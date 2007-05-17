Patriots.com News Blitz - 5/17/2007

Fans, you're soon going to get more Patriots news than ever before.

The New England Patriots are preparing to tackle a half-hour newscast, five days a week, starting this fall. The new show, an expanded version of the current Patriots Today program on Patriots.com, will remain on the team's official website.

That means Pats fans all over the world will be able to keep up to date on their favorite football team like never before.

Well, it's been more than a few days since our last report on Randy Moss. But CBSSportsline.com is filling that void today.

Their story continues the debate over whether or not New England should have acquired the talented but sometimes troubled wide receiver.

"This could be the greatest thing that happened to New England," one NFL coach is quoted in the article. "There aren't many clubs that could handle this guy, but New England is one of them. If ever there's a chance of him being the player he once was this is it. Because players go to New England wanting what Belichick has, and that's a ring. And they will behave until they get one."

The story is interesting because it contains plenty of opposing views as well.

Elsewhere, are you curious about what Tom Brady's been doing this offseason? The simple answer is, he's been here at Gillette working out, as usual. The Boston Herald attempts to track down Number 12 in a feature today.