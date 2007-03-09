Patriots.com News Blitz - 3/9/2007

Albert Breer of the *MetroWest Daily News * is reporting that according to a league source, the Patriots have shown interest in free agent linebacker Edgerton Hartwell, who was recently cut from the Falcons. Hartwell was teammates with Adalius Thomas when he was with Baltimore and racked up 472 tackles in his three years with the Ravens before signing with the Falcons. Breer also notes that the Patriots conducted a private workout with Florida safety Reggie Nelson. Nelson is expected to be a mid-first-round pick in the 2007 Draft.

Glenn Farley of The Brockton Enterprise offers details on the contract for wide receiver Wes Welker. Farley reports that Welker signed a five-year $18.1 million contract which includes $10 million in guaranteed money. Be sure to check out this piece for a look at the journey Welker took to becoming a Patriot.

Hector Longo of *The Eagle Tribune * writes that the recent signing of linebacker Adalius Thomas adds major speed to a defense that was severly lacking in that respect. Longo questions the move because on the surface it appears to be a very un-Belichick-like as the deal is not very cap friendly with the Patriots paying $22 million in the first two seasons. Longo delves into year-by-year cap numbers and also highlights what Thomas brings to the Patriots defense.

John Tomase of the *Boston Herald * offers a short piece on the friendship between former Patriot Andre Tippett and former Red Sox great Jim Rice. Both have been on the cusp of Hall of Fame inclusion for their respective sports and appear to be inching closer to that ultimate honor.

The Boston Globe offers an *Associated Press * piece which highlights the trade of Buffalo Bills running back Willis McGahee to the Baltimore Ravens for third and seventh-round picks this year and a third round pick in 2008.

In his blog, Mike Reiss of the Boston Globe takes a look at how AFC East teams have helped or hurt themselves in free agency.

New England morns the loss of Hartford Courant sports writer Alan Greenberg who died Tuesday of an apparent heart attack. He was 55 and lived in Sudbury, MA. Michael Naughton of the *Boston Globe * offers a piece on Greenberg.

The *Boston Globe's * Mike Lipka offers a Q&A with Brown linebacker Zack DeOssie.