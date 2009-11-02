Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots.com News Blitz - 11/02/2009

Nov 02, 2009 at 12:00 AM

In reaching the midway point of the season, The Boston Herald is honoring members of the Patriots with midseason awards. DL Myron Pryor is recognized as the "most surprising rookie" and WR Wes Welker captured "best actor in a supporting role" for his efforts alongside WR Randy Moss. The story suggests CB Darius Butler or WR Julian Edelman could have won those honors respectively. For more award winners click here.

According to the Boston Globe, DL [Jason Taylor considered coming to the Patriots](http://www.boston.com/sports/football/patriots/articles/2009/11/02/taylorconsideredsigningwithpatriots/?rss_id=Boston Globe -- Sports News) after speaking with the organization. Though, his family resides in the Miami area convincing him to return to the Dolphins after a brief stint with the Washington Redskins. Taylor will return to Foxborough Sunday to face the Patriots.

ESPN Boston reports the Patriots gained separation in the AFC East after both the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills lost Sunday. The team posts a 5-2 record after their bye week and host the Miami Dolphins Sunday. The Dolphins are undefeated in three division games this season.

AFC East Standings:

Patriots: 5-2, Jets: 4-4, Dolphins: 3-4, Bills: 3-5

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Advertising