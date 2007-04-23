Patriots.com News Blitz - 4/23/2007

All anyone wants to talk about today, it seems, is this coming weekend's NFL Draft.

Who can blame them, of course. It's one of the most exciting times in the pro football calendar. And with 10 selections, the Patriots will be major players, as always.

What they do with those picks is the topic of lots of speculation in the local media as we approach the Draft. Many beat writers think the defensive backfield is an area where the Pats will pick early.

Their offensive opposites, the wide receivers, are also fairly strong at the top this year. Some say a player like Ohio State's Anthony Gonzalez would be a perfect pick for the Patriots.

Last week, we heard how thrilled Arizona Wildcat running back Chris Henry was with his recent visit to Foxboro. He and a few other ball carriers might fit into the Patriots system very nicely, according to some observers.

Other writers, meantime, are taking a more general look at the Draft. One article goes into great detail about the value of drafting low in the first round.

And in an interesting retrospective, there's a ranking of the Pats' all-time Draft classes and Draft picks.