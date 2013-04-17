Patriots.com News Blitz - 4/17/2013

Jeff Howe](http://bostonherald.com/sports/patriotsnfl/newenglandpatriots/2013/04/hernandezsurgeryablowtobradysbunch)* of *The Boston Herald writes that the Patriots still have high hopes for tight end Jake Ballard in the wake of offseason rehab for Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez. It remains to be seen what type of impact the former-Giant will have on the Patriots' offense following his devastating knee injury suffered in Super Bowl XLVI.

"Since their offense so heavily relies upon tight ends these days, the Pats could again kick the tires on Dallas Clark or give Kellen Winslow a second chance," writes Howe. "Or if there's real concern over the string of recent injuries to Gronkowski and Hernandez, the Pats could make a play for the draft's top two prospects, Notre Dame's Tyler Eifert or Stanford's Zach Ertz, in the first round."

Jeff Howe also reports that the Patriots have discussed trading RB Jeff Demps, according to his agent Daniel Rose.

"Obviously, teams like to make trades before the draft, so this thing could happen quickly if they find a suitor," adds Howe. "The question is his value on the trade market, since Demps is also continuing his track career and has mentioned it could even cut into his football season."

