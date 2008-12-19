Patriots.com News Blitz - 12/19/2008

The weather isn't the only potential advantage the Patriots could have over the Cardinals this Sunday.

According to several reports, it appears two of Arizona's key players may miss the game due to injuries -- Pro Bowl WR Anquan Boldinand running back J.J. Arrington.

Meanwhile, Sunday will mark the first time Cards QB Kurt Warnerhas faced the Pats since Super Bowl XXXVI, when he was a St. Louis Ram.

"That’s still the one game that I probably think about more than any other, even the [Super Bowl] that I won," Warner said this week. "It's one of those things that doesn't come around very often."

In his weekly press conference, QB Matt Cassel discussed his decision to play just days after his father died last week.

"It wasn't for me as much as it was for the team and everybody else. I knew that was what my father would have wanted - for me to go out and play. It was great to get a victory. And if we didn't get a victory, I still was out there giving 110 percent, and that's all I can do."