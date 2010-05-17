Patriots.com News Blitz -- 05/17/10

Logan Mankins' contract is the biggest news as we open the week, with a Boston Herald report that the restricted free agent Pro Bowl guard's agent has had talks with the Patriots about a possible extension. That's good news. The bad news is that
Gillette Stadium hosted the Science of Sports Science Fair on Sunday, and New England chairman and CEO Robert Kraft took part in the event. Both ESPNBoston.com and the Boston Herald took the opportunity to talk some Patriots news with the owner, most notably his thoughts on Wes Welker's return to health.
A couple of the Patriots blogs, including ESPNBoston.com, caught up with Shawn Crable at Kevin Faulk's charity softball game over the weekend and discussed the third-year former third-round picks future in New England. The Boston Globe and Boston Herald had Crable's comments in Sunday's editions.