots.com News Blitz - 05/09/05

Michael Felger of the Boston Herald, *Tom E. Curran of the *Providence Journal and *Alan Greenberg of the Hartford Courant* all offer stories about Tom Brady's new contract. Felger also discusses which Patriots players are due to become free agents next season.
Mike Reiss of the MetroWest Daily News also talks about Tom Brady's new contract and offers Patriots notes in his sports blog.
USA Today's "Inside Slant" discusses the Patriots depth on the offensive line and also offers Patriots notes.
Len Pasquerelli of ESPN.com writes that Tom Brady's new contract establishes him as among the NFL's highest paid players.