Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Bengals on Christmas Eve

7 Keys from Patriots loss to Bengals

Bengals vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 16

Robert Kraft welcomes Jerry Edmond to Gillette Stadium

Mac Jones dials launch codes to Bourne for 32-yard gain in fourth quarter

Kendrick Bourne's first TD catch of 2022 comes in Week 16 vs. Bengals

Can't-Miss Play: Marcus Jones looks like Tyreek Hill on 69-yard pick-six TD

Burrow can't escape Judon's clutches for a Pats' sack

Pats stonewall Bengals' two-point conversion run in first quarter

Jahlani Tavai is a heat-seeking missile on TFL vs. Mixon

Inactive Analysis: Damien Harris, Jack Jones Inactive for the Patriots vs. Bengals on Christmas Eve

Week 16 Inactives: Patriots vs. Bengals

How to Watch/Listen: Bengals at Patriots

Robert Kraft invites Patriots fan to Gillette Stadium after viral video from Raiders game

Expert Predictions: Week 16 picks for Patriots vs. Bengals

Game Preview: Bengals at Patriots

Analysis: Patriots Place LS Joe Cardona on Injured Reserve, Sign LS Tucker Addington to 53-Man Roster, Elevate Two Players From Practice Squad

Week 16: Patriots - Bengals Injury Report

10 to Watch: Patriots face AFC test vs. Bengals

Do Your Life: David Andrews

Patriots.com News Blitz - 3/1/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

Mar 01, 2013 at 02:00 AM
Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) chases Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Mike Hacku

Staff Writer

500x305-lloyd-td-20121210.jpg

Mike Reiss of ESPNBoston.com discusses Brandon Lloyd's future with the Patriots in his recent online chat. The team has until March 16th to exercise Lloyd's $3 million option bonus. "I think what's unfortunate is that the picture being painted is that Lloyd's bonus might not be picked up because of behind-the-scenes/locker room issues," writes Reiss. "I look at the situation differently. I think it's more economics relative to production."

Christopher Price of WEEI.com takes a look at some of the Patriots looming contractual questions. One current free agent -- who hasn't been garnering as much attention as Wes Welker, Sebastian Vollmer and Aqib Talib -- is Danny Woodhead. "He could probably command a slight raise, but don't expect the Patriots to overpay for Woodhead," writes Price. The contract situations of other Patriots, including Devin McCourty, Brandon Spikes, and Rob Ninkovich, are also analyzed.

James Walker of ESPN.com believes the Patriots are comfortable with keeping Ryan Mallett as the backup quarterback heading into the 2013 season. "The Patriots are fine with this pair going into the season," writes Walker. "It's possible that other teams may show interest in Mallett this offseason. But the Patriots won't consider trading their backup unless another team really blows their doors off with an offer."

Don Banks of SI.com thinks it's "likely" that both Wes Welker and Aqib Talib resign with the Patriots this offseason. He adds that the team could use a defensive tackle with pass rush skills, and this is something that could be addressed in the draft. "Identifying that deep threat in the receiving game, and trying again to find reliable help in the secondary (maybe a free agent push for Baltimore's Ed Reed?) are other obvious areas to give attention to," adds Banks. "If the Pats can draft a talented interior defensive lineman in the first or second round, and add a veteran pass rusher like [Dwight] Freeney in free agency, the defensive front seven should take another step forward this season."

Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com reports that several rival GMs expect the Patriots to make a strong push for a tall, speedy outside receiver in free agency. "Pittsburgh's Mike Wallace has been suggested as a likely target by some in the know, and, even though New England went after a deep threat last year in Brandon Lloyd, that didn't work out so well," writes La Canfora. "Lloyd came cheaply enough and Wallace, though coming off a shaky year, has blazing speed and is just entering his prime."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Press Pass: Patriots comeback falls short

Patriots players Matthew Judon, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, and more addresses the media on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

Matthew Judon 12/24: "The one thing we won't do is quit"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

Mac Jones 12/24: "We didn't quit, we fought hard"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

Marcus Jones 12/24: "Keep your head down and keep grinding"

Patriots defensive back Marcus Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

Ja'Whaun Bentley 12/24: "We showed good toughness and grit"

Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

Bill Belichick 12/24: "Disappointing finish"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

