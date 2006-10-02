Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Best of Patriots.com Radio Wed Aug 30 - 02:00 PM | Thu Aug 31 - 11:55 AM

Patriots honor Jonathan Jones with 2023 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Analysis: Instant Reaction to the Patriots Initial 53-Man Roster

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach the 53-Man Roster Limit

Jonathan Jones Receives the New England Patriots 2023 Ron Burton Community Service Award

NFL Notes: Patriots trying to tackle problems

Unfiltered Mailbag: Taking stock of the tackles, potential offensive and defensive roles

Bill Belichick on WEEI: "We'll have to be ready to defend a lot of different things"

Lazar's Final Roster Projection: Tough Decisions Loom for Patriots on Cutdown Day

Analysis: Patriots Acquire OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr. via Trade, Make First Wave of Roster Cuts

Patriots Release 11 Players

Patriots Acquire OL Vederian Lowe in a Trade with Minnesota 

After Further Review: Evaluating Bailey Zappe, Marte Mapu and Others in the Patriots Preseason Finale

3 Patriots players who helped their roster chances vs. Titans

5 Keys from Patriots preseason finale vs. Titans

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways From the Patriots Preseason Finale vs. the Titans

Game Notes: Patriots at Titans Preseason Week 3

Patriots at Titans Highlights - Preseason Week 3

Bill Belichick 8/25: "There was some team execution that could have been better"

Photos: Patriots at Titans Preseason Week 3

Kevin Harris rushes for a 5-yard touchdown

Patriots.com News Blitz - 10/2/2006

In today's News Blitz, the Patriots walk away victorious, despite being short-handed in the secondary. Laurence Maroney had an excellent game.

Oct 02, 2006 at 03:50 AM

The Boston Globe's Mike Reiss offers a game story from last night's 38-13 win over the Bengals. Reiss foregrounds the Patriots winning attitude and their running game, which totaled more rushing yards than the Pats have produced since '93.

Ron Borges of The Boston Globe writes on the Patriots defensive domination in the game, despite having to play without two starting defensive backs.

*The Boston Globe* also reports on running back Laurence Maroney, who was the first Patriots rookie to score multiple touchdowns in a game since Curtis Martin back in '95. "I'm always thinking end zone every time I touch the ball," said Maroney.

Tony Massarotti of the *Boston Herald* reports on Maroney's excellent performance in the win. "It's just so huge to have a guy with that ability. Wow. I mean, wow," said safety Rodney Harrison of Maroney last night.

Joe McDonald, of The Providence Journal also reports on Maroney, as does the Hartford Courant's Alan Greenberg.

Christopher Gasper of The Boston Globe reports that Corey Dillon, who received the game ball after the win, had plenty of gas in his tank. "Corey's the type of guy, he wants to send his message by his play, not his talk," said Harrison.

Dan Shaughnessy of *The Boston Globe* reports on Tom Brady's body language, which was much improved (as you might expect) after the win. "Even my dad was like, Tell me about your body language', and I'm like,Are you kidding me? Dad, not you, too!'" admitted Brady after the game.

Tony Massarotti of the *Boston Herald* also reports on Brady's body language.

The Boston Globe's Ryan Clark reports from the dejected Bengals locker room. "Maybe we need to look in the mirror. Maybe we ain't as good as we think we are," running back Rudi Johnson said. "Maybe we need to work harder."

The Boston Herald's John Tomase reports on the bloodbath that took place at Paul Brown Stadium last night. To the suprise of many analysts, it was the Bengals that took the thrashing. "You guys need to work on your picks," said linebacker Rosevelt Colvin simply.

Michael Felger of the Boston Herald reports on the Bengals running play mainstay, called '16 Power O.' The base play has been the backbone of consecutive 1,400-yard seasons by Rudi Johnson. The Patriots shut it down last night.

Felger also offers his "best and worst" moments of the game.

John Tomase offers the Boston Herald's Patriots Notebook, which includes stories on the play of Asante Samuel, Reche Caldwell's bone jarring hit across the middle and the performance of Chad Scott.

*The Boston Herald*'s Shannon Russell reports on Doug Gabriel, who is quickly making a name for himself in New England. Gabriel caught four passes for a team-high 57 yards and a touchdown.

Michael Felger of the* Herald* explains that the Patriots made a statement in the game, quieting critics. "I think it's a statement of who we are as football players and as men in this locker room," said linebacker Tedy Bruschi.

Jim Lazar of the* Herald* declares, "The Pats are back!" He explains that they were 5-point underdogs coming into the game.

*The Providence Journal*'s Joe McDonald reports on the Pats recovery from their loss to the Broncos.

Shalise Manza Young of *The Providence Journal* offers quick analysis of different components of the Patriots victory.

*Hartford Courant* writer Alan Greenberg reports on the top-notch play from the Patriots secondary and the running game.

Rich Garven of the *Worcester Telegram & Gazette* reports on the Patriots secondary, which thrived despite missing two starters.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Bowl Preview: Patriots at Falcons

The Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5, 2017.
news

Edwin McCain takes in singing at AFC Championship

Singer Edwin McCain was more than excited to get a chance to sing at his favorite team's AFC Championship game.

news

News Blitz 1/24: Focus on Falcons

A roundup of Patriots news.
news

The New England Patriots Drive for 5 Bus rolls out this Wednesday

Fans will have an opportunity to follow the team's Drive for 5 bus on its 5-day, 16-state journey to Houston for Super Bowl LI.
news

Patriots earn record-breaking ninth Super Bowl berth; Grab second highest rating for Non-Super Bowl game in team history

The Patriots ninth conference championship victory captured an impressive ratings haul, making it the second highest household rating ever in team history for a non-Super Bowl performance.
news

Nitpicks and Nitwits: NE's true stars, and thank you Mr. Commish?

The Patriots' real stars are often underappreciated...and JR's off his rocker, but "Thank you, Mr. Goodell?"
news

Tom Brady e Chris Hogan brilharam numa noite histórica

Devido ao seu historial, os Patriots estabelecem novos recordes sempre que jogam mais um desafio nos play-offs. E isso tornou a acontecer frente aos Steelers, numa noite em que Tom Brady e Chris Hogan, entre outros, estiveram em grande destaque.
news

Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Steelers

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-17 win over the Steelers in this week's infographic.
news

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers
news

JetBlue Adds Flights So Football Fans Can Touch Down in Houston at The Big Game

JetBlue today announced a win for football fans traveling from Boston and Providence to Houston on game day weekend. Customers on all JetBlue flights enjoy live TV, complimentary Fly-Fi, unlimited snacks and special beverage offerings on game day.
news

Famous fans celebrate Patriots big win on social media

From Elizabeth Banks to Deion Branch, the Patriots had a lot of support from their celebrity fans Sunday night.

news

Game day recipe: Best Buffalo Chicken Dip Eva!

What's a game day party without some buffalo chicken dip? Nutrition Chef Valerie Cogswell brings us this healthy twist on a game day staple.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Analysis: Instant Reaction to the Patriots Initial 53-Man Roster

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach the 53-Man Roster Limit

Patriots honor Jonathan Jones with 2023 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Jonathan Jones Receives the New England Patriots 2023 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/29

NFL Notes: Patriots trying to tackle problems

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Top 12 Tom Brady Patriots Moments

Re-live the Top 12 greatest moments of Tom Brady's New England Patriots career. Mike Dussault and Paul Perillo break down the iconic throws, historic comebacks and legendary Super Bowl championships as New England prepares to welcome the greatest quarterback of all time back to Gillette Stadium during Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

2023 Patriots Premiere Recap

This is the 2023 Patriots Premiere, the largest annual fundraising event for the New England Patriots Foundation. We recap the sights and sounds from the Patriots Premiere, featuring remarks by Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft, Head Coach Bill Belichick and the Ron Burton Community Service Award winner, Jonathan Jones.

Exclusive: Jonathan Jones discusses winning the 2023 Ron Burton Community Service Award

New England Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones was named the 2023 Ron Burton Community Service Award at Gillette Stadium for his positive effects in the community. Patriots.com reporter Tamara Brown speaks with Jonathan Jones as he discusses how his home town, his college of Auburn University and the New England region has impacted him to give back and inspire.

Cole Strange 8/29: "I've got a lot of confidence"

Patriots offensive lineman Cole Strange addresses the media on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

Matthew Slater 8/29: "Cut down day is hard for everyone" 

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

JuJu Smith-Schuster 8/29: "Just staying positive"

Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster addresses the media on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Exclusive: Ezekiel Elliott discusses joining the Patriots

Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with the Patriots' newest offensive free agent signing Ezekiel Elliott as he makes his Foxboro debut during preseason practices outside of Gillette Stadium. After signing with New England ahead of the 2023 NFL season, the former Dallas Cowboys running back joined the team for a pair of joint practices against the Green Bay Packers. Elliott shares his excitement to work with Mac Jones and play under Bill O'Brien and Bill Belichick.

Five Dark-Horse Candidates to Make the Patriots Initial Roster

With one week remaining before cutdown day, these under-the-radar players are making a push to earn spots on the 53-man roster.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising