Patriots.com News Blitz 12/8/04

Nick Cafardo of The Boston Globe details the family affair that will take place before Sunday's game, as John Hancock Vice President Bill Palmer welcomes his son Carson to town as quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals.

In his notebook, Cafardo breaks down the performance incentives in Corey Dillon's contract, none of which seem to have anything to do with 100-yard games. Cafardo also chronicles some of the opinions of Bengals coach Marvin Lewis, and reports the signing of Ricky Bryant to the Patriots practice squad.

Michael Felger of The Boston Herald provides the transcript from a candid one-on-one with Tom Brady. Among the topics discussed are Brady's ability to handle the excessive attention he gets in his every day life and his future with the organization.

In his Patriots Insider, Felger discusses Dillon's run against his old teammates, highlights a match-up of the week, and contends Matt Light is on the hot seat this weekend.

Michael Parente of The Woonsocket Call exposes the Bengals most glaring weakness: run defense. The team ranks second to last in the NFL at stopping the run, not a good sign when you have a very motivated Dillon running at you.

USA Today runs an AP article spotlighting Dillon's showdown with Cincinnati on Sunday. While no one else is taking this approach, Dillon is greatly downplaying the game, refusing to answer questions about the Bengals this week.

Alan Greenberg of The Hartford Courant reports on The Sporting News announcement that Brady has been named their Sportsman of the Year.

In ESPN.com's weekly Power Rankings, the Patriots have climbed over the Pittsburgh Steelers to regain the top spot. Pittsburgh won a squeaker in Jacksonville Sunday night, while the Patriots absolutely embarrassed the Cleveland Browns. Both teams are 11-1, with Pittsburgh giving the Pats their lone loss, but the pundits have spoken.