Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/05/2010

ESPN Boston reports the rift between head coach Bill Belichick and LB Adalius Thomas started after the first week of the season. "After the Buffalo game, the first game of the year, something happened and I was like ‘I really don’t understand this,'" Thomas said on the "Felger and Massarotti Show" on Boston's 98.5 The Sports Hub. He was surprised by "the way some stuff went down" after only one game and was confused." Thomas added, "Monday through Saturday is for coaches. Sunday has to be for the player. You do adjustments and everything like that, which is great, but at the same time you can't coach every single thing during the game. It's just impossible to do because there are so many things going on. A player can't tell you every single thing that happens in front of him because it happens so fast and there is the next play. You're trying to go to the sidelines trying to recap everything and it's kind of hard to do that." He is under contract to earn $4.9 million in 2010 though it's unknown if he'll be back with the team.