Patriots.com News Blitz - 3/7/2007

Mike Reiss of the *Boston Globe * offers details on free agent Kyle Brady's contract with the Patriots. The former Jagaurs and Jets tight end reportedly signed a two-year, $5.1 million deal with a 2 million signing bonus. The 13-year veteran will look to serve in a similar role that recently departed tight end Daniel Graham played as the Patriots blocking tight end.

Reiss also offers his Patriots notebook in which he reports that the Patriots re-signed linebacker and special teams captain Larry Izzo. "In the end, my main goal was to stay here in New England," said Izzo. "As a free agent, you explore your options, but I'm just very happy that I was able to come to a decision to be able to stay here." Reiss also notes that former Patriots tight end Daniel Graham has agreed on a five-year $30 million deal with the Denver Broncos.

Michael Felger of the *Boston Herald * also reports on the departure of Graham to the Broncos and adds notes that former Patriots linebacker Tully Banta-Cain has signed a three-year deal with the San Francisco 49rs worth an estimated $8.7 million with a $2.9 million signing bonus.

Michael Felger of the Boston Herald notes that free agent wide receiver Donte Stallworth paid a visit to Foxboro yesterday, but reportedly left without signing a contract. It had been speculated that Stallworth would be willing to accept a one-year deal in an attempt to re-establish himself and then shoot for a big free agent deal the following year. Stallworth is currently in the NFL's substance abuse program.

Shalise Maza Young of the *Providence Journal * catches up with Safety Rodney Harrison. Harrison discusses that he still has the passion to play football and most importantly the desire to win a championship.

Eric McHugh of The Patriots Ledger offers a piece in which he speculates that the recent signing of wide receiver Wes Welker may signal an end to veteran wideout Troy Brown's days as a Patriot. Brown had been taking his time mulling over retirement, but the recent signing of Welker may force a decision by Brown sooner than later.

In his Patriots Blog, Mike Reiss of the Boston Globe offers more details on the recent Donte Stallworth visit to Gillette Stadium, as well as notes from recent conference calls with Kyle Brady and Larry Izzo.