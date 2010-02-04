Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Oct 19 - 04:00 PM | Sun Oct 22 - 10:40 AM

Unfiltered Roundtable: Previewing Patriots vs. Bills

Patriots Hall of Fame Ceremony Moved Indoors to Cross Pavilion Due to Weather Concerns

Dante's Peak: Inside Dante Scarnecchia's Legendary Path to Patriots Hall of Fame

Belestrator: Previewing Buffalo Bills Playmakers on Offense and Defense

PRO Predictions: Week 7 picks for Patriots vs. Bills

Bill Belichick 10/20: "Like every play, it comes down to execution"

Willing and Vrabel: Ferocity and Versatility Earn Mike Vrabel's Place in Patriots Hall of Fame

10 to Watch: Pats get another crack at the Bills

Patriots Gameplan: Can the Patriots Solve Josh Allen and the Bills Offense?

Week 7 Injury Report: Bills at Patriots

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

How Jonathan Jones and Patriots teammates gave back in the community this week

New England Patriots Announce Oliver Bierhoff as DACH Region Business Advisor

Patriots Make Changes to the Practice Squad

Marcus Jones single 'Make It Right' trending on UK music charts

Lawrence and Andrea Guy host third-annual Charity Baby Shower Bash

Game Preview: Bills at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Bills at Patriots

Tyquan Thornton hoping to provide a speedy boost to Patriots offense

Patriots Sign OL Conor McDermott to the Practice Squad

Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/4/2010

In today's blitz, key free agents are discussed, Stephen Gostkowski talks kicking, and who should be the highest paid quarterback? Also, Brandon Tate returns home, Ricky Foley will meet with the Patriots and did the Patriots hide Randy Moss' injury?

Feb 04, 2010 at 12:00 AM

ESPN Boston reports on players scheduled for unrestricted free agency before next season is underway. LB Tully Banta-Cain was regarded as one the top pass rusher's this season and is likely to be re-signed according to the story. CB Leigh Bodden, an eight-year veteran, could be back with the Patriots and is likely seeking a long-term contract. For more players, click here.

K Stephen Gostkowski finished the season with 21 touchbacks tying him for sixth in the NFL. He made it clear, however, that kicking in the cold is never an easy task. "Once it gets below 40 degrees, touchbacks are pretty much impossible to get as hard as that ball gets and with the wind," Gostkowski said. "You're not going to get any touchbacks in Buffalo on a day like that [in December], but one thing I'd say is that I don't try to kick touchbacks. I pride myself on getting good hang time and giving my guys a chance to get down there and I feel like my hang time has gotten better each year."

Patspulpit.com begs the question, "which NFL quarterback should be the highest paid?" ESPN commentator Ron Jaworski believes it should be Tom Brady. "Me personally, I'm about the jewelry," Jaworski said. "And the jewelry that Tom Brady has is three World Championship rings on his finger. Peyton Manning has one."

*Thetimesnews.com *reports WR Brandon Tate, who was put on injured reserve after the team's Week 7 win against the Buccaneers, is grateful the organization took a chance on him. Tate suffered a torn ACL during the 2008 season in college that left his pro career uncertain. The Patriots decided to draft him in the third round of the 2009 draft despite his knee injury. This past Tuesday, in his hometown of Burlington, North Carolina, Tate spoke in front of 50 people including The Salvation Army's Boys and Girls Club. He continues to be a role-model citizen and is proud of his hometown. Said Tate, "Whatever I do, it's going to reflect on the city of Burlington."

The *Boston Herald *reports CFL sack leader Ricky Foley is meeting with the Patriots today about the possibility of a contract for the 2010 season in an attempt to add depth to the pass rush.

Will the team be investigated for not talking about Randy Moss'injury? *NESN.com's *Michael Hurley believes it is a possibility because a similar scenario occurred when Brett Favre signed on with the Vikings and later said that he suffered from a torn biceps tendon when with the Jets in 2008. It is still unknown exactly when Moss sustained the injury, but reports suggest it was in a Week 5 loss to the Broncos.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Bowl Preview: Patriots at Falcons

The Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5, 2017.
news

Edwin McCain takes in singing at AFC Championship

Singer Edwin McCain was more than excited to get a chance to sing at his favorite team's AFC Championship game.

news

News Blitz 1/24: Focus on Falcons

A roundup of Patriots news.
news

The New England Patriots Drive for 5 Bus rolls out this Wednesday

Fans will have an opportunity to follow the team's Drive for 5 bus on its 5-day, 16-state journey to Houston for Super Bowl LI.
news

Patriots earn record-breaking ninth Super Bowl berth; Grab second highest rating for Non-Super Bowl game in team history

The Patriots ninth conference championship victory captured an impressive ratings haul, making it the second highest household rating ever in team history for a non-Super Bowl performance.
news

Nitpicks and Nitwits: NE's true stars, and thank you Mr. Commish?

The Patriots' real stars are often underappreciated...and JR's off his rocker, but "Thank you, Mr. Goodell?"
news

Tom Brady e Chris Hogan brilharam numa noite histórica

Devido ao seu historial, os Patriots estabelecem novos recordes sempre que jogam mais um desafio nos play-offs. E isso tornou a acontecer frente aos Steelers, numa noite em que Tom Brady e Chris Hogan, entre outros, estiveram em grande destaque.
news

Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Steelers

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-17 win over the Steelers in this week's infographic.
news

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers
news

JetBlue Adds Flights So Football Fans Can Touch Down in Houston at The Big Game

JetBlue today announced a win for football fans traveling from Boston and Providence to Houston on game day weekend. Customers on all JetBlue flights enjoy live TV, complimentary Fly-Fi, unlimited snacks and special beverage offerings on game day.
news

Famous fans celebrate Patriots big win on social media

From Elizabeth Banks to Deion Branch, the Patriots had a lot of support from their celebrity fans Sunday night.

news

Game day recipe: Best Buffalo Chicken Dip Eva!

What's a game day party without some buffalo chicken dip? Nutrition Chef Valerie Cogswell brings us this healthy twist on a game day staple.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Willing and Vrabel: Ferocity and Versatility Earn Mike Vrabel's Place in Patriots Hall of Fame

Patriots Hall of Fame Ceremony Moved Indoors to Cross Pavilion Due to Weather Concerns

Dante's Peak: Inside Dante Scarnecchia's Legendary Path to Patriots Hall of Fame

Analysis: Patriots Rule Out Three, List 16 Players as Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Bills

Week 7 Injury Report: Bills at Patriots

PRO Predictions: Week 7 picks for Patriots vs. Bills

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots This Week: Las Vegas Raiders

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots loss against the Las Vegas Raiders and preview their week seven matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Patriots All Access: Bills Preview, Ezekiel Elliot 1-on-1

On this edition of Patriots All Access, presented by GEICO, we sit down with running back Ezekiel Elliott. Plus, learn the depth of Davon Godchaux's passion for fashion, when we spent time with him in Miami this off season. In addition, we look back at a memorable high scoring Bills-Patriots game from the past and find out which defenders concern Coach Bill Belichick on the Belestrator. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

David Andrews 10/20: "Right now just have to keep working"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Friday, October 20, 2023.

One-on-One with Ezekiel Elliott

Steve Burton sits down with Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott to discuss how things are going with the offense. Elliott talks about their direct snap play that led to a touchdown, and also speaks to how Rhamondre Stevenson looks up to him.

Do Your Life: Davon Godchaux 

Get an inside look into Patriots defensive lineman Davon Godchaux as he ​explains his love for fashion. Davon and his wife Chanel give a sneak peak of their dream home that is under construction, and what they look forward to with their new baby girl.

Bill Belichick 10/20: "Like every play, it comes down to execution"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Friday, October 20, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots Hall of Fame Ceremony Moved Indoors to Cross Pavilion Due to Weather Concerns

Fans are encouraged to watch the ceremony live on TV38 in Boston and on www.patriots.com.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising