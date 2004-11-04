Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots.com News Blitz 11/5/04

Nov 04, 2004 at 04:00 PM

John Powers of The Boston Globe looks to Sunday's game in St. Louis, pointing out the Rams are not quite the vaunted powerhouse they were when the Patriots beat them in the Super Bowl. "Since they lost to New England on the final play of Super Bowl XXXVI 2 1/2 years ago, the Rams have gone 7-9 (after starting 0-5) and 12-4, losing to Carolina (remember them?) in double overtime in the playoffs. Now, they're 4-3 and coming off an embarrassing loss to the league's worst team," writes Powers.

In his notebook, Reid Laymance of the Globe looks at the injury report. Corey Dillon and David Givens remain questionable, while Deion Branch is doubtful. Then, of course, is the cornerback position, where the team will be without both starters, Ty Law and Tyrone Poole. "With Law and Poole out, more of the burden will fall to veteran safety Rodney Harrison, but Belichick doesn't see that as a problem," writes Laymance.

Rich Thompson of The Boston Herald examines the Rams speedy offense, and looks at how Belichick might combat the unit with his makeshift secondary. "The Rams offense revolves around a deep passing game that was developed to stretch opposing defenses on the artificial turf. St. Louis is currently third in the NFC in total offense (375.4 yards per game), fourth in passing (264.1), third in first downs made (145) and fifth in red zone scoring (12 TDs in 19 trips inside the 20-yard line)," Thompson writes.

In his notebook, Thompson notes the similar career trajectories of this weekend's opposing quarterbacks, Tom Brady and Marc Bulger, two men who earned their starting jobs by unseating pro-bowl caliber predecessors. "The main difference between Bulger and Brady was how their coaches perceived the quarterbacks. Patriots coach Bill Belichick [news] did not want Brady to emulate Bledsoe. Rams coach Mike Martz, on the other hand, groomed Bulger to be another Warner," writes Thompson.

Tom Curran of The Providence Journal looks back at the Rams horrendous loss in Miami two weeks ago, pointing out their defense is as bad as their offense is good. "The Rams offense is sometimes referred to as The Greatest Show on Turf. Their defense is simply a horror show," writes Curran.

In his notebook, Curran delves into the injury situation, one that has made this week's game preparation extra difficult. "With so many key players listed as 50-50 for Sunday's game with St. Louis, the Patriots face the dilemma of making sure everyone gets enough snaps in case they wind up being the one that plays most of the game," writes Curran.

Michael Parente of The Woonsocket Call supports the notion that the Rams defense is just as, if not more, vulnerable than the Patriots D heading into this weekend's shootout. "The Rams are one of the worst defensive teams in the NFL," writes Parente. "With nine starters who've been in the league less than four years, the Rams clearly have speed on defense, but they're also inexperienced and the numbers prove it."

Alan Greenberg of The Hartford Courant reports Branch was spotted in the Pats locker room this week, likely a sign he is on his way back sooner than later. As Greenberg points out, the receiving corps has done quite well in Branch's absence, though this is not to suggest the team will not welcome back the third-year receiver with open arms. "In the NFL, as in all sports, one man's injury is another man's opportunity," writes Greenberg. "With Branch and Troy Brown injured for most of the season, the Davids, Givens and Patten, have adeptly replaced them, showing why this is the deepest group of quality wide receivers the Patriots have ever had."

Ian Clark of The Union Leader proposes this could be another tough weekend for the Pats, but even if they lose, he asserts, there is no need to get carried away. "There are two words you should keep in mind if New England falls this weekend. Those words are "big and "deal." There's plenty of evidence in this team's recent (and not coincidentally successful) history that shows that the panic button does not need your fingerprints any time soon," Clark writes.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

news

Super Bowl Preview: Patriots at Falcons

The Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5, 2017.
news

Edwin McCain takes in singing at AFC Championship

Singer Edwin McCain was more than excited to get a chance to sing at his favorite team's AFC Championship game.

news

News Blitz 1/24: Focus on Falcons

A roundup of Patriots news.
news

The New England Patriots Drive for 5 Bus rolls out this Wednesday

Fans will have an opportunity to follow the team's Drive for 5 bus on its 5-day, 16-state journey to Houston for Super Bowl LI.
news

Patriots earn record-breaking ninth Super Bowl berth; Grab second highest rating for Non-Super Bowl game in team history

The Patriots ninth conference championship victory captured an impressive ratings haul, making it the second highest household rating ever in team history for a non-Super Bowl performance.
news

Nitpicks and Nitwits: NE's true stars, and thank you Mr. Commish?

The Patriots' real stars are often underappreciated...and JR's off his rocker, but "Thank you, Mr. Goodell?"
news

Tom Brady e Chris Hogan brilharam numa noite histórica

Devido ao seu historial, os Patriots estabelecem novos recordes sempre que jogam mais um desafio nos play-offs. E isso tornou a acontecer frente aos Steelers, numa noite em que Tom Brady e Chris Hogan, entre outros, estiveram em grande destaque.
news

Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Steelers

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-17 win over the Steelers in this week's infographic.
news

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers
news

JetBlue Adds Flights So Football Fans Can Touch Down in Houston at The Big Game

JetBlue today announced a win for football fans traveling from Boston and Providence to Houston on game day weekend. Customers on all JetBlue flights enjoy live TV, complimentary Fly-Fi, unlimited snacks and special beverage offerings on game day.
news

Famous fans celebrate Patriots big win on social media

From Elizabeth Banks to Deion Branch, the Patriots had a lot of support from their celebrity fans Sunday night.

news

Game day recipe: Best Buffalo Chicken Dip Eva!

What's a game day party without some buffalo chicken dip? Nutrition Chef Valerie Cogswell brings us this healthy twist on a game day staple.
In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Wilfork among 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 122 modern-era nominees with a host of former Patriots players.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

A Langi story: Patriots LB's faith-filled life 

Surviving a horrific car accident is only one of Patriots linebacker Harvey Langi's many blessings.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
