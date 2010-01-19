Official website of the New England Patriots

What They're Saying: Dallas Cowboys

Ball-hawking Cowboys defense presents big test for Pats O

NFL Week 6: Patriots - Cowboys Injury Report

Hightower shows spark in Houston

Mac Jones 10/13: "The fun part is the winning part"

Bill Belichick on Dallas Defense 10/13: "They can rush, they can cover, and they can play the run"

Press Pass: The challenges of facing the Cowboys

5 Burning questions facing Patriots after five games

Game Preview: Cowboys at Patriots

Notebook: Better starts on McDaniels' priority list

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Houston Texans

Sights and Sounds: NFL Week 5 vs. Houston Texans

Inside the Patriots Locker Room following their victory over the Texans

Coffee with the Coach: Bill Belichick on Seahawks "Double Punt" play

Game Observations: Patriots overcome adversity, then Texans 

4 Keys from Patriots win over Texans

Mac Jones 10/10: "Sometimes you just have to find a way to win"

Bill Belichick 10/10: "We battled and played better situational football"

Game Notes: Nick Folk kicks two 52-yard field goals, longest field goals as a member of the Patriots

NFL Week 5: Full highlights from Patriots - Texans

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/19/2010

Jan 19, 2010 at 12:00 AM

The Boston Globe reports that there's no worse matchup for Patriots fans come Sunday. The Jets are a division foe while Patriots-Colts is widely regarded as the biggest rivalry in football. However, the story suggests to back the Jets to protect the dynasty the Patriots built. The Team of the Decade status is not as strong if the Colts win another ring.

According to *ESPN's *Len Pasquarelli, the Seattle Seahawks are hiring John Schneider as their new general manager. Patriots senior executive Floyd Reese was in the running for the position as well.

The *Boston Herald *questions the team's defense and breaks it down into categories as compared to the Jets.

For starters, are the Patriots physical enough? The story suggests that while the Jets are a physical force, the Patriots lack a physical unit that "got pushed around in too many games." Also, the "battle in the trenches" never appeared as much as they had hoped.

How about creativity? The Patriots showcased a "5-and-dime" scheme in a Week 15 win over the Bills. That scheme was designed with no linemen to confuse the defense including a lot of movement around the line of scrimmage. How does that compare to the Jets? The story suggests the blitzing schemes the Jets use puts more pressure on the quarterback.

Do the Patriots have any game-changers? NT Vince Wilforktakes this honor because of his ability to plug the middle and limit the run game. S Brandon Meriweather and LB Jerod Mayoalso got consideration, though Meriweather "makes too many mistakes" and Mayo had a stronger rookie season.

A shut-down corner? This is a "tired and old theme" for the Patriots. They had Asante Samuel and Ty Law but did not re-sign them to long-term contracts. The Jets boast perhaps the best cornerback in the game in Derrelle Revis.

ESPN Boston reports that former defensive coordinator Dean Pees played a large role in assisting first-year secondary coach Josh Boyer. "Dean would always be in the room with us, as far as helping to coach the d-backs," said CB Leigh Bodden."I liked him a lot and thought he was a good coach. It's easy to play hard for a guy you like." Pees decided to leave the team when his contract expired after the season.

Who will the Patriots select with the 22nd pick in April's NFL draft? Last week names like S Taylor Mays, DE Brandon Graham, and LB Sergio Kindle appeared. Click here to find out three more names that could land in the 19-25 range.

*ESPN Boston *looks at the offensive line in their "Patriots OT quick hit." One of the biggest surprises was the play of rookie OT Sebastian Vollmer. The 58th overall pick out of Houston started on both sides of the offensive line and was praised for his efforts against Colts DL Dwight Freeney. Click here to read the rest of the offensive line quick hit.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Bowl Preview: Patriots at Falcons

The Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5, 2017.
news

Edwin McCain takes in singing at AFC Championship

Singer Edwin McCain was more than excited to get a chance to sing at his favorite team's AFC Championship game.

news

News Blitz 1/24: Focus on Falcons

A roundup of Patriots news.
news

The New England Patriots Drive for 5 Bus rolls out this Wednesday

Fans will have an opportunity to follow the team's Drive for 5 bus on its 5-day, 16-state journey to Houston for Super Bowl LI.
news

Patriots earn record-breaking ninth Super Bowl berth; Grab second highest rating for Non-Super Bowl game in team history

The Patriots ninth conference championship victory captured an impressive ratings haul, making it the second highest household rating ever in team history for a non-Super Bowl performance.
news

Nitpicks and Nitwits: NE's true stars, and thank you Mr. Commish?

The Patriots' real stars are often underappreciated...and JR's off his rocker, but "Thank you, Mr. Goodell?"
news

Tom Brady e Chris Hogan brilharam numa noite histórica

Devido ao seu historial, os Patriots estabelecem novos recordes sempre que jogam mais um desafio nos play-offs. E isso tornou a acontecer frente aos Steelers, numa noite em que Tom Brady e Chris Hogan, entre outros, estiveram em grande destaque.
news

Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Steelers

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-17 win over the Steelers in this week's infographic.
news

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers
news

JetBlue Adds Flights So Football Fans Can Touch Down in Houston at The Big Game

JetBlue today announced a win for football fans traveling from Boston and Providence to Houston on game day weekend. Customers on all JetBlue flights enjoy live TV, complimentary Fly-Fi, unlimited snacks and special beverage offerings on game day.
news

Famous fans celebrate Patriots big win on social media

From Elizabeth Banks to Deion Branch, the Patriots had a lot of support from their celebrity fans Sunday night.

news

Game day recipe: Best Buffalo Chicken Dip Eva!

What's a game day party without some buffalo chicken dip? Nutrition Chef Valerie Cogswell brings us this healthy twist on a game day staple.
Prescott, Cowboys offense a tough task for Patriots

Danica Patrick runs her first Boston Marathon for Matt Light's Foundation 

NFL Week 6: Patriots - Cowboys Injury Report

What They're Saying: Dallas Cowboys

Game Preview: Cowboys at Patriots

Ball-hawking Cowboys defense presents big test for Pats O

Trending Video

Do Your Life: Gunner Olszewski in Texas

Get a slice of Texas life, as we catch up with Patriots punt returner Gunner Olszewski in his hometown of Alvin, Texas.

One-on-One with Matthew Judon

Steve Burton sits down with Matthew Judon to talk about his mom's strength in overcoming cancer and taking dance lessons with his daughter.

Hunter Henry 10/14: "We are always trying to better ourselves"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Thursday, October 14, 2021.

Kyle Dugger 10/14: "Stopping the run is always a big key"

Patriots safety Kyle Dugger addresses the media on Thursday, October 14, 2021.

Matthew Slater on Cowboys Special Teams 10/14: "They've got good specialists"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Thursday, October 14, 2021.

J.C. Jackson 10/14: "This is one of the best offenses we have seen all season"

Patriots cornerback JC Jackson addresses the media on Thursday, October 14, 2021.
New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 PM. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
