Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Chargers in Week 13

5 Keys from Patriots shutout loss to Chargers

Head Coach Bill Belichick 12/3: "We couldn't play the complementary game we needed to play"

Game Notes: Patriots defense allows just 29 yards rushing for a 1.2-yard average

Bailey Zappe 12/3: "I've got to throw the ball better"

Chargers vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 13

Hunter Henry 12/3: "We weren't able to move the ball effectively"

David Andrews 12/3: "You've got to generate points to win"

Jahlani Tavai 12/3: "We gave our all"

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/3

Tyquan Thornton goes downtown for 39-yard gain

J.C. Jackson's blanket coverage vs. Johnston sparks PBU

Josh Uche brings the boom on Ekeler for major backfield stop

Jalen Mills bats away Herbert's potential TD strike to Everett

Elliott unleashes variety of moves on 23-yard pickup

Week 13 Inactives: Patriots vs. Chargers

Inactive Analysis: Patriots Quarterbacks Bailey Zappe, Mac Jones, and Malik Cunningham Officially Active vs. Chargers 

How to Watch/Listen: Chargers at Patriots

Analysis: Patriots Elevate QB Malik Cunningham From Practice Squad for Sunday's Game vs. Chargers

Analysis: Coach Belichick on Bailey Zappe's Progress, Patriots Rule Two Players Out in Final Injury Report vs. Chargers

Patriots.com News Blitz - 3/7/2007

In today's news blitz... Free agent wide receiver Donte Stallworth pays a visit to Foxboro.

Mar 07, 2007 at 01:00 AM

Mike Reiss of the *Boston Globe * offers details on free agent Kyle Brady's contract with the Patriots. The former Jagaurs and Jets tight end reportedly signed a two-year, $5.1 million deal with a 2 million signing bonus. The 13-year veteran will look to serve in a similar role that recently departed tight end Daniel Graham played as the Patriots blocking tight end.

Reiss also offers his Patriots notebook in which he reports that the Patriots re-signed linebacker and special teams captain Larry Izzo. "In the end, my main goal was to stay here in New England," said Izzo. "As a free agent, you explore your options, but I'm just very happy that I was able to come to a decision to be able to stay here." Reiss also notes that former Patriots tight end Daniel Graham has agreed on a five-year $30 million deal with the Denver Broncos.

Michael Felger of the *Boston Herald * also reports on the departure of Graham to the Broncos and adds notes that former Patriots linebacker Tully Banta-Cain has signed a three-year deal with the San Francisco 49rs worth an estimated $8.7 million with a $2.9 million signing bonus.

Michael Felger of the Boston Herald notes that free agent wide receiver Donte Stallworth paid a visit to Foxboro yesterday, but reportedly left without signing a contract. It had been speculated that Stallworth would be willing to accept a one-year deal in an attempt to re-establish himself and then shoot for a big free agent deal the following year. Stallworth is currently in the NFL's substance abuse program.

Shalise Maza Young of the *Providence Journal * catches up with Safety Rodney Harrison. Harrison discusses that he still has the passion to play football and most importantly the desire to win a championship.

Eric McHugh of The Patriots Ledger offers a piece in which he speculates that the recent signing of wide receiver Wes Welker may signal an end to veteran wideout Troy Brown's days as a Patriot. Brown had been taking his time mulling over retirement, but the recent signing of Welker may force a decision by Brown sooner than later.

In his Patriots Blog, Mike Reiss of the Boston Globe offers more details on the recent Donte Stallworth visit to Gillette Stadium, as well as notes from recent conference calls with Kyle Brady and Larry Izzo.

USA Today's "Inside Slant" breaks down all the latest free agency moves by the Patriots as well as other offseason transactions.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023/24 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023 and 2024.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
