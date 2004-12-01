Patriots.com News Blitz 12/2/04

Nick Cafardo of The Boston Globe reports on the Ty Law sighting, which was understandably big news in the Patriots locker room yesterday. "When Ty Law tore off the boot protecting his left foot yesterday and set off to use the stationary bicycle, he walked with barely a limp, giving credence to his hopes of being back in the Patriots' lineup in two more weeks," writes Cafardo.

In his notebook, Cafardo tells of a Bill Belichick tale cautioning his team against a possible Browns uprising. When Belichick was a special teams coach for Detroit in 1976, the head coach stepped down after a 1-3 start. The next game was at home against a 3-1 Patriots team coming off a win over defending champion Pittsburgh. Despite the appearance of a New England advantage, Detroit thumped the Pats 30-10, in a historical precedent Belichick is sure to keep in his players' minds.

Michael Felger of The Boston Herald reports on Law, as well as other injured starting cornerback, Tyrone Poole. "But everyone realizes the Pats won't be back to normal until Law and Tyrone Poole (knee) are in the starting lineup," writes Felger. "Poole's return figures to come first, although he's still listed as doubtful."

In his notebook, Felger mentions Belichick's typical wariness heading into Cleveland.

Tom Curran of The Providence Journal recalls Belichick's days as the Browns head coach, pointing out he can easily sympathize with the recently resigned Butch Davis. "Belichick's rocky five-year run with the Browns ended nearly nine years ago, and he still has the scars," writes Curran. "Even though he resisted delving into details yesterday, Belichick has spoken in the past of the incredible vitriol he was showered with during most of his time there."

In his notebook, Curran details the quarterback question marks plaguing the Browns this week. "The Patriots likely will be dealing with third-string Cleveland quarterback Luke McCown on Sunday. Jeff Garcia is questionable with an injured shoulder and Kelly Holcomb, who threw for more than 400 yards in a 58-48 loss to Cincinnati last week, has cracked ribs. McCown, a rookie, has thrown one pass this season. It was incomplete," writes Curran.

Alan Greenberg of The Hartford Courant updates the walking wounded, keying in on Law and left tackle Matt Light. "Light, who had hobbled off the field in the fourth quarter Sunday with a left ankle injury, was walking barefoot and without a limp Wednesday, saying his foot felt fine and that not only would he play Sunday, he would be practicing later in the day," reports Greenberg.

Mike Reiss of The MetroWest Daily News covers the Law sighting.

Reiss also features Waltham High School's football coach Paul Mayberry, who yesterday was named Patriots Coach of the Week, in a ceremony with Pats legend Andre Tippett and Channel 5's Mike Lynch. "Prior to coming to Waltham, he served as the offensive line and special teams coach at Bentley College for six years," writes Reiss. "He played his collegiate football at UMass, where he was an AP All-American selection on the offensive line."

In his notebook, Reiss covers the Browns difficulties, the Pats injuries, Belichick's historical energy, and some roster moves.

Michael Parente of The Woonsocket Call looks at Belichick's preparation for Sunday's game. "Terry Robiskie will be the Cleveland Browns interim coach for the rest of the season, and the idea of the former offensive coordinator providing a breath of fresh air for AFC North cellar-dwellers this weekend scares Bill Belichick to death," writes Parente.