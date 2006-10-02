Patriots.com News Blitz - 10/2/2006

The Boston Globe's Mike Reiss offers a game story from last night's 38-13 win over the Bengals. Reiss foregrounds the Patriots winning attitude and their running game, which totaled more rushing yards than the Pats have produced since '93.

Ron Borges of The Boston Globe writes on the Patriots defensive domination in the game, despite having to play without two starting defensive backs.

*The Boston Globe* also reports on running back Laurence Maroney, who was the first Patriots rookie to score multiple touchdowns in a game since Curtis Martin back in '95. "I'm always thinking end zone every time I touch the ball," said Maroney.

Tony Massarotti of the *Boston Herald* reports on Maroney's excellent performance in the win. "It's just so huge to have a guy with that ability. Wow. I mean, wow," said safety Rodney Harrison of Maroney last night.

Christopher Gasper of The Boston Globe reports that Corey Dillon, who received the game ball after the win, had plenty of gas in his tank. "Corey's the type of guy, he wants to send his message by his play, not his talk," said Harrison.

Dan Shaughnessy of *The Boston Globe* reports on Tom Brady's body language, which was much improved (as you might expect) after the win. "Even my dad was like, Tell me about your body language', and I'm like, Are you kidding me? Dad, not you, too!'" admitted Brady after the game.

The Boston Globe's Ryan Clark reports from the dejected Bengals locker room. "Maybe we need to look in the mirror. Maybe we ain't as good as we think we are," running back Rudi Johnson said. "Maybe we need to work harder."

The Boston Herald's John Tomase reports on the bloodbath that took place at Paul Brown Stadium last night. To the suprise of many analysts, it was the Bengals that took the thrashing. "You guys need to work on your picks," said linebacker Rosevelt Colvin simply.

Michael Felger of the Boston Herald reports on the Bengals running play mainstay, called '16 Power O.' The base play has been the backbone of consecutive 1,400-yard seasons by Rudi Johnson. The Patriots shut it down last night.

John Tomase offers the Boston Herald's Patriots Notebook, which includes stories on the play of Asante Samuel, Reche Caldwell's bone jarring hit across the middle and the performance of Chad Scott.

*The Boston Herald*'s Shannon Russell reports on Doug Gabriel, who is quickly making a name for himself in New England. Gabriel caught four passes for a team-high 57 yards and a touchdown.

Michael Felger of the* Herald* explains that the Patriots made a statement in the game, quieting critics. "I think it's a statement of who we are as football players and as men in this locker room," said linebacker Tedy Bruschi.

Jim Lazar of the* Herald* declares, "The Pats are back!" He explains that they were 5-point underdogs coming into the game.

