Game Preview: Patriots at Colts

Notebook: Phillips sees a 'legit' Colts offense

NFL Week 15: Patriots - Colts Injury Report

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Colts

Do Your Job: Patriots Field Crew

NFL Notes: Survival of the fittest down the stretch

Patriots Mailbag: Ready for a push to the playoffs

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

Pats coaches see well-balanced, fumble-forcing Colts team

Bill Belichick, Joe Cardona talk Army-Navy game

Pats get some rest ... and some help

Gillette Stadium set for major renovation

5 Burning Questions at the Patriots bye week

Patriots: My Cause My Cleats

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Recapping the Bills, Davon Godchaux 1-on-1

Patriots Unfiltered: One-on-One with Davon Godchaux

Patriots This Week: Bills Lookback and End of Season Preview

Patriots' emerging defensive clutch fuels seven-game win streak

Sights and Sounds: Week 13 vs Buffalo Bills

Patriots.com News Blitz - 3/12/2013

Mar 11, 2013 at 11:37 PM
Mike Hacku

Staff Writer

Mike Garafolo of USA TODAY Sports reports that the Washington Redskins are expected to make a push to sign free agent cornerback Aqib Talib. The potential move would re-unite Talib with Redskins GM Bruce Allen and Washington secondary coach Raheem Morris, who were both in Tampa Bay during Talib's time with the Buccaneers. "Allen drafted Talib with the 20th overall pick in 2008, Morris was Talib's position coach during Talib's rookie year and served as his head coach the next three seasons," adds Garafolo.

Greg A. Bedard of The Boston Globe still expects Wes Welker back in New England. "Still believe that Wes Welker will be back with the Patriots, and I don't think the timing of it (before free agency) is as important as some people think it is." Bedard also writes that, according to multiple sources, the Patriots would like to get a deal done with Aqib Talib soon.

Field Yates of ESPNBoston.com doesn't expect free agent DE Trevor Scott to re-sign with the Patriots. "The feeling here is that while the Patriots might be interested in bringing Scott back for another season, they'll likely scour the defensive-end free-agent market for a higher-impact pass rusher," writes Yates. "Ultimately, Scott will wind up with more security on a two-year deal elsewhere."

Tom E. Curran of CSNNE.com reports that the Patriots are one of five teams interested in Cleveland Browns "utility man" Joshua Cribbs. "Cribbs, 29, is a receiver/returner/running back/wildcat quarterback who would immediately be a replacement (and upgrade) for Julian Edelman who's said to be attracting interest from Cleveland," writes Curran.

Chris Burke of Sports Illustrated believes that Wes Welker and Aqib Talib fit best in New England. On Talib, Burke notes, "The Patriots need a reliable No. 1 corner, and they finally found one in Talib last season. Had he stayed on the field against Baltimore, New England's fate may have been different."

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Latest News

Safety Joshuah Bledsoe activated to the 53-man roster; Guard Alex Redmond placed on injured reserve; Released linebacker Calvin Munson

NFL Week 15: Patriots - Colts Injury Report

Notebook: Phillips sees a 'legit' Colts offense

Berj Najarian launches organization dedicated to preserving cultural identity through My Cause My Cleats

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Colts

Game Preview: Patriots at Colts

Jakob Johnson 12/14: "Every day is a different challenge in the NFL"

Patriots fullback Jakob Johnson addresses the media on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

Jakob Johnson Celebrates 1000 NFL Snaps

Robert Kraft presents a ceremonial football to Patriots fullback Jakob Johnson for playing in 1,000 regular season snaps in the NFL. Jakob is the third player in the International Pathway program to reach this milestone in his NFL career.

Devin McCourty 12/14: "It'll be a battle of wills on Saturday night"

Patriots Safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

Christian Barmore 12/14: "I love being the enemy"

Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore addresses the media on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

My Cause My Cleats: Jonathan Jones honors his aunt

Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones unveils his My Cause My Cleats which are dedicated to his aunt who was diagnosed with breast cancer on December 7, 2020.

Belestrator: RB Jonathan Taylor and CB Kenny Moore II

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down how Colts CB Kenny Moore II and RB Jonathan Taylor can impact the game on this episode of the Belestrator.
New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Read and React: Despite dyslexia, Guy perseveres

A long-undiagnosed learning disability hasn't prevented Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy from making the most of his life and being a positive example to others.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
