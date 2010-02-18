Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/18/2010

Feb 18, 2010 at 01:00 AM

Remember the big NFL.com story last year saying Julius Pepperswas headed to New England? Well, the same reporter is sticking to his story today. Vic Carucci writes that the Patriots are still interested in acquiring Peppers.

Contrary to initial reports following New England's playoff exit versus Baltimore, guard Stephen Nealis not planning to retire. Neal's agent broke the news to ESPN this week.

And it seems WR Deion Branchis open to returning to New England, according to the Boston Herald, who spoke with Branch about a possible reunion with his former team.

The Herald also offers an explanation of why the Patriots haven't severed ties with LB Adalius Thomasyet, as many observers expect they eventually will.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

