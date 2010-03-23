Patriots.com News Blitz - 3/23/2010

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft spoke with the media yesterday and expressed confidence that a contract extension for quarterback Tom Brady will get done.

"Let's put it like this: Tom Brady is going to be part of this franchise. He wants to be, we want him," Kraft told reporters early Monday. "Great things happen in life if you're flexible and not rigid. We have to find a way to satisfy him and the team, and have a team that can win big-time. That's what it's about.

"We're balancing a lot of different factors in an unknown environment. We're not sleeping. It's just complicated. It's complicated for everyone. We hope we do a satisfactory job, but we'll figure it out one way or another."

Check out articles in ESPNBoston.com and The Boston Globe for reports on how the Patriots our approaching Brady's contract situation.

The Boston Globe is reporting that Logan Mankins is not taking part in the Patriots offseason program and is unhappy with his contract situation.

The Boston Globe also reports that the Patriots were awarded four compensatory draft picks. One pick in th sixth and three picks in th seventh round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

Coach Belichick gave an exclusive interview with ESPNBoston.com and addressed the Patriots coaching structure. Belichick noted that there would be no additional workload for himself despite not naming offensive and defensive coordinators.