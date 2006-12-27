Official website of the New England Patriots

Daniel Ekuale loops around for 10-yard sack on Garbers

Mac Jones keeps drive alive with fourth-down throw to Kendrick Bourne for 12 yards

Mac Jones has all day to throw on 13-yard completion to Agholor

Kyle Dugger stops Zamir White in the backfield for third-down TFL

Mac Jones finds open grass for chain-moving 13-yard run on third down

Ten Takeaways From Patriots-Raiders Joint Practices

Day 17 blogservations: Pats wrap camp with a flourish

Trench Report: Matt Judon, Josh Uche Lead Patriots Pass Rush in Joint Practice With Raiders

Mac Jones 8/24: "It was good, healthy competition"

Press Pass: Joint Practice with the Raiders continues

Day 16 blogservations: Patriots find their stride late

Final Two-Minute Drill a Snapshot of Patriots Offensive and Defensive Identity?

Patriots Place LB Ronnie Perkins on Injured Reserve; OL Andrew Stueber Placed on Reserve/NFI

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 1.0

Day 15 blogservations: Hot start for Patriots in Vegas

Patriots WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey Makes Final Push for a Roster Spot

Hot off the Press: Guy and Stevenson return home to the desert

Lawrence Guy shares how education 'changed his perspective' at annual backpack giveaway

Patriots release TE Dalton Keene

Bill Belichick on WEEI 8/22: "Everybody is here to do their best"

Patriots.com News Blitz - 12/27/2006

In today's Patriots.com News Blitz... Get a feel for the way the playoff picture is shaping up for your Patriots.

Dec 27, 2006 at 02:25 AM

Mike Reiss of The Boston Globe offers a piece on the Patriots depth, examining what the Patriots had to overcome to rise to the top of the AFC East. They have made 45 transactions affecting the roster and practice squad since the season began. While some of those moves were re-signings of players such as offensive lineman Gene Mruczkowski and cornerback Antwain Spann, the number of transactions easily marks the Patriots' highest total since coach Bill Belichick and director of player personnel Scott Pioli were hired in 2000. The previous high was 39, in that 2000 season. This year's 45 transactions have involved 28 players. Reiss takes a long look at how the Pats have shaped up.

The Boston Herald's Michael Felger explains why the New York Jets are the Patriots most wanted foe entering the playoffs. The Jets cleared up the AFC playoff picture considerably with their Monday night win at Miami. Now if the final weekend breaks down the way the wise guys in Las Vegas believe it will, the Patriots first- and second-round matchups are all set. It's home against Denver in the wild card game and then, with a win, out to San Diego for the second round. For that scenario to play out, Indianapolis must take care of Miami at home Sunday, the Jets need to handle Oakland at the Meadowlands and the Broncos have to dismiss San Francisco in Denver. The Colts are early 7-point favorites, the Jets are giving 11 points to the woeful Raiders and Denver is favored by 10. If those numbers play out, it doesn't matter whether the Pats win or lose at Tennessee on Sunday. They're locked in. Felger takes a team-by-team approach to potential playoff matchups.

Steve Buckley of the Boston Herald takes a look at this year in Boston sports, declaring "we are about to bid farewell to a year that Boston sports fans will not be pressing into their scrapbooks." Disappointing though 2006 may have been, there was at least hope. Put another way, things have come a long, long way from the dark days of 2000 and 2001, where none of New England's major four teams made it to the playoffs.

Michael Felger of the Boston Herald features tight end David Thomas. Thomas, who caught three passes in the 40-7 win over the Houston Texans [team stats], followed that with five receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-21 victory in Jacksonville. Included are odds and ends impacting the team.

Hector Longo of The Eagle-Tribune offers five reason the Patriots are looking Super right now. "On the five-year anniversary of Tom Brady's maiden voyage to greatness, the Pats are looking eerily familiar," writes Longo. His five reasons include: Belichick, the fresh legs offered by the return of some injured players and the defense. "The New England football faithful, thanks to Sunday's 24-21 fistfight win at Jacksonville, has to be flashing back to 2001," writes Longo.

The Boston Globe offers an editorial on Massachusetts' antiscalping law, which forbids the resale of tickets for more than $2 above face value. Questions as to the law's effectiveness have been raised recently because last month, the Patriots accused the Internet company StubHub of flouting the law. The courts, presumably, will settle only the legal dispute -- but not the question of whether the state's existing law is wise. "It isn't. The Legislature ought to repeal the antiscalping law when it takes up the issue next year," argues the Globe.

Don't forget to check out USA Today's Inside Slant on the Patriots, which was updated recently.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links.

Inactives: Patriots at Jets

The New England Patriots and New York Jets announce the following inactives for their Week 12 game on Sunday, November 27, 2016.

Tom Brady im Pressegespräch – 25.11.2016

Vor dem Duell mit den New York Jets spricht Quarterback, Tom Brady, über seinen Gesundheitszustand, Darrelle Revis, und die Einstellung eines NFL Rekordes.

Patriots release DB Shamiel Gary from the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced that they have released DB Shamiel Gary from the practice squad.

Stimmen vom Gegner: New York Jets

Am Sonntag steigt das AFC East Duell zwischen den Patriots und den New York Jets. Die Stimmen vom Gegner.

La Previa: Patriots vs. Jets

Patriots viajan a NJ para medir fuerzas con su clásico rival de división.

Tom Brady regressa aos treinos e outras notas de sexta-feira

O regresso de Tom Brady aos treinos foi talvez a nota de maior destaque de sexta-feira, mas houve mais assuntos de interesse a ocorrer durante o dia, desde as declarações de Jabaal Sheard, ao fim da temporada para dois jogadores.

News Blitz 9/27: LeGarrette Blount off and running

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

As primeiras antevisões da equipa técnica dos Patriots sobre o jogo com Buffalo

Na segunda-feira o treinador e os dois coordenadores do New England Patriots participaram em conferências de imprensa para revelarem as suas primeiras impressões sobre o jogo de domingo, frente ao Buffalo Bills. A questão de quem será o quarterback ficou adiada por uns dias.

Patriots cortan al DT Anthony Johnson

Equipo realiza un ajuste en su plantilla.

news

Analysis: Minus Garoppolo, QB plot thickens

Observations about New England's home opener from the press box at Gillette Stadium.

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.

Game Notes: Patriots play their first game in Las Vegas

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Raiders Preseason Week 3

4 Keys from Patriots preseason-ending loss to Raiders

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Preseason Week 3 vs. Raiders

Patriots Release CB Malcolm Butler from Injured Reserve

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Raiders

David Andrews 8/26: "You have to flush it and move on"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Friday, August 26, 2022.

Daniel Ekuale loops around for 10-yard sack on Garbers

New England Patriots defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale loops around for a 10-yard sack on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers.

Mac Jones has all day to throw on 13-yard completion to Agholor

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has all day to throw on a 13-yard completion to Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor.

Mac Jones keeps drive alive with fourth-down throw to Kendrick Bourne for 12 yards

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones keeps the drive alive with a fourth-down throw to Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne for 12 yards.

Kyle Dugger stops Zamir White in the backfield for third-down TFL

New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger stops Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White in the backfield for a third-down tackle for a loss.

Mac Jones finds open grass for chain-moving 13-yard run on third down

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones finds open grass for a chain-moving 13-yard run on third down.

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 1.0

With just one preseason game remaining, Patriots Unfiltered offers a projection of what the opening 53-man roster may look like.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

