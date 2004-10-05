Official website of the New England Patriots

After Further Review: Assessing Bailey Zappe, the Run Defense and More in the Patriots Season Finale vs. the Jets

Patriots 2024 Opponents Set

EXCLUSIVE: Gillette Stadium views from the sky

Patriots Projected to Third Overall Pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways as the Patriots Season Ends with a Loss to the Jets in Week 18

5 Keys from Patriots Season-Ending Loss to Jets

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 1/7

Thank You Fans! Gillette Stadium Season Time-Lapse

Jalen Reagor takes end around for 17 yards

Zappe's accuracy is 100 on 33-yard pass to Reagor

Mack Wilson halts Siemian's rushing attempt for third down sack

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

10 to Watch: Patriots Face Jets in Intriguing Season Finale

Patriots All Access: Jets Preview, Players to Prioritize in 2024, Deatrich Wise 1-on-1

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

PRO Predictions: Week 18 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Patriots vs. Jets: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview

Analysis: How the Patriots Continue Evolving on Defense in Another Productive Season

Week 18 Injury Report: Jets at Patriots

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Patriots.com News Blitz 10/6/04

Today's Blitz includes Matt Light's contract extension and this week's showdown with Miami. The Standard Times asks what if Drew Bledsoe was still at the helm in New England.

Oct 05, 2004 at 05:00 PM

**Michael Vega** of The Boston Globe leads off with a feature on Tedy Bruschi. Bruschi is the ideal Patriots player, valuing winning over money, and making big play after big play. "In his ninth year with the Patriots, Tedy Bruschi has continued to defy description. Is he a defensive lineman in a linebacker's body? Or is he a linebacker with a defensive lineman's demeanor?" muses Vega.

Also in the Globe, **Nick Cafardo** reports that the Patriots signed left tackle Matt Light to a potentially lucrative six-year contract extension. "Light, 26, surely would have received a bigger contract if he had hit free agency, but the 2001 second-round draft choice out of Purdue had already indicated his desire to stay in New England," writes Cafardo.

**Mike Reiss** of The MetroWest Daily News also reports on the Light signing, explaining, "it's likely the negotiations picked up after the team cleared salary cap space early last month by shuffling the numbers of quarterback Tom Brady's contract. Prior to that, the Patriots didn't have the cap space to accommodate a new deal for Light."

In The Boston Herald, **Michael Felger** asserts the Dolphins are as bad as they come in the AFC East, and takes "a look at some of the fishy decisions by the Dolphins."

**Steve Conroy** of the Herald speaks with former Dolphin, and the newest Patriot, tight end Jed Weaver, about why the Dolphins are unable to put together a playoff team despite its vaunted defense. "Weaver believes the revolving door of players is what has made it difficult for the Dolphins offense to match the highly touted effectiveness of Miami's defense," writes Conroy.

**Jim Donaldson** of The Providence Journal reports on yesterday's media conference call with former Dolphins coach Don Shula, who led the 1972 Dolphins to an undefeated season. "Don Shula is very quick to say that the New England Patriots are a pretty darn good football team -- without question, in his mind, the best in the National Football League," writes Donaldson. "But he also points out that they're not perfect."

**Alan Greenberg** of The Hartford Courant also reports on Shula's views. "Shula, an NFL head coach for 33 years (1963-69 Baltimore Colts, 1970-95 Dolphins), didn't hesitate when asked if the Patriots can go unbeaten," writes Greenberg. "'They've got a real shot at it,' he said. 'They are a legitimate threat to do it.'"

**Chris Kennedy** of The Republican notes that Shula's admission of the Patriots ability to go undefeated does not exactly jive with coach Bill Belichick's one-game-at-a-time philosophy. "Think Bill Belichick will be thrilled when he hears the old coach has started the unbeaten season rhetoric less than a month into the season?"

**Michael Parente** of The Woonsocket Call looks ahead to this Sunday's game with the dismal Dolphins, whose season was arguably crippled most by the loss of Pro-Bowl running back Ricky Williams. "Since then, things have gone from bad to worse, and the Dolphins are curled up in the fetal position as they prepare to play the undefeated New England Patriots on Sunday at Gillette Stadium," writes Parente.

**Jonathan Comey** of The Standard Times has crafted an entertaining what-if scenario, hypothesizing the progress of the Patriots and Tom Brady under the pretense that Drew Bledsoe ducked out of bounds before being hit by Mo Lewis in the fall of 2001. "A world where Drew Bledsoe would still be quarterbacking the New England Patriots isn't that far from being a reality," writes Comey.

**Duane Cross** of SportsIllustrated.com takes on the topic of the winning streak, and where it will stand in history should the Patriots win again on Sunday. "On Sunday, the Patriots deserve all the accolades and kudos that come with winning 19 consecutive games," writes Cross. "After that, it'll be a footnote in history unless New England wins out."

Also on SI.com, **Peter King** gives credit to the quarterback. "Tom Brady is simply an unflappable player, one of the greatest pressure players I've ever seen," writes King.

Finally, **Jeff Goodman** of USA Today looks at which high schools nationally have produced the most NFL players. Number one? Long Beach Poly in California, alma mater of Patriots Pro-Bowl linebacker Willie McGinest.

NFL Notes: Taking a peek at wild card weekend

Patriots Sign Seven Players to Future Contracts

Patriots 2024 Opponents Set

Patriots Projected to Third Overall Pick in 2024 NFL Draft

2024 NFL Draft First Round Tentative Order Announced

Mac Jones 1/8: "I'm going to bounce back" 

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Mike Gesicki 1/8: "I'm going to attack this offseason"

Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki addresses the media on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Coach Bill Belichick 1/8: "Proud of the way the team competed"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, January 8, 2024.

David Andrews 1/8: "I love playing here"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Bailey Zappe 1/8: "There's a lot of things I learned and lot of things I will focus on in the offseason"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Deatrich Wise 1/8: "We have a lot of pride in our defense"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media on Monday, January 8, 2024.
Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.
