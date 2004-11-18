 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

Austin Hooper Excited to Reunite with Alex Van Pelt

Patriots Re-sign WR Kendrick Bourne; Sign Unrestricted Free Agent S Jaylinn Hawkins

Exclusive Interview with Producers Jeff Benedict and Matthew Hamachek | Patriots Dynasty Doc Recap

Patriots Unfiltered: Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels?, Recent Mock Drafts, Patriots Dynasty Doc Talk

Patriots Catch-22 3/21: College Pro Days, Offensive Line Draft Tiers, Free Agency Update

2024 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Exclusive: Mike Onwenu, Anfernee Jennings & Austin Hooper Share Excitement for 2024

Photos: 2024 Patriots Cheerleaders Final Auditions

K.J. Osborn Ready for Opportunity with Patriots

Patriots Draft Countdown: Previewing the Offensive Line with Brandon Thorn

Photos: Patriots 2024 Free Agent Signings

Film Review: Breaking Down QB Jacoby Brissett's Role With the Patriots

Patriots Sign Unrestricted Free Agent WR K.J. Osborn

Patriots Unfiltered: Deep Dive into Patriots FA Moves, Should New England Trade Down?

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

NFL Notes: Mayo, Wolf Look to Establish Culture

Patriots Mailbag: Should the Patriots trade down?

Antonio Gibson Speaks About Coach Mayo, Jacoby Brissett, and What He'll Bring to the Patriots Offensive Backfield

Antonio Gibson 3/18: "I felt like a fresh start was needed"

Film Review: Breaking Down Patriots Signings K.J. Osborn, Antonio Gibson, Austin Hooper, and Defensive Additions

Patriots.com News Blitz 11/19/04

The Patriots remain wary of the Kansas City offense. Even without Priest Holmes, the Chiefs feature the league's best O-line, a seasoned QB, and an explosive set of recievers.

Nov 18, 2004 at 04:00 PM

Jackie MacMullen of The Boston Globe features two-way warrior Troy Brown, and extends effusive praise for his sacrifice. "It's work. Strip away the novelty, and it's exhausting and physically taxing and sometimes you wonder if the whole thing doesn't border on the absurd," writes MacMullen. "Who becomes a defensive back after 12 years in the league?"

In his Pats notebook, Kevin Paul Dupont of the Globe reports on Bill Belichick's positive comments regarding the Chiefs offense, Rodney Harrison's views on the Monday Night Football promo scandal, and the continuation of Tedy Bruschi.

Michael Felger of The Boston Herald reports Belichick's opinions of the scandalous pre-game MNF promo, which featured Terrell Owens with a naked actress. Belichick asserted he agrees with Colts head coach Tony Dungy, who took the NFL and ABC to task for what he deemed to be extremely offensive material. "Belichick didn't specifically address the most controversial portion of Dungy's comments, that the skit had racially offensive overtones. But Belichick did make clear what direction he feared the NFL was headed by mentioning the XFL - the short-lived, pro wrestling-style league that sold itself on sex and violence," Felger reports.

Felger also spotlights Tom Brady, who will appear on The Tonight Show with David Letterman this evening. Felger discusses Brady's play this season, which has been, at times, sloppy and inconsistent. Felger is quick to point out, however, that Brady has always made his living doing it when it counts. "Brady has never been a prolific, end-to-end quarterback," writes Felger. "His career has been marked by periods of brilliance that punctuate longer periods of middling play. The hallmark of Brady's career has been making the big throws when they count the most, whether they be at the end of the half, at the end of a game or in the Super Bowl."

In his notebook, Felger previews the Monday night showdown in Kansas City, describing the Chiefs accurately as a team with an explosive offense, but a defense so dismal it explains the Chiefs 3-6 record.

Tom Curran of The Providence Journal wonders, like many around the league, how a team with so many weapons can be 3-6. Curran breaks the Chiefs down, and explains a number of the factors that have brought last year's playoff team so low. "They are getting killed by bad breaks. They can't create turnovers (they were plus-18 in turnovers last year at this point; now they're minus-5). They have done average return work on special teams after a brilliant 2003 and poor coverage work on special teams (17.2 yards per punt return)," writes Curran.

In their notebook, Curran and Paul Kenyon chronicle heady times for Adam Vinatieri, who just passed the 1000-point mark for his career, and leads the NFL in scoring. "Vinatieri has made 16 straight field goals, tying his own mark for the second-longest streak in team history. He is 24-for-24 on extra points. He has not missed a kick of any kind since the game against Miami on Oct. 10, when he had his only miss, on a 47-yard field-goal attempt that was wide right." Curran and Kenyon also discuss the rise in Brady's yards-per-attempt and yards-per-completion, as well as the Corey Dillon factor.

Michael Parente of The Woonsocket Call previews Monday night's game, which has to be considered a must-win for Kansas City. "Since the Patriots won't play the Chiefs until Monday night, Belichick has used the extra day to study film from every Kansas City game since the start of the season," reports Parente. "He's noticed a reoccurring theme - these guys can score whenever they want, regardless of the opponent, the formation or the situation."

In his notebook, Parente covers Harrison's comment on the T.O MNF skit, the powerful play of Tully Banta-Cain, and the absence of Chiefs star back Priest Holmes. Parente also makes an interesting connection, noting it will be the first time Harrison and Chief's quarterback Trent Green have shared the same field since Harrison blew out Green's knee on a tackle in an exhibition game, ending Green's 1999 campaign. That injury, which occurred when Green played for St. Louis, paved the way for the rise of Kurt Warner as well as the Rams winning of Super Bowl XXXIV.

Alan Greenberg of The Hartford Courant highlights the play of Banta-Cain, another late-round pick by the Patriots to make a contribution to the team's success. Banta-Cain played on the defensive line in college, and has been shifted to linebacker by the coaching staff here. Though he sees most of his action on special teams, he saw significant game action last weekend, and certainly made the most of it. "He sacked Drew Bledsoe on the last play of the second quarter and teamed up with linebacker Rosevelt Colvin to sack Bledsoe again early in the fourth," writes Greenberg. "When rookie J.P. Losman, making his NFL debut, replaced Bledsoe late in the game, Banta-Cain intercepted him - the first interception of Banta-Cain's and Losman's NFL careers."

In his notebook, Ian Clark of The Union Leader features defensive back Earthwind Moreland, who received his first NFL start last Sunday against Buffalo. "After going from the practice squad to the roster to his first NFL start in less than two weeks, Patriots cornerback Earthwind Moreland has become a popular interview subject not only for his name (his parents were fans of the popular 1970's R & B group Earth, Wind and Fire), but for his sudden rise to prominence," writes Clark. Clark also updates the injury report, discusses the MNF controversy, and previews the kick-return showdown between two of the league's best: Bethel Johnson and KC's Dante Hall.

**Ask the writers of PFW your questions** >>
**Read all of the AskPFW Responses** >>

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Austin Hooper Excited to Reunite with Alex Van Pelt

Patriots Re-sign WR Kendrick Bourne; Sign Unrestricted Free Agent S Jaylinn Hawkins

2024 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

K.J. Osborn Ready for Opportunity with Patriots

Film Review: Breaking Down QB Jacoby Brissett's Role With the Patriots

Patriots Sign Unrestricted Free Agent WR K.J. Osborn

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Austin Hooper 3/21: "Excited about the next opportunity"

Patriots tight end Austin Hooper addresses the media on March 21, 2024.

Exclusive Interview with Producers Jeff Benedict and Matthew Hamachek | Patriots Dynasty Doc Recap

This bonus episode of the Patriots Dynasty Doc Recap features exclusive interviews with executive producer/author Jeff Benedict and executive producer/director Matthew Hamachek of The Dynasty. Patriots.com's Matt Smith, Paul Perillo and Fred Kirsch discuss fan reactions and their personal reactions to the show plus a behind the scenes perspective about the production of the documentary. The 10-part documentary event, 'The Dynasty: New England Patriots' is streaming now, exclusively on Apple TV Plus.

Exclusive: Mike Onwenu, Anfernee Jennings & Austin Hooper Share Excitement for 2024

Patriots free agent signees Mike Onwenu, Anfernee Jennings and Austin Hooper share their excitement for the 2024 season in New England. They speak on their relationships with new Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo and what they're looking forward to the most in the upcoming season.

KJ Osborn 3/20: "Always want the best out of myself"

Patriots wide receiver KJ Osborn addresses the media on March 20, 2024.

Patriots Draft Countdown: Previewing the Offensive Line with Brandon Thorn

Join Mike Dussault, Evan Lazar, Paul Perillo, Matisse Baumann and Chris Cassidy they highlight offensive line prospects that could potentially land in New England in the 2024 NFL Draft. Patriots.com writers breakdown Joe Alt, Olu Fashanu, Kingsley Suamataia and more prospects college careers plus Evan Lazar goes 1-on-1 with Bleacher Report's Brandon Thorn for an in-depth analysis of the Patriots offensive line.

Do Patriots need to draft a QB with No. 3 pick? 'GMFB'

"GMFB" debates do the New England Patriots need to draft a QB with No. 3 pick in '24 draft.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Matthew Slater Announces Retirement

Patriots captain Matthew Slater has announced his retirement after 16 NFL seasons.

Patriots Formally Introduce Jerod Mayo As the 15th Head Coach in Team History

The New England Patriots introduced Jerod Mayo as their new head coach at a press conference at Gillette Stadium today. He becomes the 15th head coach in franchise history.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24
Advertising