Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Oct 05 - 04:00 PM | Sun Oct 08 - 10:40 AM

What They're Saying: New Orleans Saints

Film Review: Will the Patriots Revive J.C. Jackson's Career in Second Stint in New England? 

Belestrator: Previewing the Saints Playmakers Going into Week 5

Week 5 Injury Report: Saints at Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered TV: One-on-One with Myles Bryant

Press Pass: J.C. Jackson Returns to New England

10 to Watch: Saints come marching into Foxborough to face win-hungry Patriots

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory for the Patriots in Sunday's Showdown with the Saints

Report: Patriots make trade to bring back J.C. Jackson

How to Watch/Listen: Saints at Patriots

Game Preview: Saints at Patriots

After Further Review: Where do the Patriots and QB Mac Jones Go From Here Following Sunday's Loss to the Cowboys?

NFL Notes: Same old story for Patriots

Bill Belichick 10/4: "You always want all your players out there"

Patriots Mailbag: Exploring WR options and more?

Patriots defenders who could see expanded roles vs. Saints

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Cowboys in Dallas

5 Keys from Patriots lopsided loss to Dallas

Game Notes: Patriots extend streak to 23 straight games with a sack

Bill Belichick 10/1: "We're a lot better team than we showed tonight"

Patriots.com News Blitz - 4/17/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

Apr 17, 2013 at 12:50 AM
80x80-hacku-headshot.png
Mike Hacku

Staff Writer

500x305-hernandez-20130113.jpg

Greg A. Bedard of The Boston Globe reports that Aaron Hernandez's offseason shoulder surgery was a "minor scope," and that the Patriots' tight end could potentially be ready for June mini-camp.

"If this was the season, Hernandez would be ready on a much quicker time schedule, writes Bedard. "Since it's the offseason, there's absolutely no rush to get him back on the field."

Marc Sessler of NFL.com writes that the 2013 regular season schedule is set to be released on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET. NFL.com and NFL Network will air special coverage to reveal this year's matchups.

"We know for certain that the Baltimore Ravens will, indeed, open their 2013 campaign on the road in the NFL's kickoff game," adds Sessler. "We also have a list of each team's home and away opponents, but the fun behind the schedule release is discovering who your favorite team opens and closes with -- and where critical division matchups fall."

Check back to Patriots.com on Thursday night for all the information regarding the Patriots 2013 regular season schedule.

**[

Jeff Howe](http://bostonherald.com/sports/patriotsnfl/newenglandpatriots/2013/04/hernandezsurgeryablowtobradysbunch)* of *The Boston Herald writes that the Patriots still have high hopes for tight end Jake Ballard in the wake of offseason rehab for Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez. It remains to be seen what type of impact the former-Giant will have on the Patriots' offense following his devastating knee injury suffered in Super Bowl XLVI.

"Since their offense so heavily relies upon tight ends these days, the Pats could again kick the tires on Dallas Clark or give Kellen Winslow a second chance," writes Howe. "Or if there's real concern over the string of recent injuries to Gronkowski and Hernandez, the Pats could make a play for the draft's top two prospects, Notre Dame's Tyler Eifert or Stanford's Zach Ertz, in the first round."

Jeff Howe also reports that the Patriots have discussed trading RB Jeff Demps, according to his agent Daniel Rose.

"Obviously, teams like to make trades before the draft, so this thing could happen quickly if they find a suitor," adds Howe. "The question is his value on the trade market, since Demps is also continuing his track career and has mentioned it could even cut into his football season."

ESPNBoston.com writes that Patriots quarterback Tom Brady posted the following message on Facebook regarding Monday's tragedy at the Boston Marathon:

"My heart is saddened by the tragic events of yesterday in my hometown of Boston. My prayers are with all of the victims and their families."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Film Review: Will the Patriots Revive J.C. Jackson's Career in Second Stint in New England? 

Patriots Acquire CB J.C. Jackson in a Trade with the L.A. Chargers 

What They're Saying: New Orleans Saints

Week 5 Injury Report: Saints at Patriots

10 to Watch: Saints come marching into Foxborough to face win-hungry Patriots

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory for the Patriots in Sunday's Showdown with the Saints

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered TV: Cowboys Recap, Saints Preview, Myles Bryant 1-on-1

Paul Perillo, Mike Dussault, and Tamara Brown recap the Patriots loss against the Dallas Cowboys. Plus, they look ahead to the Week 5 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Previewing the Key Matchups Against the Saints

Watch as Tamara Brown, Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar preview Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints and dive into the key matchups to watch for.

Patriots Unfiltered TV: One-on-One with Myles Bryant

Patriots defensive back Myles Bryant joins Tamara Brown to discuss how the team turns the page when playing the Saints on Sunday. Myles also speaks to his versatility on defense, and being able to adapt as injuries pile up.

Belestrator: Previewing the Saints Playmakers Going into Week 5

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down the New Orleans Saints Offense and Defense, and more on this episode of the Belestrator.

Press Pass: J.C. Jackson Returns to New England

Patriots players Mac Jones, David Andrews, Deatrich Wise, and more address the media on October 4 and 5, 2023.

Deatrich Wise 10/5: "Putting our best foot forward"

Patriots ​defensive lineman Deatrich Wise addresses the media on Thursday, October 5, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising