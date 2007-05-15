Patriots.com News Blitz - 5/15/2007

Kudos keep coming for Kareem Brown.

The Pats rookie fourth-round pick is the subject of another feature in today's Boston Globe. As the University of Miami's Defensive Player of the Year last season, Brown was a force, but his best years may still be ahead of him, according to his college coach.

"He can only get better," Larry Coker said in the story. "He has a thick body and he's a good athlete and he likes to play the game. He's willing to work and do whatever to get better and be a good professional player. I don't think he's maxed out at all. You don't find many guys like him that are big and physical and strong and move as well as he does. I think the Patriots got a good player there potentially."

Fellow New England rookies, meanwhile, are still trying to adjust to the mammoth size of their new playbooks.

"It was like trying to read the phone book," undrafted free agent defensive lineman Zach West said in a Boston Herald piece. "They handed it to me and it was like, man, I need to do some more dead lifts or something just to lift this thing."

And late last night, Foxboro residents turned out in force to support their Patriots.