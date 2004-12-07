 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Thu Apr 18 - 02:00 PM | Tue Apr 23 - 11:55 AM

From the Archives: Tom Brady 2000 Draft Conference Call

Photos: Patriots Center David Andrews Receives Team's 2024 Ed Block Courage Award

Six Takeaways From Eliot Wolf's Pre-Draft Press Conference 

Patriots Unfiltered: Takeaways from Eliot Wolf's Pre-Draft Presser, Evaluating the Draft QBs, Potential Trades

Patriots Draft Countdown: Previewing the QBs

Patriots Catch-22: Top 10 Mock Drafts, Michael Penix Visit with NE, Top 50 Big Board

Drake Maye & A Big First Round Trade | Patriots Mock Draft 2.0

Photos: Patriots First Round Picks from the Past 20 Years

Lazar's Patriots Big Board 2024: Top 50 Draft Fits 

Patriots Mailbag: Finalizing Patriots Draft Outlook

Photos: Patriots Begin Second Week of Phase One Offseason Workouts

Patriots Unfiltered: Spotlighting the QB Draft Class, Jayden Daniels Unconventional Playing Style, WR Landscape

NFL Notes: What to make of McCarthy?

Matthew Judon takes football camp international with stop in Germany at Ramstein Air Base

Kendrick Bourne and Patriots teammates take in Monster Energy Supercross at Gillette Stadium

Meet the 2024 Patriots Cheerleaders

Rob Gronkowski delivers epic 'Gronk Spikes' on Boston Marathon, Fenway Park on Patriots' Day

Deuce's Patriots Big Board 2024: Top 50 Draft Fits

Film Review: Analyzing QB J.J. McCarthy's Fit With the Patriots

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots.com News Blitz 12/8/04

Though he's not saying anything, all the talk this week surounds Corey Dillon, as the Patriots prepare to face his old team. The Cincinnati Bengals will be at Gillette Stadium at 1PM Sunday afternoon, in what is a must-win game for them.

Dec 07, 2004 at 04:00 PM

Nick Cafardo of The Boston Globe details the family affair that will take place before Sunday's game, as John Hancock Vice President Bill Palmer welcomes his son Carson to town as quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals.

In his notebook, Cafardo breaks down the performance incentives in Corey Dillon's contract, none of which seem to have anything to do with 100-yard games. Cafardo also chronicles some of the opinions of Bengals coach Marvin Lewis, and reports the signing of Ricky Bryant to the Patriots practice squad.

Michael Felger of The Boston Herald provides the transcript from a candid one-on-one with Tom Brady. Among the topics discussed are Brady's ability to handle the excessive attention he gets in his every day life and his future with the organization.

In his Patriots Insider, Felger discusses Dillon's run against his old teammates, highlights a match-up of the week, and contends Matt Light is on the hot seat this weekend.

Michael Parente of The Woonsocket Call exposes the Bengals most glaring weakness: run defense. The team ranks second to last in the NFL at stopping the run, not a good sign when you have a very motivated Dillon running at you.

USA Today runs an AP article spotlighting Dillon's showdown with Cincinnati on Sunday. While no one else is taking this approach, Dillon is greatly downplaying the game, refusing to answer questions about the Bengals this week.

Alan Greenberg of The Hartford Courant reports on The Sporting News announcement that Brady has been named their Sportsman of the Year.

In ESPN.com's weekly Power Rankings, the Patriots have climbed over the Pittsburgh Steelers to regain the top spot. Pittsburgh won a squeaker in Jacksonville Sunday night, while the Patriots absolutely embarrassed the Cleveland Browns. Both teams are 11-1, with Pittsburgh giving the Pats their lone loss, but the pundits have spoken.

CBS.Sportsline.com still favors the Steelers, as the Pats remain in the number two slot.

**Ask the writers of PFW your questions** >>
**Read all of the AskPFW Responses** >>

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Six Takeaways From Eliot Wolf's Pre-Draft Press Conference 

Transcript: Eliot Wolf Press Conference 4/18

Lazar's Patriots Big Board 2024: Top 50 Draft Fits 

Patriots Mailbag: Finalizing Patriots Draft Outlook

NFL Notes: What to make of McCarthy?

Matthew Judon takes football camp international with stop in Germany at Ramstein Air Base

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

From the Archives: Tom Brady 2000 Draft Conference Call

Take a look back at Tom Brady's first conference call with the media after being drafted in 2000 by the New England Patriots.

Boston Marathon Grand Marshall Rob Gronkowski Announces Gronk Playground | Patriots Off the Field

New England Patriots tight end and Boston Marathon Grand Marshall Rob Gronkowski visits the Boston Athletic Association banquet to discuss the plans for his new playground that is being built along the Charles River. The goal of the playground is to give them a chance to have experiences like the ones he was able to have when he was younger.

Eliot Wolf 4/18: "We feel good about where we are"

Patriots Director of Scouting Eliot Wolf addresses the media on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

Patriots Draft Countdown: Previewing the QBs

Join Mike Dussault, Paul Perillo, Evan Lazar, Chris Cassidy, and Matisse Baumann as they discuss the top quarterback prospects in this year's draft and which fit best with the Patriots.

Drake Maye & A Big First Round Trade | Patriots Mock Draft 2.0

Check out the latest NFL mock draft from Patriots.com's Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar which features the selection of Drake Maye and a trade that gains New England two first round picks. Tyler Guyton, Adonai Mitchell and more top prospects land with the Patriots in the latest 2024 mock draft.

Pats From The Past: Brian Hoyer

Check out the Pats From The Past Podcast, with in-depth interviews featuring legendary members of the Patriots organization. On this episode, we sit down with Brian Hoyer, looking back at his career with the Patriots and around the NFL.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Full List of New England Patriots 2024 Draft Picks

The New England Patriots currently hold eight picks in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

2024 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24
Advertising