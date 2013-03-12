Patriots.com News Blitz - 3/12/2013

Mike Garafolo of USA TODAY Sports reports that the Washington Redskins are expected to make a push to sign free agent cornerback Aqib Talib. The potential move would re-unite Talib with Redskins GM Bruce Allen and Washington secondary coach Raheem Morris, who were both in Tampa Bay during Talib's time with the Buccaneers. "Allen drafted Talib with the 20th overall pick in 2008, Morris was Talib's position coach during Talib's rookie year and served as his head coach the next three seasons," adds Garafolo.

Greg A. Bedard of The Boston Globe still expects Wes Welker back in New England. "Still believe that Wes Welker will be back with the Patriots, and I don't think the timing of it (before free agency) is as important as some people think it is." Bedard also writes that, according to multiple sources, the Patriots would like to get a deal done with Aqib Talib soon.

Field Yates of ESPNBoston.com doesn't expect free agent DE Trevor Scott to re-sign with the Patriots. "The feeling here is that while the Patriots might be interested in bringing Scott back for another season, they'll likely scour the defensive-end free-agent market for a higher-impact pass rusher," writes Yates. "Ultimately, Scott will wind up with more security on a two-year deal elsewhere."

Tom E. Curran of CSNNE.com reports that the Patriots are one of five teams interested in Cleveland Browns "utility man" Joshua Cribbs. "Cribbs, 29, is a receiver/returner/running back/wildcat quarterback who would immediately be a replacement (and upgrade) for Julian Edelman who's said to be attracting interest from Cleveland," writes Curran.