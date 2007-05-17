Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Tue Dec 20 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

After Further Review: Why did the Patriots Passing Offense Struggle vs. the Raiders on Sunday?

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Raiders presented by CarMax

Patriots must "stay united" over final three-game stretch

Game Notes: Patriots score fifth defensive touchdown of the season, sixth non-offensive touchdown

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Shocking Loss the Raiders in Las Vegas

8 Keys from Patriots last-second loss to Raiders

Bill Belichick 12/18: "We made too many mistakes and had too many bad plays and it cost us"

Mac Jones 12/18: "Tough way to go out"

Patriots vs. Raiders Highlights | NFL Week 15

Rhamondre Stevenson rushes for a 34-yard touchdown

Photos: Patriots at Raiders Week 15

Can't Miss Play: Kyle Dugger with a Spectacular Defensive Touchdown

Rhamondre Stevenson weaves through open hole for 17-yard gain

Mac Jones rips 21-yard throw to Tyquan Thornton

Pierre Strong's patient running nets 14-yard gain to end quarter

Analysis: Patriots Activate Christian Barmore From Injured Reserve, Damien Harris Downgraded to Out

Week 15 Inactives: Patriots at Raiders

Inactive Analysis: Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers, RB Rhamondre Stevenson Officially Active vs. Raiders

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Raiders

Expert Predictions: Week 15 picks for Patriots at Raiders

Patriots.com News Blitz - 5/17/2007

Get ready for Patriots Today...everyday! Plus, Tom Brady's offseason, and more opinions about the Randy Moss trade. Your Patriots.com News Blitz has it all today.

May 17, 2007 at 03:10 AM

Fans, you're soon going to get more Patriots news than ever before.

The New England Patriots are preparing to tackle a half-hour newscast, five days a week, starting this fall. The new show, an expanded version of the current Patriots Today program on Patriots.com, will remain on the team's official website.

That means Pats fans all over the world will be able to keep up to date on their favorite football team like never before.

Well, it's been more than a few days since our last report on Randy Moss. But CBSSportsline.com is filling that void today.

Their story continues the debate over whether or not New England should have acquired the talented but sometimes troubled wide receiver.

"This could be the greatest thing that happened to New England," one NFL coach is quoted in the article. "There aren't many clubs that could handle this guy, but New England is one of them. If ever there's a chance of him being the player he once was this is it. Because players go to New England wanting what Belichick has, and that's a ring. And they will behave until they get one."

The story is interesting because it contains plenty of opposing views as well.

Elsewhere, are you curious about what Tom Brady's been doing this offseason? The simple answer is, he's been here at Gillette working out, as usual. The Boston Herald attempts to track down Number 12 in a feature today.

The Boston Globe, meanwhile, is focused today on getting more details about Patriot Place, the retail/office/entertainment complex now under construction around Gillette Stadium.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.

news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.

news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos

news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.

news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica

news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.

news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.

news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:

news

Patriots 2014 Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots.com has collected what the top 'experts' are predicting the Patriots will do in the first round come draft weekend. We will be updating this feature regularly to reflect changes in any of the mocks represented.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

After Further Review: Why did the Patriots Passing Offense Struggle vs. the Raiders on Sunday?

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/19

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Raiders presented by CarMax

Patriots must "stay united" over final three-game stretch

8 Keys from Patriots last-second loss to Raiders

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Shocking Loss the Raiders in Las Vegas

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 12/19: "We just have to do a better job"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, December 19, 2022.

Press Pass: Patriots fall to .500

Patriots players Mac Jones, Jakobi Meyers, Devin McCourty, and more discuss the loss to the Raiders on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Mac Jones 12/18: "Tough way to go out"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Bill Belichick 12/18: "We made too many mistakes and had too many bad plays and it cost us"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Rhamondre Stevenson 12/18: "I take full responsibility for the play"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Kyle Dugger 12/18: "We'll lean on one another and continue to build"

Patriots safety Kyle Dugger addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

Voting has opened for the NFL's new-look 2023 Pro Bowl format that will feature skills challenges and the first ever AFC vs. NFC 7-on-7 flag football games.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Advertising