Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Unfiltered Replay Wed Dec 15 | 02:00 PM - 11:58 PM

Notebook: As another 'dogfight' approaches, Mac staying where his feet are

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

NFL Week 15: Patriots - Colts Injury Report

Mac Jones 12/15: "They have a great defense and great players all around"

Bill Belichick 12/15: "They are good at all levels of the game"

10 Players to Watch: Patriots at Colts

Game Preview: Patriots at Colts

Notebook: Phillips sees a 'legit' Colts offense

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Colts

Do Your Job: Patriots Field Crew

NFL Notes: Survival of the fittest down the stretch

Patriots Mailbag: Ready for a push to the playoffs

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

Pats coaches see well-balanced, fumble-forcing Colts team

Bill Belichick, Joe Cardona talk Army-Navy game

Pats get some rest ... and some help

Gillette Stadium set for major renovation

5 Burning Questions at the Patriots bye week

Patriots: My Cause My Cleats

Patriots.com News Blitz - 6/11/2007

Jun 11, 2007 at 03:00 AM

With mini camp in the books (and not a sign of Asante Samuel), some media outlets are trying to predict what will happenif Samuel doesn't return to New England.

One particular newspaper seems to think the Pats will be just fine, with or without Samuel.

Meantime, punter Josh Miller is looking to rebound after an injury-shortened 2006 season.

This summer, Miller will likely face challenges from second-year players Danny Baugher and Tom Malone, both of whom have been punting in NFL Europa this year.

"But if I'm healthy, I personally think I'm one of the top guys in the league. So I don't care what happens," a seemingly unfazed Miller said last week after mini camp concluded.

"So I don't care what happens. As long as I'm healthy, I don't care who's here, or who they bring in.

Then there's the other extreme.

Rookie running back Justise Hairston is just trying to make the leap from Division I-AA to the NFL. He told the Boston Herald last week that he's watching closely what veterans, like Kevin Faulk, do on and off the field.

"Kevin's been in the league eight years and he's been very successful. Now I can see why he's had that success. This guy comes out every day, he knows everything. He knows what the receivers do, what the fullbacks do, he knows the blocking schemes of the offensive line. He's making the calls before the offensive line sometimes. It's cool to see, because you can see how he's grasped the offense."

And The Boston Globe has a story on how the Patriots are helping lead the NFL in the emerging world of digital media.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

NFL Week 15: Patriots - Colts Injury Report

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

Notebook: As another 'dogfight' approaches, Mac staying where his feet are

NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 15

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 12/15

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/15

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

J.C. Jackson 12/15: "I've been studying more. Putting more out on the practice field"

Patriots defensive back JC Jackson addresses the media on Wednesday, December 15th, 2021.

Mac Jones 12/15: "They have a great defense and great players all around"

Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

Hunter Henry 12/15: "I just feel ready to go everytime I'm out there"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Wednesday, December 15th, 2021.

Do Your Job: Patriots Field Crew

Get an inside look at the Gillette Stadium field crew, including their role and responsibility for the Patriots and Revolution and how they manage the game and practice fields among a full schedule of events and New England weather, in the latest episode of Do Your Job presented by Bose.

Bill Belichick 12/15: "They are good at all levels of the game"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Wednesday, December 15th, 2021

Matthew Judon 12/15: "We just gotta finish this week out strong and also take it week by week"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Wednesday, December 15th, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Read and React: Despite dyslexia, Guy perseveres

A long-undiagnosed learning disability hasn't prevented Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy from making the most of his life and being a positive example to others.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising